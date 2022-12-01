Rotterdam police are continuing their investigation into a hit-and-run in their town that left a man seriously hurt. On Sunday, 27-year-old Joseph Galea was found laying in the area of Duanesburg Road and Becker Drive with injuries consistent with having been struck by a vehicle. It's believed he was hit between 10:00 pm Saturday night and 5:00 am Sunday. Galea went to Albany Med for treatment and the vehicle and driver involved in the incident haven't been found. Anyone with information is asked to give police a call at 518-355-7397.

