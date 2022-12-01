ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need to catch up? Read our previous White Lotus recap here. Uh-oh… things took a dark turn this week on The White Lotus as lies and petty jealousies started to pile up, and we’re officially worried about who’s going to survive next week’s finale. As the sun rises on Sunday’s episode, Albie and Lucia are still going at it, and Ethan is still sulking. He whines to Harper, “I feel like you don’t believe me. It’s starting to drive me crazy.” She points out they’re not always honest with each other — including about how they’re not attracted to each other anymore. (Whoa.)...
