ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The LVMH Prize Is Turning 10 — and Open for Applications

By Miles Socha
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQrxr_0jThg0Th00

On your marks, get set — apply!

Starting Thursday, young designers can thrown their names into the ring for the LVMH Prize, which has helped propel the careers of such talents as Marine Serre, Nensi Dojaka, Thebe Magugu, Simon Porte Jacquemus and Grace Wales Bonner.

More from WWD

The 2023 competition marks the 10th edition of the annual design prize and designers have until Jan. 29 to submit their applications to LVMHprize.com.

To qualify, designers must be between the ages of 18 and 40 and have at least two commercialized womenswear, menswear or genderless collections under their belt.

The victor of the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers receives a 300,000-euro endowment and mentorship by LVMH teams in such areas as sustainability, communications, marketing, legal, production and finance.

The winner of the Karl Lagerfeld Prize receives a 150,000-euro allocation plus one year of mentorship from LVMH experts.

Both winners will also receive specific mentoring on environmental issues and receive an allowance — 20,000 euros and 10,000 euros, respectively, for the grand and runner-up prizes — on the Nona Source platform, which gathers deadstock materials from LVMH’s fashion and leather goods houses.

“Ten years after its creation, the LVMH Prize has become a benchmark, a key player in nurturing young designers,” said Delphine Arnault , Louis Vuitton’s executive vice president and a key talent scout for the group, who initiated the prize in 2013.

She noted that the prize has evolved over the years, and “reflects the developments and trends that drive fashion and, more broadly speaking, society.”

“Many influential young designers have taken part in it over the last 10 years, which shows the role the prize plays in talent spotting,” she added.

Other past winners of main, runner-up and special prizes include Hood by Air, Rokh, Doublet, KidSuper, Marques’Almeida and Hed Mayner.

Semifinalists are to be chosen by an LVMH selection committee and revealed in due course.

These contenders — there were 20 for the 2022 edition — are to display their work on March 2 and 3 during Paris Fashion Week at a dedicated showroom and meet with the experts.

The 2023 semifinalists will also be featured on the prize website and social channels from March 2. That “will be an opportunity for the public and the experts to discover and select the competing designers.” This year once again, the general public will also be able to vote for their favorite candidate.

The prize distinguishes three young fashion school graduates. Each will receive 10,000 euros and join the studios of three houses of the LVMH group for one year.

The jury that selects the winners is stacked with LVMH fashion stars. Past editions have included Maria Grazia Chiuri, Stella McCartney, Nigo, Silvia Venturini Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Nicolas Ghesquière, Kim Jones, Jonathan Anderson and the late Virgil Abloh, as well as LVMH executives Sidney Toledano, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Fashion Group; Jean-Paul Claverie, an adviser to Bernard Arnault and head of corporate philanthropy at LVMH, and Delphine Arnault .

LVMH also plans to recognize fashion-school graduates, who can apply until March 19.

The 2022 competition attracted some 1,900 applicants and the winner was British designer Steven Stokey-Daley, whose theatrical shows at London Fashion Week have explored the British class system through a queer lens.

There were two winners of the Karl Lagerfeld Prize last year: ERL by Eli Russell Linnetz and Winnie New York, designed by Nigerian-born, London-raised designer Idris Balogun.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Picks Date for 2024 Cruise Show

IT’S A DATE: It’s never too early to start planning for 2023’s destination cruise shows. Nicolas Ghesquière has already fixed a date for Louis Vuitton’s: May 24. Other details are still under wraps, including the geographic location and venue.More from WWDInside Louis Vuitton's '200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries' Exhibition CelebrationLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, China Artistic director of women’s collections at Vuitton since 2013, Ghesquière typically selects an architectural marvel as a transporting backdrop for Vuitton’s cruise displays. For the resort 2023 collection, he chose the Salk Institute in San Diego, a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Vuitton Picks Its Date, Cartier’s Immersive Installation, Eckhaus Latta to Celebrate Holiday

IT’S A DATE: It’s never too early to start planning for 2023’s destination cruise shows. Nicolas Ghesquière has already fixed a date for Louis Vuitton’s: May 24. Other details are still under wraps, including the geographic location and venue.More from WWDInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 Event Artistic director of women’s collections at Vuitton since 2013, Ghesquière typically selects an architectural marvel as a transporting backdrop for Vuitton’s cruise displays. For the resort 2023 collection, he chose the Salk Institute in San Diego, a clifftop research facility that boasts a slim reflecting pool...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

LVMH Amplifies Diverse Voices With New Initiative and Commitments

As part of its global effort to enhance inclusion within its workforce and through the consumers that it markets to, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has rolled out its “Voices of Inclusion Week.” Running through Tuesday, the initiative features 50 to 100 activations that highlight varying degrees of diversity and inclusion and building upon the company’s existing programs while laying the groundwork for future plans. Primers about awareness and training, best practices and accountability are among the issues being addressed. With 180,000 to 200,000 employees — including 45,000 new recruits within this year — such efforts stand to have significant impact...
WWD

