Former officer, Port Authority detective dies

NORTH PORT - He earned the highest honor bestowed by the former Attorney General Janet Reno for exceptional service after helping capture the terrorists who bombed the World Trade Center.

Years later, Matthew Besheer returned to ground zero after the Twin Towers in New York were destroyed.

Long after Besheer retired as a Port Authority of New York and New Jersey detective, he clearly remembered the horrors of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

He moved to Punta Gorda in 2000 and was invited as a guest speaker during many 9/11 ceremonies and other engagements.

Besheer, 71, spent 37 years in law enforcement at the state, local and federal levels, including as a Punta Gorda Police Officer for five years. He died this week.

Besheer lived in North Port with his Airedale terriers.

Besheer's ex-wife Barbara Besheer, of Punta Gorda, said she has nothing but kind words about him.

"When we were dating, he planned to propose to me at the top of the World Trade Center," Barbara Besheer said. "It was an ugly day outside. I told him we could just stay home. I wrecked his Plan A proposal. So a little bit later he returned from the local fish store. I hear him screaming to come up on the roof that something was wrong. I get up there and he had lobster for me and a ring.

"He said, 'It's not the top of the World Trade Center, but it's you who I want to spend my life with, will you marry me," she said. "It was my birthday. We were married for 20 years. He was indeed a romantic."

Barbara said Besheer was great at everything he touched even if he just learned. She taught him to play tennis and he beat her at it the first time he played. He was good at skiing and "loved" to cook. She said he was a great father to his two adult daughters, Regina Boudwin and Kathryn Jensen, who still keep in touch with her.

The couple was together in their Punta Gorda Isles home on Sept. 11, 2001. Barbara remembers telling Besheer a plane hit the Twin Tower. He told her small planes hit the tower and it was probably nothing.

She said he needed to come watch the news with her. Minutes later, the second jetliner hit the tower. Besheer watched as the substation of The New York New Jersey Port Authority in the lower level of Tower One was crushed by the rest of the building. He cried. Then their phones started ringing.

"The FBI and Port Authority called," she said. "We threw some clothing in our vehicle and drove to New York. We were stopped once by a state trooper. When he saw Matthew's FBI jacket, the trooper said, 'Godspeed' and we drove straight through. Matthew was at ground zero for three weeks. He was in Staten Island where they were examining for victims, personal effects, and evidence related to the attack."

After the couple returned to Florida, Besheer wanted to go back to work at the Port Authority. Barbara believes Besheer was disappointed because he wanted to help track down those who attacked America on Sept. 11. Instead he got a job with the Punta Gorda Police Department.

After he retired from there, he worked at Home Depot and later sold waterfront and golf course real estate for more than seven years.

Besheer was the guest speaker at Patriots Park-Venetia Bay in Venice in 2019. He said the Sept. 11 attacks took the lives of 37 of his comrades. He pledged to never forget them at memorial services each year.

"I never miss a year; my duty in life is to keep their memories alive. They’re not just numbers; they’re people," he told Harbor Style Magazine, adding after seeing the plane hit the building, his "stomach sank" and his body was trembling.

Besheer added he predicted in 1995 that another attack on the World Trade Center was coming. It was because after the Feb. 26, 1993 parking garage bombing in World Trade Center 1, Besheer was one of the investigators who was later assigned to the FBI-NYPD Terrorist Task Force to find those responsible.

Ramzi Ahmed Yousef, was apprehended in Pakistan and flown to Stewart Air Force Base in Orange County, New York. He was flown to Manhattan where he would stand trial in the killing of six people and injuring more than 1,000 in the bombing. Besheer was on the helicopter with Yousef, who was blindfolded, and other law enforcement. Yousef was shown the World Trade Center was still standing and all lit up.

Besheer recalled Yousef's response: "Next time we’ll have more money and will bring them down."

After Sept. 11, Besheer said fires burned for 99 days at 1,600 degrees and made the steel so hot in places that their boots melted. He said there were 19 bodies not found because they were likely incinerated. He attended 19 funerals of those killed on Sept. 11.

Besheer learned that Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was the uncle of Ramzi Yousef. Mohammed was the mastermind in the plot to hijack airplanes and fly them into buildings. He met with Osama bin Laden to plan the Sept. 11 attacks.

Besheer's detective work was showcased on the History Channel's "Road to 9/11" and "Nightline." In the documentary, Besheer said returning to the place where he watched the Twin Towers built in the 1970s would be painful after watching them come down. However, he did go back. He saw the names of his co-workers on the 9/11 memorial and said it's important to keep their memories alive, and he did.

Barbara said Besheer was also a huge history buff who loved old airplanes, especially those from World War II.

"After we retired, we realized neither of us could sit at home all day," she said. "He worked for Home Depot in the electrical department. For a guy that didn't know that much about electricity, he was so good at his job."

He never stopped working or being available to assist, she said.

"He was very handy around the house. After Hurricane Charley, he painted the outside of four of our neighbor's houses and several others in the neighborhood. After we split, he kept helping people in neighborhoods where he lived. People who knew him didn't have a bad thing to say about him. I don't and I'm an ex-wife."