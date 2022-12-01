Read full article on original website
Point d'Alençon Lace Will Always Be the Queen of Lace
In a small town in Normandy, France, admiration for handcrafting has never gone out of style. Known since the 17th century for its fine lacemaking tradition, Alençon, France, is still home to the nationally sponsored Atelier Conservatoire National du Point d'Alençon (National Alençon Lace Workshop). It's where artisans learn to make the delicate point d'Alençon lace, regarded as the "queen of laces" and the historical favorite of queens like Marie Antoinette.
