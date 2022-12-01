Read full article on original website
IGN
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf - Official "Who is The Dread Wolf?" Trailer
This work-in-progress cinematic from Dragon Age: Dreadwolf tells the story of Solas. Narrated by the dwarf Varric Tethras. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is an upcoming RPG from Bioware and Electronic Arts releasing on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.
ComicBook
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Sequel Shares New Poster
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai is returning for a full sequel anime project set after the events of the TV anime and feature film follow up, and now fans have been given a new look at it with a new poster! The first season of the anime taking on Hajime Kamoshida and Keji Mizoguchi's original light novel series ended its run with a special feature film officially bringing its story to an end, but for those fans of the original, there was clearly much for the anime to adapt someday with a potential new project. Now that sequel is a reality!
How a team of BioWare veterans are creating the next generation of shared-world survival adventure in Edge 379’s cover game, Nightingale
“The conceit of this game is in many ways a giant sandbox for player stories.”
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Want Voice Acting in Future Pokemon Games
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet might have one of the most heartfelt storylines in the history of the Pokemon franchise, but players feel that it is let down by a lack of voice acting. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a divisive game for a number of reasons, including the rather miserable performance of the game's graphics. However, a YouTuber recently churned up another well-worn criticism of Pokemon games – the lack of voice acting. Joe Goffeney, who runs the Dr. Bonehead YouTube channel, recently went viral when he and several voice actors did a demo video demonstrating how much better the game if cutscenes had voice acting. You can check out the full video down below:
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
IGN
Netflix’s The Witcher May Have Been Recast, but Henry Cavill Leaving Signals a Much Bigger Departure
Fans of The Witcher TV series were taken aback earlier this year when the show was renewed for Season 4 without its leading man as Henry Cavill left behind the Geralt of Rivia role. Liam Hemsworth will instead take the mantle, and executive producer and showrunner Lauren Hissrich hopes the change will bring a new energy to the Netflix series.
IGN
Tsurughime - Official Teaser Trailer
Tsurugihime is a side-scrolling action RPG by developer Fahrenheit 213 who was founded by Yosuke Shiokawa best known for his work on renowned titles like Kingdom Hearts II (Lead Planner), Dissidia: Final Fantasy (Concept Director), and Fate/Grand Order (Creative Director). The final battle is 100 days away, how will you prepare? Every day the clock ticks closer to war, and every choice leads down a different path toward multiple endings. Build up strength with constant combat, or hone your defensive acumen against advanced enemies. Wield thousands of swords, or choose peace over war in your daily activities as the clock ticks towards destiny. Tsurugihme is now in development and will release on Steam for PC in 2024.
IGN
Dark Souls Creator Miyazaki Has “No Idea” What Made Elden Ring Such a Hit
FromSoftware's Elden Ring won the Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 Japan Asia held earlier today in Tokyo. The Grand Award was given to the two games developed in the Asia region with the highest worldwide sales, and Elden Ring took home the honor along with Genshin Impact. As of the end of June, Elden Ring had sold over 16 million copies worldwide.
Sega's Dreamcast Was Almost The Original PC Port Console For Some Massive Games
The Dreamcast is often looked back upon as a failed system, but that's not entirely the truth. It had an extremely brief time in the spotlight from 1998 to 2001 before it was overshadowed by competitors, most notably Sony and the PlayStation 2. The Dreamcast was the first of its console generation, though, and showed the world the potential of 3D with its then-HD graphics — plus, it had hardware that no other console could match at the time.
TV Fanatic
The Witcher: Blood Original Trailer Teases a Deadly Battle, and a Familiar Face
Netflix has unveiled the full-length trailer for The Witcher spinoff Blood Origin. The footage dropped Saturday at Brazil Comic Con, and fans were introduced to a prequel set 1,200 years before the events of the original Netflix series. The moment that will likely get everyone talking is the arrival of...
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Wiki Guide
Pokemon Scarlet: It immobilizes opponents by bathing them in psychic power from its large eyes. Despite its appearance, it has a vicious temperament. Pokemon Violet: It emits psychic power from the gaps between its multicolored frills and sprints at speeds greater than 120 mph.
IGN
The Game Awards 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
The Game Awards is coming back in 2022 with a live audience for the first time since 2019. There are tons of games already nominated for the show and with some of the biggest names in gaming in attendence. You can expect everything from reveals to musical performances as host Geoff Keighley unveals the award winners for 2022.
New Dragon Age: Dreadwolf cinematic teases Varric's return and a fight with Solas
Varric would be the first returning companion aside from Solas
Sekiro 2 at The Game Awards is surely nonsense – but samurai Elden Ring DLC would be ace
The Sekiro 2 rumors are surely untrue, but I'd slash your hand off for a trip to the Land of Reeds
ComicBook
Pokemon Synopsis Teases an Emotional Ash Reunion
Pokemon Journeys is getting ready for the end of its run, and the synopsis for the next episode of the series is teasing an emotional reunion coming for Ash Ketchum! The 25th Anniversary season of the anime started out with Ash and new main character Goh lining up their goals for the new season. Surprisingly, fans were able to see the both of them actually achieving these respective dreams over the course of the series. Now it's just a matter of seeing where the future of the Pokemon anime will be taking the two of them from this point forward.
IGN
Sonic Frontiers Wiki Guide
Weren't we just here? Well, now we are exploring the Chemical Plant zone in the 3D-Sonic style, here in stage 2-4.
ComicBook
Blue Lock is Teasing a Shonen Jump Announcement
Blue Lock has been a major contender for one of the biggest new anime to arrive this year, and with the anime's creator having a hand in designing the uniforms of Japan's World Cup team. With the first season of the anime already releasing a handful of episodes, it seems that the series is preparing to release a major announcement thanks to Weekly Shonen Jump. This sports anime sets up dire stakes for those players involved in the "Blue Lock program", which adds an interesting wrinkle to the series.
IGN
Valorant Update 5.12 Chamber Nerfs
Some long-awaited changes have arrived for Chamber in the Valorant 5.12 Update, designed with the aim of balancing the character for ranked games. Overall, these changes will nerf or weaken Chamber as a character overall, allowing enemy players more opportunities to counter him. These changes have greatly reduced the distance traveled when Chamber teleports. The range on Trademark has also been restricted in the interest of making it easier for opponents to guess where Chamber could be playing.
IGN
Elisabet the Dragon Tamer
From the Glaseado Mountain Pokemon Center, head to the east. There should be a descending path, Elisabet is along that path.
