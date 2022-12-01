Read full article on original website
WRGB
Man arrested, accused of attempting to entice who he thought was a minor, say police
GUILDERLAND, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a man who showed up to a location in Guilderland to meet a 13-year-old, instead was arrested by Troopers. Investigators say 32-year-old Gregory Bonadio was charged with attempted rape, attempted criminal sexual act, and attempted disseminating indecent material to a minor. State...
NEWS10 ABC
Nassau man arrested for allegedly raping a minor
NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In August 2021, New York State Police received a report through the Rensselaer County Child Protective Services about a past sexual abuse incident that involved children in the town of Nassau. Investigations determined that in the early 2000s, Robert R. Hilton, 63, of Nassau, had sexual contact with a child under fifteen.
Decades After Raping Child, Nassau Man Facing Charges, Police Say
A 63-year-old man from the region is accused of raping a child more than two decades ago, authorities said. Rensselaer County resident Robert Hilton, of the Town of Nassau, was arrested Friday, Dec. 2, on a warrant stemming from a State Police investigation and grand jury hearing. Troopers were first...
Rensselaer County man arrested, accused of rape
A Castleton on Hudson man was arrested on Thursday. Shawn Gillingham, 33, faces multiple charges, including second-degree rape.
WNYT
Nassau man charged with raping kids in early 2000s
A man from Nassau is facing rape charges, linked to incidents that happened in the early 2000s. Robert Hilton, 63, is facing two counts of rape. In August of last year, police received a report of a past occurring sexual abuse incident involving children in the town of Nassau in Rensselaer County.
WNYT
Schenectady woman settles police lawsuit over husband’s death for $1.5 million
A Schenectady woman, whose husband was shot and killed by a city police detective, will get $1.5 million. Chrystal Scism has settled her federal civil rights lawsuit in the 2016 death of her husband Joshua Scism. Scism’s attorney argued detective Brett Ferris shot her husband when he walked into the...
Police looking for vandalism suspect in Schenectady
The Schenectady County Sheriff's Office is reporting of vandalism in the city of Schenectady. They are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect.
Burglary investigation ends in arrest for Saugerties man
A Saugerties man was arrested on Friday. Matthew Doyle, 40, of Saugerties, faces two counts of second-degree burglary.
Police seize 11 long guns, ammunition and more in Mayfield and Johnstown searches
Two people were arrested as a result of search warrants executed in Mayfield and Johnstown
Guilderland man accused of attempting to entice a child
A man from Guilderland was arrested on Friday. Gregory Bonadio, 32, faces multiple charges including second-degree attempted rape.
Warren County Sheriff warning of local scammer
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is warning people of the area of a local scammer, who is primarily targeting senior citizens.
iheart.com
Rotterdam Police Continue Investigation Into Hit-And-Run That Left Man Hurt
Rotterdam police are continuing their investigation into a hit-and-run in their town that left a man seriously hurt. On Sunday, 27-year-old Joseph Galea was found laying in the area of Duanesburg Road and Becker Drive with injuries consistent with having been struck by a vehicle. It's believed he was hit between 10:00 pm Saturday night and 5:00 am Sunday. Galea went to Albany Med for treatment and the vehicle and driver involved in the incident haven't been found. Anyone with information is asked to give police a call at 518-355-7397.
Troy woman arrested for allegedly attacking boyfriend
A Troy woman was arrested on Saturday after allegedly attacking her boyfriend in front of police, as well as resisting arrest.
Guilty verdict reached in fatal 2019 Albany shooting
An Albany man was found guilty in a 2019 murder. Quintin Lacy was convicted of Murder and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
WNYT
Man lies on side of road for hours after Rotterdam hit-and-run
Police in Rotterdam are investigating a hit-and-run that left a man with serious injuries. It happened on Duanesburg Road in the area of Becker Drive. Joseph Galea, 27, was found Sunday morning around 7 a.m. on the side of the road after being struck by a car. Police think he...
Albany senior arrested for speeding away from police
A 73-year-old man from Albany was arrested after he sped away from police in Otsego County.
Police investigating fatal pedestrian car accident in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are investigating a fatal car accident that took place Sunday evening. The crash took place on I-890. Around 8:07 p.m., police responded to I-890’s exit five off-ramp in Schenectady for reports of a person with severe injuries, after they were allegedly struck by a car. Police say their investigation […]
Rotterdam man struck by car, police trying to locate driver
The Rotterdam Police Department are currently trying to locate an unknown driver who allegedly struck a pedestrian early Sunday morning.
Police: Woman stabbed multiple times by former partner
Police say that a woman was stabbed multiple times by her estranged partner on Thursday evening.
Albany man pleads not guilty in fatal hit-and-run
The man accused in a fatal hit-and-run in October was arraigned in Albany County Court.
