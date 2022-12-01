Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NOLA.com
Police investigating double homicide in Central City Sunday morning
Two people died Sunday morning after being shot in the 2900 block of Daneel Street (map), the New Orleans Police Department said. The NOPD got a call at 8:35 a.m. reporting two victims with gunshot wounds at the scene. Paramedics took them to the hospital, where they were declared dead.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Shot Another Driver
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Identifying Suspect Who Shot Another Driver. Louisiana – The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on December 2, 2022, that Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at approximately 10 p.m., and injured a man. Officers...
Suspect in Covington double homicide attempts jail escape
Suspect in Covington double homicide attempts jail escape.
NOPD: Double shooting now a double homicide
New Orleans Police are on scene of a double shooting where one of the victim was pronounced dead. Officers arriving at the scene around 8:35am in the Faubourg Livaudais neighborhood found two gunshot wound victims.
WDSU
Man found shot on Harvey street, dies at the scene
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11 p.m. Friday. Officers were first called to the 2600 block of Max Drive in Harvey and then alerted to a second scene in the 3700 block Long Leaf Lane. Once there,...
Covington police release details on murder of retired priest and associate
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office also released the remaining identity of one of the victims.
NOLA.com
Was a death in police custody preventable? Video raises questions, law enforcement experts say.
For five crucial minutes, Bogalusa police officers stood by, some with their hands in their pockets, as a suspect they had shocked with a stun gun and dragged along the ground lay limp and handcuffed on the police station pavement. Twenty-eight-year-old Eric Nelson Sr. might have survived the December, 2021...
NOLA.com
Woman killed in hit and run on Canal Street identified as Arizona tourist
The woman who was killed after a vehicle hit her on Canal Street late last month has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as a 33-year-old tourist from Arizona. Nicole McKeon, 33, of Bagdad, Arizona, was in New Orleans for a late celebration of her July 2021 marriage...
NOLA.com
Suspect in burning of Covington bodies tries to escape jail, gets caught, authorities say
The man accused of killing a Covington priest and a lay associate at his church tried to escape the St. Tammany Parish Jail on Saturday, then was arrested and shipped off to the Louisiana State Penitentiary, authorities said. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies rebooked Antonio Tyson, 49,...
NOLA.com
As Covington mourns, details emerge in double homicide. Routine call ended with burned bodies.
It began with a call to Covington police about a hit-and-run on East Boston Street near the Bogue Falaya Towers condominiums Sunday evening. Signs had been damaged by a Honda CRV, witnesses said. But the mundane call soon became a full-blown investigation into a gruesome double homicide that has left...
Irate passenger bit, kicked, spat on six deputies while refusing to exit plane, reports say
Officials say a woman bit, kicked and spat on six sheriff’s deputies while refusing to exit a plane at an airport in Louisiana early Thanksgiving Day, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported Saturday. Authorities said the 25-year-old woman attacked Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International...
Late night shooting death in Harvey
A man was killed in an overnight homicide in Harvey. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies located an unresponsive adult male on the ground in the street.
an17.com
Arrests made in Slidell-area murder
Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s obtained warrants late Thursday (December 1) night for the arrest of two individuals in connection with the fatal shooting which occurred Monday in the Slidell area. A 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested Friday (December 2) morning at a residence in the Slidell...
NOLA.com
Armed man tried to abduct three people at downtown New Orleans hotel, authorities say
A man suffering from bipolar depression and carrying a knife tried to kidnap three people and threatened to kill them early Saturday at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in New Orleans, authorities said. Shaun Chapman, 37, corralled all three victims in the hotel's third-floor bar before a maintenance worker and an...
WDSU
Orleans Parish DA says teen accused of shooting, paralyzing woman's son will be tried as adult
A teen accused of shooting and paralyzing a New Orleans woman's 24-year-old son will be tried as an adult in the case, according to the Orleans Parish District Attorney's office. The teen, identified as Cruz Matute, will be tried as an adult and will face an attempted second-degree murder charge...
WWL-TV
75-year-old tourist beaten to death at St. Charles Avenue hotel late Thursday night
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the death of a 75-year-old man from Missouri at a hotel on St. Charles Avenue late Thursday night. According to New Orleans Police, officers responded to an emergency call at the Avenue Plaza Hotel at 2111 St. Charles Avenue just before 11 p.m. Thursday.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after man was beaten to death in St. Charles Avenue hotel
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a tourist from Missouri was beaten to death on St. Charles Avenue Thursday night. The incident happened in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue at the Avenue Plaza Hotel. Police say a 75-year-old man was found unresponsive...
WDSU
St. Tammany sheriff arrests 15-year-old and 18-year-old for murder
The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office has announced that two people have been arrested for a fatal shooting that happened on Monday. According to officials, a 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested on Dec. 2 for first-degree murder. He will also be charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. He will...
WDSU
St. Tammany coroner identifies second Covington homicide victim
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office announced Thursday the identity of the second victim found killed and burned beyond recognition in Covington. The coroner's office confirmed Ruth Prats was the second victim found dead in a parking lot Monday morning in the 500 block of East Gibson Street. On Tuesday, the coroner identified the first victim as Father Otis Young, 71.
fox8live.com
1 killed, 1 injured when car crashes into parked trailer in Lower Ninth Ward
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed and another injured early Sunday (Dec. 4) when their car smashed into the back of an 18-wheeler trailer parked along North Claiborne Avenue in the Lower Ninth Ward, New Orleans police said. The crash near Tricou Street was reported around 5:04 a.m.,...
Comments / 0