Nancy Pelosi Glitters in Gold Dress at the White House State Dinner for Emmanuel Macron

Nancy Pelosi arrived at the White House for a State Dinner on Thursday wearing a dress paying homage to French fashion. For the dinner honoring French president Emmanuel Macron, the Speaker of the House wore a gold sequin floral patterned long-sleeve dress with a round neckline by Giambattista Valli. Pelosi finished off her look with gold-tone pointed-toe pumps and accessorized with a pair of statement earrings.
WWD

Violet Affleck Coordinates With Mom Jennifer Garner in CarolinaHerrera Dress at White House State Dinner

Violet Affleck made a rare appearance on Thursday night in Washington, attending the White House state dinner hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. For the occasion, the 17-year-old looked to Carolina Herrera for her gown, wearing a metallic midi dress. Affleck, who attended the state dinner on the night of her 17th birthday, coordinated in black with her mom, Jennifer Garner.
WASHINGTON, DC
WWD

Jada Pinkett Smith Goes High-low in Dramatic Stéphane Rolland Couture Dress for ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

Jada Pinkett Smith made an ethereal arrival to the “Emancipation” movie premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday. For the occasion, the actress looked to French designer Stéphane Rolland’s fall 2022 haute couture collection, wearing the long asymmetrical gown embroidered with crystals. The silhouette featured a mock-neck, poncho-like top with sparkling embellishments. The rest of the gown consisted of a voluminous skirt that led into an ultra-long ruffled train. More from WWDHidden Gems: Movie Jewelry MomentsAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals She coordinated the look with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti’s silver strappy Harmony sandals. Her accessories...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Kate Middleton Holds Court in Vintage Chanel Blazer at Boston Celtics Game With Prince William

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, attended a Boston Celtics versus Miami Heat game on Nov. 30 alongside her husband, Prince William. The couple is in Boston on a tour of the U.S., promoting sustainability. As part of their three-day trip, they sat courtside at the Celtics and Miami Heat game, where the Celtics won 134 to 121.More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsInside The Academy Women's Luncheon Presented By ChanelBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals To cheer on the Celtics, Middleton wore her vintage tweed royal blue Chanel jacket. She completed the outfit with tailored black...
BOSTON, NY
WWD

Ariana DeBose Graces the White House in Black Dress at State Dinner

Ariana DeBose arrived at the White House for a state dinner on Thursday, wearing her spin on a classic black evening dress. In honor of the dinner for French president Emmanuel Macron, the actress wore a floor-length black dress with an asymmetrical neckline, with one strap of the neckline in a sequin yellow fabric. The dress also had a thigh-high slit.
WWD

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Son Charlie Hall Go for Classic Glamour at White House State Dinner

Julia Louis-Dreyfus arrived at the White House for a State Dinner on Monday wearing an elegant black evening dress. At the dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron, the actress wore a black velvet floor-length sleeveless halter-neck dress by Monique Lhuillier. She accessorized with a black evening clutch bag and jewelry, including a gold bangle and gold chandelier earrings. She finished the look with a pair of black pumps.More from WWDWhite House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron: Celebrity Guest ArrivalsAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Louis-Dreyfus was accompanied by her son Charlie Hall, who wore...
WWD

Watch Talk With John Mayer and Serena Williams at Art Basel Miami Beach

Wednesday in Miami, the evening of parties — which only continue to swell in number as the week progresses — kicked off with a tasteful, composed affair for Audemars Piguet. The watch brand was celebrating the launch of the new Starwheel product, the first launch at Art Basel in AP history.  In honor, Audemars Piguet chief executive officer François Henry-Bennahmias sat for a conversation with John Mayer, a major watch fan himself. Also in attendance was fellow Piguet ambassador Serena Williams, who last was guest of honor at an event for the brand during New York Fashion Week.More from WWDInside the...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WWD

What to Know About ‘Harry and Meghan’ Netflix Documentary: Tearful Breakdowns, Intimate Moments and an Hermès Blanket

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will soon be appearing on Netflix in their own documentary. On Thursday, the streaming platform posted a short teaser detailing the upcoming release, which is set to center around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s life in the royal family. More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 PremiereA Closer Look at the Beauty in 'Stranger Things 4'Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend U.N. General Assembly Netflix captioned the post: “Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix.” The clip featured a number of never-before-seen photos and videos...
WWD

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton and Lila Moss Attend Dior Event at Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo

