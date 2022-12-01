ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NY

Comments / 4

Related
iheart.com

Rotterdam Police Continue Investigation Into Hit-And-Run That Left Man Hurt

Rotterdam police are continuing their investigation into a hit-and-run in their town that left a man seriously hurt. On Sunday, 27-year-old Joseph Galea was found laying in the area of Duanesburg Road and Becker Drive with injuries consistent with having been struck by a vehicle. It's believed he was hit between 10:00 pm Saturday night and 5:00 am Sunday. Galea went to Albany Med for treatment and the vehicle and driver involved in the incident haven't been found. Anyone with information is asked to give police a call at 518-355-7397.
ROTTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Man lies on side of road for hours after Rotterdam hit-and-run

Police in Rotterdam are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man with serious injuries. It happened on Duanesburg Road in the area of Becker Drive. Joseph Galea, 27, was found Sunday morning around 7 a.m. on the side of the road after being struck by a car. Police think he...
ROTTERDAM, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Moriah woman accused of holding up local restaurant

MORIAH | An employee at a local Chinese restaurant foiled a hold-up there when he wrested the suspect to the ground before she could flee. State troopers were summoned to the Golden Palace Restaurant at 3266 Broad Street in Port Henry at about 6:52 p.m. Saturday evening, Dec. 3, for the report of a robbery in progress.
PORT HENRY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Police investigating fatal pedestrian car accident in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are investigating a fatal car accident that took place Sunday evening. The crash took place on I-890. Around 8:07 p.m., police responded to I-890’s exit five off-ramp in Schenectady for reports of a person with severe injuries, after they were allegedly struck by a car. Police say their investigation […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Glenville Bridge struck yet again

Glenville police say the Glenville Bridge was struck at 4:00 p.m. this afternoon by a single occupant truck transporting paper products. Police say they anticipate having that portion of Glenridge Road from Bruce Drive to Maple Avenue closed until at least midnight and the best detour would be to just avoid the area.
NEWS10 ABC

Nassau man arrested for allegedly raping a minor

NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In August 2021, New York State Police received a report through the Rensselaer County Child Protective Services about a past sexual abuse incident that involved children in the town of Nassau. Investigations determined that in the early 2000s, Robert R. Hilton, 63, of Nassau, had sexual contact with a child under fifteen.
NASSAU, NY
WNYT

Nassau man charged with raping kids in early 2000s

A man from Nassau is facing rape charges, linked to incidents that happened in the early 2000s. Robert Hilton, 63, is facing two counts of rape. In August of last year, police received a report of a past occurring sexual abuse incident involving children in the town of Nassau in Rensselaer County.
NASSAU, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy