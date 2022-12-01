Pokemon Journeys is getting ready for the end of its run, and the synopsis for the next episode of the series is teasing an emotional reunion coming for Ash Ketchum! The 25th Anniversary season of the anime started out with Ash and new main character Goh lining up their goals for the new season. Surprisingly, fans were able to see the both of them actually achieving these respective dreams over the course of the series. Now it's just a matter of seeing where the future of the Pokemon anime will be taking the two of them from this point forward.

3 HOURS AGO