Funko Reveals Our Best Look Yet at M.O.D.O.K. in Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
While we have yet to get a great look at M.O.D.O.K. in the footage we've seen of Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania, the villain's Funko POP! has given us the best glimpse of his design in the MCU. Funko shared the design of M.O.D.O.K.'s Funko POP! on Twitter alongside Ant-Man,...
Dysterra is a Futuristic Sci-Fi FPS that Challenges Players to Survive Extinction by Any Means Necessary
Dysterra is a brand-new, sci-fi survival game with futuristic FPS gameplay that challenges players to either compete or cooperate on a dying Earth as they strive to secure a one-way ticket to the stars — and survival. Dysterra is now in Early Access on PC via Steam, and we’re...
Dark Souls Creator Miyazaki Has “No Idea” What Made Elden Ring Such a Hit
FromSoftware's Elden Ring won the Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 Japan Asia held earlier today in Tokyo. The Grand Award was given to the two games developed in the Asia region with the highest worldwide sales, and Elden Ring took home the honor along with Genshin Impact. As of the end of June, Elden Ring had sold over 16 million copies worldwide.
Netflix’s The Witcher May Have Been Recast, but Henry Cavill Leaving Signals a Much Bigger Departure
Fans of The Witcher TV series were taken aback earlier this year when the show was renewed for Season 4 without its leading man as Henry Cavill left behind the Geralt of Rivia role. Liam Hemsworth will instead take the mantle, and executive producer and showrunner Lauren Hissrich hopes the change will bring a new energy to the Netflix series.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Wiki Guide
Pokemon Scarlet: It immobilizes opponents by bathing them in psychic power from its large eyes. Despite its appearance, it has a vicious temperament. Pokemon Violet: It emits psychic power from the gaps between its multicolored frills and sprints at speeds greater than 120 mph.
Tsurughime - Official Teaser Trailer
Tsurugihime is a side-scrolling action RPG by developer Fahrenheit 213 who was founded by Yosuke Shiokawa best known for his work on renowned titles like Kingdom Hearts II (Lead Planner), Dissidia: Final Fantasy (Concept Director), and Fate/Grand Order (Creative Director). The final battle is 100 days away, how will you prepare? Every day the clock ticks closer to war, and every choice leads down a different path toward multiple endings. Build up strength with constant combat, or hone your defensive acumen against advanced enemies. Wield thousands of swords, or choose peace over war in your daily activities as the clock ticks towards destiny. Tsurugihme is now in development and will release on Steam for PC in 2024.
Goonya Monster - Official Launch Trailer
Goonya Monster is an asymmetric multiplayer party action game published by Mutan. Grab three friends or go at it solo and commence the chaotic frenzy as the Busters take on the Monster. Team up as the busters and unleash wild weaponry including shotguns, flamethrowers, and landmines to round up undead souls. Goonya Monster is available now on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Vanir Shrine - Lore 4 - Traitor
Once you’ve opened the door, head up the ramp and around the corner to the next room. Standing in the doorway, you can spot the Rune Read on the wall to the right of the doorway.
Blue Beetle Live-Action Movie Gets Its First Poster at CCXP 2022
The first poster for DC's Blue Beetle movie starring Xolo Maridueña as Jamie Reyes has been revealed at CCXP 2022. The poster, which you can see below, features the alien scarab that gives Reyes his powers and allows him to become the Blue Beetle. Blue Beetle is DC Films'...
The Callisto Protocol: First 20 Minutes of Gameplay
Check out the first 20 minutes of The Callisto Protocol, the new survival horror game coming out on December 2nd. The Callisto Protocol is developed by Striking Distance Studios and directed by Glen Schofield, the executive producer of the original Dead Space. This Callisto Protocol gameplay is from the Xbox Series X version in Performance mode.
Sonic Frontiers Wiki Guide
Stage 3-3 takes us back to the Sky Sanctuary zone around dawn for a gorgeous 3D style level.
Genshin Eula Story Quest Walkthrough - Aphros Delos Chapter
This Genshin Impact walkthrough will guide you through Eula’s Story Quest. To unlock it, you’ll need to complete the Song of the Dragon and Freedom Archon Quest that appears in the game’s prologue. Shadow of the Past. Head over to the Knights of Favonius headquarters and speak...
