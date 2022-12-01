I’m not sure anybody saw the New York Giants and Washington Commanders finishing Week 13 in a 20-20 tie. Sure, pretty much everyone saw it as a likely low-scoring, run heavy defensive slugfest. And it was probably always going to be a close game, considering both of these teams only ever play close games. But for both teams to trade double-digit leads as well as back-breaking mental mistakes to get the other team back in the game is simply amazing.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 HOURS AGO