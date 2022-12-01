ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Giants vs. Commanders, Week 13: 4 downs —takeaways from an ugly 20-20 tie

I’m not sure anybody saw the New York Giants and Washington Commanders finishing Week 13 in a 20-20 tie. Sure, pretty much everyone saw it as a likely low-scoring, run heavy defensive slugfest. And it was probably always going to be a close game, considering both of these teams only ever play close games. But for both teams to trade double-digit leads as well as back-breaking mental mistakes to get the other team back in the game is simply amazing.
Giants-Commanders final injury report: 9 Giants listed as questionable

The New York Giants issued an injury report on Friday with nine players listed as questionable and three players as out. One name nowhere to be found on the list is rookie right tackle Evan Neal, meaning he is good to go and will be expected to start on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.
NFC playoff picture: New York Giants still have No. 6 seed in NFC

The New York Giants’ 20-20 tie with the Washington Commanders on Sunday leaves them with the No. 6 seed in the seven-team field with five games remaining. The Giants are 7-4-1. With a last-minute 27-23 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks improved to 7-5 and moved into the seventh seed. The 7-5-1 Commanders are now eighth in the NFC, one spot out of the playoff picture.
Azeez Ojulari, Tony Jefferson activated from IR; Nick Vannett signed, Vernon Butler elevated

The New York Giants are activating edge defender Azeez Ojulari and safety Tony Jefferson from injured reserve in time for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. Ojulari, who has battled injuries to both calf muscles this season, has played in only two games with one sack and a pair of solo tackles. He had 8.0 sacks as a rookie in 2021.
Building a championship Giants roster: What to do at quarterback

Yogi Berra once said, “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.” In a few months, New York Giants General Manager Joe Schoen, coach Brian Daboll, and other members of the Giants’ braintrust are going to be at one of those forks in the road. What they choose to do may affect the future of the franchise more than any other decision they ever make.
‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Giants-Commanders preview

On this episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast, Ed Valentine and Rick Snider, dean of Wahsington, D.C. area sportswriters, discuss the New York Giants’ Week 13 game against the Washington Commanders. Some of the topics we discussed. 1:00 — Old guys on YouTube. 2:10 —...
2022 college football - Championship Weekend!

Welcome to Week 14 of the 2022 college football season, otherwise known as Championship Weekend. We only have championship match-ups this week, meaning some of the very best teams in the nation will be on the field this weekend. That also means that some of the best players in the country — and the upcoming draft — will be on the field in tough match-ups as well.
