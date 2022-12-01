ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Meghan Markle Cries In 1st Trailer For Netflix Doc With Prince Harry: ‘No One Sees What’s Happening’

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries is going to be must-watch TV. The first look at Harry & Meghan was released on December 1 and reveals intimate and never-before-seen snapshots of the couple’s personal life. There are happy times and low times, with Meghan wiping away tears during an emotional moment with Harry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aUgr3_0jThgrjb00
Meghan Markle cries alongside Prince Harry in the first look at their docuseries. (Netflix)

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Prince Harry says in the trailer. “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.” When asked about why they decided to make this series, Meghan responds, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

This Netflix docuseries appears to be an even deeper look at Meghan and Harry’s experiences than their bombshell March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. During their candid conversation, Meghan revealed that she had suicidal thoughts while pregnant with her son, Archie, in 2019 after the onslaught of cruel criticism she received.

When she asked for help within the Firm, they ignored her pleas. Harry and Meghan eventually stepped back as senior royals within the royal family in January 2021 and left the U.K. altogether for a new life in California. They have since welcomed a second child, Lilibet.

The first trailer for Harry & Meghan comes just as Prince William and Kate Middleton kicked off their first royal tour in the U.S. in 8 years. They attended a Boston Celtics game on November 30. The docuseries will also be released in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and funeral in September 2022 and Prince Harry’s father King Charles III’s ascension to the throne.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3li2gn_0jThgrjb00
PDA snapshots released of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. (Netflix)

In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the other side of their high-profile love story, according to Netflix. Across six episodes, the series explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution. With commentary from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press, the series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.

From the critically-acclaimed, two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus, Harry & Meghan is a never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history. The series does not have a release date yet.

Alexis Wiser
3d ago

Love the timing on that release, just when Prince William makes a trip to the US. Why can't Mm and Harry get on with their lives and stop this tit for tat behavior? It has reached a creepy point.

El
3d ago

H and M weren’t ‘forced’ to do anything. They made choices/decisions to do things. Both need to stop manipulating words and the media needs to stop giving them publicity.

Dawn Adams
3d ago

It's very simple, MM thought she was going to be loved like Princess Diana which back fired . Nobody liked her so now it's boo hoo hoo. Won't be long for the divorce you watch and see.

