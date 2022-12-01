Nearly eight out of 10 Northeast Ohioans trust teachers to be positive role models, support student success, new poll says

Read full article on original website
Focus on school-voucher positives, not politics
Regarding the Nov. 28 letter to the editor, “Vouchers further GOP plan to cripple public schools,” can we please focus on the positives that Ohio families obtain through the EdChoice school voucher program, as opposed to turning it into a political issue?. Vouchers promote freedom of choice and...
Ohio can be the best state to raise a family: Will Petrik
Guest columnist Will Petrik is a researcher at Policy Matters Ohio. Ohio has a great future as a family-friendly state. But there is work to be done to get there.
Third-grade retention removed under proposed Ohio education bill
A new bill supported by education groups across the state would mark the end of the third-grade reading retention requirements.
Community colleges faced with dwindling enrollment
Community colleges across the country are continuing to see a drop in enrollment. According to research, two-year institutions saw a decrease of more than two million students between 2013 and 2022.
WKRC
Bill allows poor readers to 'pass' from 3rd to 4th grade
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Thousands of children in Ohio who cannot read well enough to move to fourth grade may soon get to move on anyway. Kathy Baker is the mother of a third Grader. She testified to an Ohio House Committee that her little boy woke up recently from a nightmare.
Ohio bill would allow people with related degrees other than social work to become licensed social workers
The future of social work could look different if a substitute bill is adopted by the Ohio legislature.
Ohio leaders try to make unemployment system harder for scammers, easier for genuine applicants
COLUMBUS, Ohio – State leaders are trying to solve seemingly contradictory problems with Ohio’s unemployment benefits system: how can they tighten anti-fraud security without exacerbating delays in paying out genuine claims?. Ohio’s unemployment system was beset with both problems during the coronavirus pandemic. An unprecedented spike in unemployment...
Athletes, community help Boys & Girls Clubs serve more kids in more places: Allen Smith
Guest columnist Allen Smith is the CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio, which was formed in 2019 by the merger of Clubs in Cleveland, Akron, Lorain County and Sandusky. A native of Toledo, he holds a bachelor’s degree in interpersonal communications from Bowling Green State University and a master’s degree in theological studies from Liberty University. He and his wife of 19 years, Vontyna, live in Avon.
New kits could help Ohio officers interact with kids with autism, sensory issues
They look like gifts from Santa, but they are backed by research and the newest tools to help Streetsboro police better respond to emergencies.
School could expand to nearly all students in Ohio if bill passes
(The Center Square) – School choice options in Ohio could expand to nearly every student if a new bill works its way quickly through the Ohio Legislature during the lame duck session. Senate Bill 368, introduced by Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Rome, earlier this week, would eliminate income thresholds currently attached to the state’s school voucher program and significantly expand tax credits to home-schoolers. Those two changes, according to The Buckeye...
Most popular baby names for boys in Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in Ohio using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in Ohio in 2021. Liam has been the most popular boy name in the United States for the last five years, while Noah, Oliver, Elijah, and James […]
Republicans at greater risk of death from COVID-19, Yale study of Ohio, Florida finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A new paper by three Yale University researchers found that political affiliation in Ohio and Florida has emerged as a potential risk factor for death with COVID-19 – with Republicans more in danger of dying, likely due to vaccine hesitancy. Jacob Wallace, Jason L. Schwartz...
Gov. Mike DeWine supports bill to strip state school board of control over Ohio Department of Education
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday he supports an Ohio Senate bill that would overhaul the Ohio Department of Education, gut powers from the Ohio State Board of Education and give his office more oversight of education. “I think virtually every governor for 40 or 50 years...
Ohio legislators remove one ridiculous part of Frank LaRose’s plan to devalue your vote: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio Republican legislators this week tweaked a proposal that seeks to make it harder to pass amendments to the state constitution. They applied the 60% voter approval requirement to constitutional amendments proposed by legislators -- not just to those initiated by the public. We’re talking about Republicans’...
columbusfreepress.com
Initiate This: Adult Use Comes to Ohio
Drum roll please … within approximately one month, cannabis will … or should … take center stage at the Ohio Statehouse. That is when the General Assembly is mandated by the Ohio Supreme Court to follow the rules regarding citizen initiated statutes. Legislators must consider Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (RMLA) Act. Will they, is a matter of debate.
FOP opposes House bill to protect access to guns during state of emergency
A bill to protect gun stores and firearm owners during a state of emergency, drawing the ire of gun safety advocates and the state's largest police union.
Growing concerns after 50 confirmed measles cases in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Measles is a growing concern for central Ohio health officials as the number of cases continues to increase. Of the 50 confirmed cases in unvaccinated individuals, most have been discovered in daycare centers. However, Westerville City Schools shared with families there was one case discovered in the district. Community member said […]
Measles case confirmed at Ohio school
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio’s measles outbreak has reached Westerville City Schools. The district has one confirmed measles case, according to an email sent Tuesday to school district families and staff. Franklin County Public Health informed the district Monday evening. The case is included in the 46 confirmed cases in central Ohio, according to […]
Barbershop owner opposes House bill, worries it will send unprepared barbers into workforce
New legislation in the Ohio Statehouse could allow barber college students to graduate in roughly half the time as current practice, but one Cleveland barbershop owner strongly opposes the new bill.
How close is Ohio to abolishing the state income tax? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Completely abolishing Ohio’s state income tax, long a conservative pipe dream, has never been closer to becoming a reality. We’re talking about how the state could make up about $10.8 billion from income taxes on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
