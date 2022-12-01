Read full article on original website
Big Blue View
Giants-Commanders final score: New York, Washington tie, 20-20, in OT
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants and Washington Commanders played to a tie on Sunday in their fight to reach the NFC playoffs. The overtime game ended with a 20-20 score. The Giants are 7-4-1. The Commanders are 7-5-1. The tie does keep the Giants in front...
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Commanders, Week 13: 4 downs —takeaways from an ugly 20-20 tie
I’m not sure anybody saw the New York Giants and Washington Commanders finishing Week 13 in a 20-20 tie. Sure, pretty much everyone saw it as a likely low-scoring, run heavy defensive slugfest. And it was probably always going to be a close game, considering both of these teams only ever play close games. But for both teams to trade double-digit leads as well as back-breaking mental mistakes to get the other team back in the game is simply amazing.
Big Blue View
Giants-Commanders final injury report: 9 Giants listed as questionable
The New York Giants issued an injury report on Friday with nine players listed as questionable and three players as out. One name nowhere to be found on the list is rookie right tackle Evan Neal, meaning he is good to go and will be expected to start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.
Big Blue View
Giants-Commanders, Week 13: What to expect when the Giants have the ball
The 7-4 New York Giants host the 7-5 Washington Commanders on Sunday in a pivotal Week 13 game. Washington has won three straight games over the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans, and Philadelphia Eagles, and they’ve won five of their last six games. Starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke is 5-1 on...
Big Blue View
Giants-Commanders inactives: Darnay Holmes, Kenny Golladay among inactives
With 11 players questionable heading into Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders, the New York Giants’ inactive list wasn’t easy to figure out in advance. Shane Lemieux (toe), Joshua Ezeudu (neck) and Adoree’ Jackson (knee) were ruled out on Friday. Joining them as inactive will be...
Big Blue View
Can Giants’ season be a success without playoff berth? Yes ... and no
The New York Giants are playing meaningful December football as a good team for the first time since 2016. Yes, they almost won the NFC East in 2020, but, c’mon! They were 6-10. This marks the first time in the careers of many young, key Giants players that they...
Big Blue View
NFC playoff picture: New York Giants still have No. 6 seed in NFC
The New York Giants’ 20-20 tie with the Washington Commanders on Sunday leaves them with the No. 6 seed in the seven-team field with five games remaining. The Giants are 7-4-1. With a last-minute 27-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks improved to 7-5 and moved into the seventh seed. The 7-5-1 Commanders are now eighth in the NFC, one spot out of the playoff picture.
Big Blue View
Big Blue View mailbag: Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, Brian Daboll, more
While we wait for kickoff of Sunday’s critical New York Giants-Washington Commanders game, let’s open the Big Blue View Mailbag and see what topples out. Doug Mollin asks: How much of Saquon’s success (or any RB for that matter) is dependent on the quality of the OL?
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/3: Odell Beckham visit, Saquon Barkley contract, more headlines
The question that keeps coming up is this: Even though few expected the Giants to contend for a playoff berth this season, now that they are can the season be considered a success if they don’t finish the job and earn a playoff berth?. In Ed Valentine's view, the...
Big Blue View
Azeez Ojulari, Tony Jefferson activated from IR; Nick Vannett signed, Vernon Butler elevated
The New York Giants are activating edge defender Azeez Ojulari and safety Tony Jefferson from injured reserve in time for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. Ojulari, who has battled injuries to both calf muscles this season, has played in only two games with one sack and a pair of solo tackles. He had 8.0 sacks as a rookie in 2021.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 12/2: Updated injury report, Odell Beckham speculation, more
The Giants did not practice on Thursday, so they issued a ‘projected’ injury report. Wide receiver Darius Slayton was added as a ‘Did Not Practice’ due to illness. Gary Brightwell (illness) and Richie James (knee) were upgraded from ‘Did Not Practice’ to ‘Limited Participation.
Big Blue View
Building a championship Giants roster: What to do at quarterback
Yogi Berra once said, “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.” In a few months, New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen, coach Brian Daboll, and other members of the Giants’ braintrust are going to be at one of those forks in the road. What they choose to do may affect the future of the franchise more than any other decision they ever make.
Big Blue View
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Giants-Commanders preview
On this episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast, Ed Valentine and Rick Snider, dean of Wahsington, D.C. area sportswriters, discuss the New York Giants’ Week 13 game against the Washington Commanders. Some of the topics we discussed. 1:00 — Old guys on YouTube. 2:10 —...
Big Blue View
2022 college football - Championship Weekend!
Welcome to Week 14 of the 2022 college football season, otherwise known as Championship Weekend. We only have championship match-ups this week, meaning some of the very best teams in the nation will be on the field this weekend. That also means that some of the best players in the country — and the upcoming draft — will be on the field in tough match-ups as well.
Big Blue View
‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll: Giants fans — Andrew Thomas more important to future than Saquon Barkley
We posed an interesting question to New York Giants’ fans in this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll. Which player is more important to the Giants’ long-term future — left tackle Andrew Thomas or running back Saquon Barkley?. The results were overwhelming, with Thomas receiving...
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Commanders: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
Business picks up Sunday for the New York Giants. After a mini-bye week they begin a six-week sprint to the finish line of the NFL season, and hopefully an NFC playoff berth, by hosting the Washington Commanders (1 p.m. ET/FOX). Giants games are now available to stream on Sling TV,...
