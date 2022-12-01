Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Murder victim found in drainage ditch in 1995 identified as missing Florida mom
YEMASSEE, S.C. — A murder victim found in a drainage ditch in South Carolina in 1995 has been identified as a Florida woman. According to WSAV, the woman, now identified as Maria Telles-Gonzalez, was found dead wearing only her underwear in a drainage ditch on Cotton Hall Road in Yemassee, South Carolina, in 1995.
WESH
'There's an alligator out there': Cat finds severed alligator head in Wisconsin lake
"I looked out there in the calm water and I said, there's an alligator out there." Wendy Wiesehuegel says she has seen a lot of wildlife in her more than two decades living on Wisconsin's Lake Keesus, but never an alligator. In fact, she wasn't really convinced of what she...
WESH
Holiday events to attend in central Florida
Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
WESH
Homeowners in Volusia community devastated by Hurricane Nicole determined to rebuild
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Recovery efforts continue along the coast in Volusia County where back-to-back tropical storms left a number of properties damaged or destroyed. In Wilbur-by-the-Sea, homes literally fell into the ocean during Nicole. “When that tore apart like tissue paper I was very concerned,” said Phil Martin, who...
Comments / 0