Avatar 2: Why You Should Care, Even If You Think Avatar Sucks
Everybody may have seen the original 2009 Avatar, but that doesn’t mean James Cameron’s sci-fi epic was for everyone, and in spite of its massive box office success, its detractors and critics seem more numerous than its hardcore fans. The long-awaited 2022 sequel Avatar 2, officially “Avatar: The Way of Water” doesn’t seem to have the same amount of hype as you’d see ahead of the latest installment in another blockbuster franchise like Marvel, Star Wars, DC, Fast & Furious - and while a longer wait between installments often means more excitement, it's possible the thirteen-year wait has made moviegoers lukewarm on a return to the planet Pandora. That said, there’s a damn good reason to give this movie the benefit of the doubt: between Aliens and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, James Cameron’s track record for sequels is unmatched. And hey, the last two movies he made about stuff happening in the water, Titanic and The Abyss, weren’t too bad either. So, even if you don’t care about Jake Sully (that’s Sam Worthington’s character), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana’s), and the rest of the Na’vi denizens of the frontiers of Pandora (whose ranks now include Sigourney Weaver, playing a Na’vi teenager, and Kate Winslett) you can’t say you’re not at least a little bit curious what one of the 20th century’s most influential filmmakers has been doing for a good chunk of the 21st. Regardless of how good (or bad) James Cameron’s epic is, or how much money it rakes in, or whether we ever actually get Avatar 3, Avatar 4, and Avatar 5 (or Avatar 6 and Avatar 7, which Cameron apparently has ideas for) the fact that Avatar 2 exists is a fascinating anomaly in modern filmmaking. The Avatar 2 trailer got plenty of views, but with a 3-hour and 12-minute run time, we’ve only seen the tip of the iceberg - and it probably looks a lot better in IMAX 3D. To make Avatar 2, Cameron had to literally figure out The Way of Water in order to do motion-capture with his actors holding their breath underwater while performing in a 900,000-gallon tank. James Cameron interviews are always interesting on some level, but after hearing the filmmaker talk about what’s gone into this sequel - and potentially the 2-6 Avatar sequels after this one - it’ll be fascinating to finally see for ourselves.
Yaiza the Model
Pokemon: Cryogonal (Lv. 53), Cloyster (Lv. 53), Frosmoth (Lv. 53) Yaiza the Model is located on the middle island, west of Casseroya Lake.
Spirit Mementos 1 - Brooch
To start it, head for the Eastern area of The Plains and stand at the spot where you first arrived, facing towards the frozen lightning bolt. Here, head East-North-East and check behind a tree. The spirit and half of the Brooch will be there. To assemble the Artifact and complete...
Anna the Dragon Tamer
Anna the Dragon Tamer is located to the southeast of the Glaseado Gym Pokemon Center. She's near the battle arena.
Valorant Update 5.12 Chamber Nerfs
Some long-awaited changes have arrived for Chamber in the Valorant 5.12 Update, designed with the aim of balancing the character for ranked games. Overall, these changes will nerf or weaken Chamber as a character overall, allowing enemy players more opportunities to counter him. These changes have greatly reduced the distance traveled when Chamber teleports. The range on Trademark has also been restricted in the interest of making it easier for opponents to guess where Chamber could be playing.
The Game Awards 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
The Game Awards is coming back in 2022 with a live audience for the first time since 2019. There are tons of games already nominated for the show and with some of the biggest names in gaming in attendence. You can expect everything from reveals to musical performances as host Geoff Keighley unveals the award winners for 2022.
Aesir Prison Wreckage - Dreamshade
Like all collectibles in the Aesir Prison, you cannot access the Dreamshade until you’ve completed all quests in The Path (Main Story). Once you’ve done this, look for the wreckage to the East of The Raven Tree that you can climb down into.
Best Christmas Horror Movies
Álex de la Iglesia blends Spanish and Italian horror influences into The Day of the Beast, a 1995 Christmas horror curveball that throws everything but the kitchen sink at audiences. A sinning priest, a metalhead Satanist, and an occult TV show host must band together to prevent the Antichrist's birth. It's wacky, darkly comedic, and filled with hellscapes that boast demonic costumes and wild practical effects. De la Iglesia is known for his extravagant horror concepts, and I'd say a blasphemous buddy comedy about an apocalyptic atypical holiday quest fits the bill.
