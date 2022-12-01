Read full article on original website
Related
Vermont Police looking to ID attempted burglary suspect
Vermont State Police are looking to identify an attempted burglary suspect caught on surveillance footage in Peru.
iheart.com
Rotterdam Police Continue Investigation Into Hit-And-Run That Left Man Hurt
Rotterdam police are continuing their investigation into a hit-and-run in their town that left a man seriously hurt. On Sunday, 27-year-old Joseph Galea was found laying in the area of Duanesburg Road and Becker Drive with injuries consistent with having been struck by a vehicle. It's believed he was hit between 10:00 pm Saturday night and 5:00 am Sunday. Galea went to Albany Med for treatment and the vehicle and driver involved in the incident haven't been found. Anyone with information is asked to give police a call at 518-355-7397.
Rotterdam man struck by car, police trying to locate driver
The Rotterdam Police Department are currently trying to locate an unknown driver who allegedly struck a pedestrian early Sunday morning.
WRGB
Victim hospitalized, found injured on roadside following hit and run crash
ROTTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Rotterdam Police say a 27-year-old man has been hospitalized with serious injuries after police say he was struck by a vehicle. Police say the victim, who was located in the area of Becker Drive, had injuries consistent to being struck by a vehicle. The victim...
WNYT
Man lies on side of road for hours after Rotterdam hit-and-run
Police in Rotterdam are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man with serious injuries. It happened on Duanesburg Road in the area of Becker Drive. Joseph Galea, 27, was found Sunday morning around 7 a.m. on the side of the road after being struck by a car. Police think he...
Warren County Sheriff warning of local scammer
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is warning people of the area of a local scammer, who is primarily targeting senior citizens.
Police looking for vandalism suspect in Schenectady
The Schenectady County Sheriff's Office is reporting of vandalism in the city of Schenectady. They are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect.
suncommunitynews.com
Moriah woman accused of holding up local restaurant
MORIAH | An employee at a local Chinese restaurant foiled a hold-up there when he wrested the suspect to the ground before she could flee. State troopers were summoned to the Golden Palace Restaurant at 3266 Broad Street in Port Henry at about 6:52 p.m. Saturday evening, Dec. 3, for the report of a robbery in progress.
Police seize 11 long guns, ammunition and more in Mayfield and Johnstown searches
Two people were arrested as a result of search warrants executed in Mayfield and Johnstown
WNYT
Tense showdown over gag order continues in Saratoga Springs officer-involved shooting
Enhanced video shows the moments that led up to the officer-involved shooting in Saratoga Springs. The attorney for the Rutland County, Vermont sheriff’s deputy involved in the shootout says he has also reviewed the city’s video. Greg Teresi says it shows his client, Deputy Vito Caselnova, was the...
WRGB
Man arrested, accused of attempting to entice who he thought was a minor, say police
GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a man who showed up to a location in Guilderland to meet a 13-year-old, instead was arrested by Troopers. Investigators say 32-year-old Gregory Bonadio was charged with attempted rape, attempted criminal sexual act, and attempted disseminating indecent material to a minor. State...
Police investigating fatal pedestrian car accident in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are investigating a fatal car accident that took place Sunday evening. The crash took place on I-890. Around 8:07 p.m., police responded to I-890’s exit five off-ramp in Schenectady for reports of a person with severe injuries, after they were allegedly struck by a car. Police say their investigation […]
Albany senior arrested for speeding away from police
A 73-year-old man from Albany was arrested after he sped away from police in Otsego County.
WNYT
Glenville Bridge struck yet again
Glenville police say the Glenville Bridge was struck at 4:00 p.m. this afternoon by a single occupant truck transporting paper products. Police say they anticipate having that portion of Glenridge Road from Bruce Drive to Maple Avenue closed until at least midnight and the best detour would be to just avoid the area.
WNYT
Schenectady woman settles police lawsuit over husband’s death for $1.5 million
A Schenectady woman, whose husband was shot and killed by a city police detective, will get $1.5 million. Chrystal Scism has settled her federal civil rights lawsuit in the 2016 death of her husband Joshua Scism. Scism’s attorney argued detective Brett Ferris shot her husband when he walked into the...
NEWS10 ABC
Nassau man arrested for allegedly raping a minor
NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In August 2021, New York State Police received a report through the Rensselaer County Child Protective Services about a past sexual abuse incident that involved children in the town of Nassau. Investigations determined that in the early 2000s, Robert R. Hilton, 63, of Nassau, had sexual contact with a child under fifteen.
Decades After Raping Child, Nassau Man Facing Charges, Police Say
A 63-year-old man from the region is accused of raping a child more than two decades ago, authorities said. Rensselaer County resident Robert Hilton, of the Town of Nassau, was arrested Friday, Dec. 2, on a warrant stemming from a State Police investigation and grand jury hearing. Troopers were first...
Albany man pleads not guilty in fatal hit-and-run
The man accused in a fatal hit-and-run in October was arraigned in Albany County Court.
WNYT
Nassau man charged with raping kids in early 2000s
A man from Nassau is facing rape charges, linked to incidents that happened in the early 2000s. Robert Hilton, 63, is facing two counts of rape. In August of last year, police received a report of a past occurring sexual abuse incident involving children in the town of Nassau in Rensselaer County.
Troy woman arrested for allegedly attacking boyfriend
A Troy woman was arrested on Saturday after allegedly attacking her boyfriend in front of police, as well as resisting arrest.
Comments / 4