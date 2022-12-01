ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond man sentenced in deadly domestic-related shooting that injured ODU student

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Richmond man convicted in a domestic-related shooting that wounded his ex-girlfriend and killed another man has been sentenced.

Break the Cycle: ODU student survives domestic-related double shooting

On Monday, a Chesterfield judge sentenced Willie Williams III to life in prison plus 66 years in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old William Simpson IV back in May 2021. The shooting also injured Williams’ ex-girlfriend, Cerlisa Collins.

Collins, an Old Dominion University student and business owner, went on to share her story of overcoming domestic violence in a book titled, “I WILL Survive.”

The shooting occurred after a night out when Collins said she and her friend Simpson were attacked by her ex-boyfriend, Williams.

“We looked at each other. I’m screaming and crying,” she said. “He starts shooting the gun. He shot my friend 12 times and shot me 4 times.”

Collins and Simpson were both shot and rushed to the hospital. Simpson died from his injuries.

Days later, police arrested Williams after he crashed a car near the Richmond area. He was charged with first-degree murder, breaking and entering with intent to commit murder, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and other charges.

If you or you know someone who may be a victim of domestic violence or child abuse, click here for a list of local and national resources.