CAIRO, Egypt — Talk about an appetizer. Dior demonstrated its clout by hosting a preview event for its pre-fall menswear show, due to be staged in front of the pyramids of Giza near Cairo, at the brand-new Grand Egyptian Museum.More from WWDFront Row at Dior Men's Pre-Fall 2023Dior Men's Pre-Fall 2023Inside the 2022 Guggenheim International Gala The French fashion brand unveiled Dior Tears, a capsule collection guest designed by Denim Tears creative director Tremaine Emory, in a presentation on Friday night staged in the grand entrance hall of the imposing building, dominated by a towering statue of Ramesses II. Though Emory could not...
WWD

Marc Rosen and Pratt Institute Inaugurate Sustainable Packaging Design Scholarship

Packaging design pundit Marc Rosen has inaugurated a new, sustainability-focused packaging design scholarship with Pratt Institute.  Called the Marc Rosen Excellence in Sustainable Packaging Scholarship, the full-tuition grant will be awarded every other year to a graduate student pursuing their master’s in packaging, identities and system design at Pratt. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Erik Páez Menzel is the 2022 recipient of the grant, which joins two other full-tuition scholarships in the Marc Rosen Scholarship Fund for Packaging by Design,...
WWD

Kate Middleton Pairs Burgundy Suit With Matching Chanel Bag on Day Two of U.S. Tour

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, arrived at the Greentown Labs in Somerville, Massaschusetts, on Thursday, and provided a lesson in royal power dressing. For day two of her U.S. tour alongside her husband, Prince William, the Princess of Wales wore a burgundy pantsuit featuring a structured blazer and wide-leg high-waist trousers from Roland Mouret. She coordinated the pantsuit with a pink pussy-bow top underneath and matching suede pumps. She finished off the look by accessorizing with a Chanel top-handle bag.More from WWDAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsRock & Roll Hall of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWD

Footwear News Achievement Awards Honor Dua Lipa, Christian Louboutin  and Pay Tribute to Virgil Abloh

NEW YORK — The footwear community marked the 36th annual Footwear News Achievement Awards, celebrating the milestones of the past year, giving awards to Dua Lipa, Christian Louboutin, Kith’s Ronnie Fieg and more. Wednesday night’s “Shoe Oscars” — with presenting sponsor Nordstrom, as well as Caleres, FDRA, Merrell, Vibram and Volumental — saw a mix of footwear designers, celebrities and executives come together at Cipriani South Street, shining a spotlight on the individuals shaking up the market.More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsInside God's Love We Deliver 2022 Golden Heart AwardsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals “I...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWD

Matchesfashion to Pre-Launch Barbour x Chloé Collaboration

The Barbour x Chloé long-awaited collaboration is ready to fly, with a winged jacket and coat that will available exclusively on Matchesfashion. Chloé creative director Gabriela Hearst, who was born and raised in Uruguay, said her Barbour roots run deep. She grew up watching her father and stepfather – both gauchos, or South American cowboys – wear the waxed cotton jackets.More from WWDFront Row at Chloe RTW Spring 2023Chloe RTW Spring 2023Backstage at Gabriela Hearst RTW Spring 2023 “I have a special connection with Barbour. I had it all my life because growing up on a ranch in Uruguay, where we were...
WWD

Pharrell Williams, J Balvin Welcome Tiffany & Co. Holiday Pop-up to Miami

By Thursday night of Miami Art Week, traveling between Miami Beach and the Design District becomes a daunting, and lengthy, task. But Tiffany & Co. offered a compelling reason to brave the traffic and make the journey over to celebrate the brand’s first Miami holiday pop-up. Located near its permanent boutique, the two-story pop-up is a celebration of Andy Warhol, who worked for the brand in the ’50s and early ’60s; his archival designs feature in Tiffany’s holiday campaign. Hanging above a selection of high jewelry in the store is a neon-lit quote from Warhol: “More than anything people just...
MIAMI, FL
WWD

Cariuma’s New Pantone Viva Magenta Shoes Add the Perfect Pop of Color to Any Outfit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. For the fifth consecutive year, Brazilian shoe brand Cariuma has been named Pantone’s footwear partner for its 2023 Color of the Year with a limited-edition collection of Cariuma’s top-selling styles in Viva Magenta Pantone 18-1750.More from WWDPearls: The New Men's Jewelry Star in TownRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals This new color symbolizes excitement and joy and looks toward the future with optimism. “As virtual worlds become a more...
WWD

Models, Celebrities Opt for Cropped Haircuts

A growing cohort of models and celebrities are eschewing looser, longer tresses for shorter crops, ranging from the buzzed variety to above-the-ear pixie cuts. Adir Abergel, the stylist behind the hair evolutions of Charlize Theron, Kristen Stewart and Sharon Stone, has seen interest heighten among his own clientele.More from WWDEye Candy : Cropped HaircutsMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde' “I’ve been doing so many more short haircuts recently, which is shocking,” he said. “It can add a good edge, it can highlight a lot of features on your face, like...
WWD

WWD

42K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy