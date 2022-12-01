ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

NOLA.com

Police investigating double homicide in Central City Sunday morning

Two people died Sunday morning after being shot in the 2900 block of Daneel Street (map), the New Orleans Police Department said. The NOPD got a call at 8:35 a.m. reporting two victims with gunshot wounds at the scene. Paramedics took them to the hospital, where they were declared dead.
CENTRAL, LA
WWL-AMFM

NOPD: Double shooting now a double homicide

New Orleans Police are on scene of a double shooting where one of the victim was pronounced dead. Officers arriving at the scene around 8:35am in the Faubourg Livaudais neighborhood found two gunshot wound victims.
WDSU

Man found shot on Harvey street, dies at the scene

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11 p.m. Friday. Officers were first called to the 2600 block of Max Drive in Harvey and then alerted to a second scene in the 3700 block Long Leaf Lane. Once there,...
HARVEY, LA
Magnolia State Live

Irate passenger bit, kicked, spat on six deputies while refusing to exit plane, reports say

Officials say a woman bit, kicked and spat on six sheriff’s deputies while refusing to exit a plane at an airport in Louisiana early Thanksgiving Day, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported Saturday. Authorities said the 25-year-old woman attacked Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
an17.com

Arrests made in Slidell-area murder

Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s obtained warrants late Thursday (December 1) night for the arrest of two individuals in connection with the fatal shooting which occurred Monday in the Slidell area. A 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested Friday (December 2) morning at a residence in the Slidell...
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

St. Tammany sheriff arrests 15-year-old and 18-year-old for murder

The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office has announced that two people have been arrested for a fatal shooting that happened on Monday. According to officials, a 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested on Dec. 2 for first-degree murder. He will also be charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. He will...
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

St. Tammany coroner identifies second Covington homicide victim

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office announced Thursday the identity of the second victim found killed and burned beyond recognition in Covington. The coroner's office confirmed Ruth Prats was the second victim found dead in a parking lot Monday morning in the 500 block of East Gibson Street. On Tuesday, the coroner identified the first victim as Father Otis Young, 71.
COVINGTON, LA

