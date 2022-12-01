Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The 'yes, but' economy. Yes, we're worried about recession — but the economy remains resilient
Each week brings head-scratching contradictory news about the economy. This past week was no different, with a batch of economic reports showing that — despite the recession talk — the US economy shows remarkable resilience. Yes, the economy is strong. But it comes with a lot of caveats.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Feds find four Chinese solar panel companies have been evading US tariffs
After a months-long investigation, US officials have preliminarily determined that four Chinese solar panel companies have been avoiding US tariff laws by routing their operations through other Southeast Asian countries. The Commerce Department investigation, which launched in March, looked at eight companies that manufacture solar panels and parts in Cambodia,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Is the worst over for bitcoin and the rest of crypto?
The meltdown of FTX has sent the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbling more than 60% this year...and the carnage has spread to publicly traded companies with exposure to digital assets. Shares of Coinbase, Square-owner Block, top bitcoin miners Hive and Riot, crypto bank Silvergate and software firm MicroStrategy,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump calls for the termination of the Constitution in Truth Social post
Former President Donald Trump called for the termination of the Constitution to overturn the 2020 election and reinstate him to power Saturday in a continuation of his election denialism and pushing of fringe conspiracy theories. "Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
OPEC sticks with supply cuts as West tightens sanctions on Russian oil
OPEC and its allies decided Sunday to stick with their existing policy of curtailing oil output, just hours before new Western sanctions on Russian crude exports come into force. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and other major oil producers including Russia, said they would continue to restrict supply...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
MAGA-world keeps losing in its efforts to tie up Trump criminal probes in court
The former president sometimes called "Teflon Don" is learning that sometimes, the subpoenas do stick. In recent months, former President Donald Trump and his allies have suffered a string of defeats in court as they've tried to resist or impede criminal investigations into his conduct. The latest example was Trump's...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden administration considering migrant proposal mirroring Trump-era policy
The Biden administration is seriously considering an asylum proposal that would bar migrants from seeking asylum at the US-Mexico border if they could have received refuge in another country they passed through, mirroring Trump-era asylum limits, according to two sources familiar with discussions. Officials are bracing for an influx of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
China's cities are running out of cash to pay huge Covid lockdown bills
Protests this week across China show just how unpopular Beijing's zero-Covid policy has become. Now, even as the country signals it may loosen pandemic controls, it faces another challenge: Local governments charged with conducting mass testing and enforcing quarantine are running short of cash and could be forced to cut corners or reduce other vital services.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
How an arcane 96-year-old law stopped the rail strike
Most labor disputes never end up being debated in Congress. But thanks to a nearly century-old law that regulates labor relations only when it comes to railroads and airlines, what otherwise would be strictly an economic issue became a political one. The Railway Labor Act was passed in 1926 as...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Incoming GOP congressman says party won't be 'held hostage' by McCarthy detractors
Republican Rep.-elect Mike Lawler of New York on Sunday offered his full support for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid, saying the party won't be "held hostage by a handful of members" seeking to place a different Republican atop the chamber. "Kevin is the only person that I will...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binance investigates hack affecting a number of crypto tokens
The crypto industry just can't catch a break this year. Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, is investigating a hacking incident that affected a number of crypto tokens Friday. According to its founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao, a private key, used to encrypt or decrypt data, had been hacked. "Initial...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Europe agrees to cap the price of Russian oil at $60 a barrel
The European Union has reached a consensus on the price at which to cap Russian oil just days before its ban on most imports comes into force. News of the deal, which had needed approval from holdout Poland, was confirmed on Twitter by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, marking a key milestone in the West's efforts to punish President Vladimir Putin without adding to stress on the global economy.
Comments / 0