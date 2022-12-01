ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Rotterdam Police Continue Investigation Into Hit-And-Run That Left Man Hurt

Rotterdam police are continuing their investigation into a hit-and-run in their town that left a man seriously hurt. On Sunday, 27-year-old Joseph Galea was found laying in the area of Duanesburg Road and Becker Drive with injuries consistent with having been struck by a vehicle. It's believed he was hit between 10:00 pm Saturday night and 5:00 am Sunday. Galea went to Albany Med for treatment and the vehicle and driver involved in the incident haven't been found. Anyone with information is asked to give police a call at 518-355-7397.
ROTTERDAM, NY
WNYT

ROTTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Glenville Bridge struck yet again

Glenville police say the Glenville Bridge was struck at 4:00 p.m. this afternoon by a single occupant truck transporting paper products. Police say they anticipate having that portion of Glenridge Road from Bruce Drive to Maple Avenue closed until at least midnight and the best detour would be to just avoid the area.
NEWS10 ABC

SCHENECTADY, NY
New York Post

Blonde with stunning manicure, pal use stolen credit card in shopping spree: cops

A blonde with a stunning manicure joined a brunette accomplice to use a stolen credit card and buy merchandise in Greenwich Village, cops said Sunday. The duo used the purloined plastic at the Village Hemp Shop on MacDougal Street in Manhattan around 10:15 p.m. Nov. 25, according to police.  The 34-year-old owner of the card wasn’t sure when or where the card was taken, a police rep said. Photos released by cops show both women wore black face masks in the shop. The woman with blond hair can be seen in one image holding her phone with long painted nails. She is described as...
MANHATTAN, NY
WNYT

Schenectady County DA now investigating missing girl case

The Schenectady County District Attorney is now involved with the police investigation of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey, who hasn’t been seen since Nov. 25. Ever since she vanished from Riverside Park, it’s been agony for the family, and an ongoing mystery for police. Police are taking this case very...
NEWS10 ABC

Nassau man arrested for allegedly raping a minor

NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In August 2021, New York State Police received a report through the Rensselaer County Child Protective Services about a past sexual abuse incident that involved children in the town of Nassau. Investigations determined that in the early 2000s, Robert R. Hilton, 63, of Nassau, had sexual contact with a child under fifteen.
NASSAU, NY
WNYT

Man dies after being hit by car on I-890

A man has died after being hit by a car on I-890 in Schenectady. It happened Sunday evening around 8 p.m., near the Exit 5 off ramp, say police. Steven Brunson, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car that hit Brunson is cooperating. Anyone with...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Driver hurt after crashing into telephone pole

A man is recovering this morning after crashing into a telephone pole in Berkshire County. Police tell our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, it happened around 10 a.m. Saturday morning, on Route 23. They say the driver of a Lincoln Navigator crashed into the pole, which had a transformer...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

