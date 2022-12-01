Read full article on original website
Rotterdam Police Continue Investigation Into Hit-And-Run That Left Man Hurt
Rotterdam police are continuing their investigation into a hit-and-run in their town that left a man seriously hurt. On Sunday, 27-year-old Joseph Galea was found laying in the area of Duanesburg Road and Becker Drive with injuries consistent with having been struck by a vehicle. It's believed he was hit between 10:00 pm Saturday night and 5:00 am Sunday. Galea went to Albany Med for treatment and the vehicle and driver involved in the incident haven't been found. Anyone with information is asked to give police a call at 518-355-7397.
Police looking for vandalism suspect in Schenectady
The Schenectady County Sheriff's Office is reporting of vandalism in the city of Schenectady. They are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect.
Glenville Bridge struck yet again
Glenville police say the Glenville Bridge was struck at 4:00 p.m. this afternoon by a single occupant truck transporting paper products. Police say they anticipate having that portion of Glenridge Road from Bruce Drive to Maple Avenue closed until at least midnight and the best detour would be to just avoid the area.
Police investigating fatal pedestrian car accident in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are investigating a fatal car accident that took place Sunday evening. The crash took place on I-890. Around 8:07 p.m., police responded to I-890’s exit five off-ramp in Schenectady for reports of a person with severe injuries, after they were allegedly struck by a car. Police say their investigation […]
Blonde with stunning manicure, pal use stolen credit card in shopping spree: cops
A blonde with a stunning manicure joined a brunette accomplice to use a stolen credit card and buy merchandise in Greenwich Village, cops said Sunday. The duo used the purloined plastic at the Village Hemp Shop on MacDougal Street in Manhattan around 10:15 p.m. Nov. 25, according to police. The 34-year-old owner of the card wasn’t sure when or where the card was taken, a police rep said. Photos released by cops show both women wore black face masks in the shop. The woman with blond hair can be seen in one image holding her phone with long painted nails. She is described as...
Schenectady County DA now investigating missing girl case
The Schenectady County District Attorney is now involved with the police investigation of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey, who hasn’t been seen since Nov. 25. Ever since she vanished from Riverside Park, it’s been agony for the family, and an ongoing mystery for police. Police are taking this case very...
Decades After Raping Child, Nassau Man Facing Charges, Police Say
A 63-year-old man from the region is accused of raping a child more than two decades ago, authorities said. Rensselaer County resident Robert Hilton, of the Town of Nassau, was arrested Friday, Dec. 2, on a warrant stemming from a State Police investigation and grand jury hearing. Troopers were first...
Man arrested, accused of attempting to entice who he thought was a minor, say police
GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a man who showed up to a location in Guilderland to meet a 13-year-old, instead was arrested by Troopers. Investigators say 32-year-old Gregory Bonadio was charged with attempted rape, attempted criminal sexual act, and attempted disseminating indecent material to a minor. State...
Albany senior arrested for speeding away from police
A 73-year-old man from Albany was arrested after he sped away from police in Otsego County.
Nassau man arrested for allegedly raping a minor
NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In August 2021, New York State Police received a report through the Rensselaer County Child Protective Services about a past sexual abuse incident that involved children in the town of Nassau. Investigations determined that in the early 2000s, Robert R. Hilton, 63, of Nassau, had sexual contact with a child under fifteen.
Schenectady woman settles police lawsuit over husband’s death for $1.5 million
A Schenectady woman, whose husband was shot and killed by a city police detective, will get $1.5 million. Chrystal Scism has settled her federal civil rights lawsuit in the 2016 death of her husband Joshua Scism. Scism’s attorney argued detective Brett Ferris shot her husband when he walked into the...
Man dies after being hit by car on I-890
A man has died after being hit by a car on I-890 in Schenectady. It happened Sunday evening around 8 p.m., near the Exit 5 off ramp, say police. Steven Brunson, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car that hit Brunson is cooperating. Anyone with...
State Police arrest two following the execution of search warrants in Mayfield and Johnstown
On December 2, 2022, State Police of Fonda were assisted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Gloversville Police Department, St. Johnsville Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) during the execution of two search warrants in Mayfield, NY and Johnstown, NY. On December 2,...
Police: Woman stabbed multiple times by former partner
Police say that a woman was stabbed multiple times by her estranged partner on Thursday evening.
Driver hurt after crashing into telephone pole
A man is recovering this morning after crashing into a telephone pole in Berkshire County. Police tell our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, it happened around 10 a.m. Saturday morning, on Route 23. They say the driver of a Lincoln Navigator crashed into the pole, which had a transformer...
Police: Saugerties woman charged in domestic dispute, resisted arrest
Authorities say just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, they responded to a call from 105 Partition Street in the Village of Saugerties.
Troy woman arrested for allegedly attacking boyfriend
A Troy woman was arrested on Saturday after allegedly attacking her boyfriend in front of police, as well as resisting arrest.
