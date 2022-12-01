Read full article on original website
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Asian shares gain, oil prices up after Russia price cap deal
Asian shares were mostly higher and oil prices rose Monday after the European Union and the Group of Seven democracies agreed on a boycott of most Russian oil and a price cap of $60 per barrel on Russian exports. Hong Kong’s benchmark jumped 3.7% and the Shanghai Composite added 1.6%. Hopes for fewer disruptions to manufacturing and trade have risen as Chinese authorities begin lifting some of the most onerous restrictions imposed to contain outbreaks of the coronavirus, even as they say their “zero-COVID” strategy — which aims to isolate every infected person — is still in place. The curbs...
OPEC sticks with supply cuts as West tightens sanctions on Russian oil
OPEC and its allies decided Sunday to stick with their existing policy of curtailing oil output, just hours before new Western sanctions on Russian crude exports come into force. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and other major oil producers including Russia, said they would continue to restrict supply...
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Europe agrees to cap the price of Russian oil at $60 a barrel
The European Union has reached a consensus on the price at which to cap Russian oil just days before its ban on most imports comes into force. News of the deal, which had needed approval from holdout Poland, was confirmed on Twitter by the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, marking a key milestone in the West's efforts to punish President Vladimir Putin without adding to stress on the global economy.
US Navy sends a message to adversaries with a rare submarine port visit in Indian Ocean
The US military wants its adversaries, as well as allies, to know that, for the first time, a US Navy nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine docked at the remote island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean as part of an extended months-long deployment. This week, the Navy revealed the docking...
Antony Blinken says Biden administration supports zero-Covid protesters in China
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the Biden administration supports the zero-COVID protesters in China, explaining that he will address the topic when he visits the country early next year. "Of course, we do," Blinken told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" when asked about the...
Feds find four Chinese solar panel companies have been evading US tariffs
After a months-long investigation, US officials have preliminarily determined that four Chinese solar panel companies have been avoiding US tariff laws by routing their operations through other Southeast Asian countries. The Commerce Department investigation, which launched in March, looked at eight companies that manufacture solar panels and parts in Cambodia,...
Russian government notified US embassy last week about Griner's transfer to penal colony, weeks after she was moved
The Russian government formally told the US Embassy last week about Brittney Griner's transfer to a remote penal colony, weeks after the wrongfully detained WNBA star had been moved, according to the Biden administration. "The U.S. Embassy in Moscow was formally notified by the Russian government of Ms. Griner's transfer...
Why the stock market is channeling Goldilocks
The global economy is weakening and consumers are feeling financially stressed. Gas and heat prices are up significantly from last year and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated on Wednesday that painfully elevated interest rates will hang around for some time. It's rough out there, but there is a silver...
Paul Whelan calls home from Russia after more than a week without contact
Paul Whelan, an American detained in Russia, was able to call home Friday after more than a week without contact with his family, his brother David said. Paul was also able to speak with the US Embassy in Moscow and informed them he had returned to his normal penal colony from a prison hospital Friday, according to a senior State Department official.
Biden administration considering migrant proposal mirroring Trump-era policy
The Biden administration is seriously considering an asylum proposal that would bar migrants from seeking asylum at the US-Mexico border if they could have received refuge in another country they passed through, mirroring Trump-era asylum limits, according to two sources familiar with discussions. Officials are bracing for an influx of...
UK government could mitigate strike action with military to help keep public services running
The British government is looking into bringing in the military to mitigate industrial action and keep public services running, the chairman of the governing Conservative Party said Sunday, after a wave of strikes that were sparked by a cost-of-living crisis and an economy sliding into recession. The action includes border...
China's cities are running out of cash to pay huge Covid lockdown bills
Protests this week across China show just how unpopular Beijing's zero-Covid policy has become. Now, even as the country signals it may loosen pandemic controls, it faces another challenge: Local governments charged with conducting mass testing and enforcing quarantine are running short of cash and could be forced to cut corners or reduce other vital services.
Is the worst over for bitcoin and the rest of crypto?
The meltdown of FTX has sent the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbling more than 60% this year...and the carnage has spread to publicly traded companies with exposure to digital assets. Shares of Coinbase, Square-owner Block, top bitcoin miners Hive and Riot, crypto bank Silvergate and software firm MicroStrategy,...
How an arcane 96-year-old law stopped the rail strike
Most labor disputes never end up being debated in Congress. But thanks to a nearly century-old law that regulates labor relations only when it comes to railroads and airlines, what otherwise would be strictly an economic issue became a political one. The Railway Labor Act was passed in 1926 as...
Air Force unveils newest stealth bomber aircraft
The Air Force on Friday unveiled its newest stealth bomber aircraft, the B-21 Raider, in Palmdale, California. Built by Northrop Grumman, the bomber was named in honor of the "courageous spirit" of airmen who carried out the surprise World War II Doolittle Raid. The sixth-generation aircraft is expected to help...
