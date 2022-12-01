Read full article on original website
2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695
Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. It isn't cheap, especially...
2022 vs. 2023 Kia EV6: What’s New?
Kia's 2023 EV6 is here with a few key updates from last year's model. The post 2022 vs. 2023 Kia EV6: What’s New? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2 Advantages the 2022 Ford Explorer Has Over the Kia Telluride
A 2022 Ford Explorer and Kia Telluride are great options. Here are 2 advantages the Ford Explorer has to consider before purchasing your next car. The post 2 Advantages the 2022 Ford Explorer Has Over the Kia Telluride appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 2 Electric Cars Have a Price Tag Under $30,000
Nissan and Chevy both offer new EVs that are still relatively affordable. The post Only 2 Electric Cars Have a Price Tag Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 2 Hybrid Cars Are Available for Less Than $25,000
Here's a look at two hybrid car models that are available for less than $25,000, as well as other affordable competitors. The post Only 2 Hybrid Cars Are Available for Less Than $25,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla Unveils V4 Supercharger With 1000KW Capability, 3X Current Density & Will “Be Used For Cybertruck”
At yesterday's Semi delivery event, Tesla has officially taken the wraps off the company's next-generation V4 superchargers. According to Tesla, the V4 supercharger can charge at 1000KW and has 3 times the current density. However, even more impressively, Elon Musk has also shared that the V4 supercharger "is going to be used for Cybertruck."
How Much Is a 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum?
The 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum is loaded with great standard features. Here's how much it costs. The post How Much Is a 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Platinum? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Advantages the Ford Escape Has Over the Toyota RAV4
The Ford Escape and the Toyota RAV4 battle for the same type of consumer. What does the Escape get right? The post 4 Advantages the Ford Escape Has Over the Toyota RAV4 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota RAV4 Has 1 Huge Thing the Honda CR-V Doesn’t Offer
The 2023 Honda CR-V is impressive with its redesign. However, unlike the 2023 Toyota RAV4, it doesn’t offer a plug-in hybrid model. The post 2023 Toyota RAV4 Has 1 Huge Thing the Honda CR-V Doesn’t Offer appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Advantages of 2023 Mazda3 Over Toyota Corolla
Previously, we highlighted the strengths of the 2023 Toyota Corolla over the 2023 Mazda3, but now we showcase the advantages of the Mazda3. The post 4 Advantages of 2023 Mazda3 Over Toyota Corolla appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Toyotas With the Lowest 10-Year Maintenance Costs
Maintenance is a necessary part of car ownership. Here are 3 Toyotas that have the lowest 10-year maintenance costs. The post 3 Toyotas With the Lowest 10-Year Maintenance Costs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Luxury Hybrid Car Has a Price Tag Under $50,000
As hybrids become more popular consumers are searching for the perfect option. This is the only luxy hybrid under $50,000. The post Only 1 Luxury Hybrid Car Has a Price Tag Under $50,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Sales Are Down, Will a Rival Dethrone It?
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a small electric SUV that has made major noise in the EV space. Will it be replaced as sales dwindle? The post Hyundai Ioniq 5 Sales Are Down, Will a Rival Dethrone It? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
KBB Actually Still Has a List of Best Wagons for 2022
Wagons aren't as popular as they used to be but that doesn't mean you should ignore them. The post KBB Actually Still Has a List of Best Wagons for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Affordable SUVs With All-Wheel Drive Under $25,000
These SUVs with all-wheel drive under $25,000 include the 2022 Chevrolet Trax, the 2022 Mazda CX-30, and the 2022 Kia Seltos. The post 3 Affordable SUVs With All-Wheel Drive Under $25,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Most Reliable Midsize SUVs According to U.S. News
From the outlet U.S. News, here's a look at the five most reliable midsize SUV models for the 2022 model year. The post 5 Most Reliable Midsize SUVs According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons the Tesla Cybertruck Is Still the Most Impactful Electric Pickup Truck
The Tesla Cybertruck has the potential to change everything. Here's why it will be the most impactful electric pickup truck. The post 3 Reasons the Tesla Cybertruck Is Still the Most Impactful Electric Pickup Truck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Best Electric Luxury Cars According to MotorTrend
These 5 luxury cars are the best electric luxury cars according to MotorTrend. The post 5 Best Electric Luxury Cars According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 4 Most Reliable Toyota Models Based on Consumer Reports Member Surveys
Toyota has plenty of reliable models to choose from but what are the cream of the crop? The post The 4 Most Reliable Toyota Models Based on Consumer Reports Member Surveys appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Reasons 2023 Honda Accord Is Better Than Toyota Camry
In making a decision between getting the 2023 Honda Accord or the 2023 Toyota Camry, the Accord has four key advantages. The post 4 Reasons 2023 Honda Accord Is Better Than Toyota Camry appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
