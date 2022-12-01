Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tree Lighting, Weihnachtsmarkt in St. Cloud on Thursday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Two holiday events are planned for downtown St. Cloud this Thursday. The annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will begin at 5:00 p.m. in front of the River's Edge Convention Center. We have the Minnesota Center Chorale out there singing a number of Christmas songs, and I'll...
NBCMontana
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Snowfall spreading across the area; heavy accumulations possible
A WINTER STORM WARNING in effect from 5 PM Sunday to noon Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. The highest snow totals are expected in the northern Bitterroot with isolated higher snow amounts of 7 to 9 inches. A WINTER...
Wind, Winter Weather Advisories for Much of Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- You might have to go outside and pick up your Christmas decoration on Saturday. The National Weather Service has issued Wind and Winter Weather Advisories for a large part of Minnesota for Friday. The Wind Advisory in central Minnesota includes Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties. It...
kptv.com
Windy Saturday, then another close call with snow Sunday morning in the lowlands
We’ve got a few light showers outside this evening as a weather system offshore heads south toward California. That cold northwesterly jet stream will bring California a nice round of rain and mountain snow this weekend, leaving us DRY in NW Oregon and SW Washington Saturday. That leaves us...
NEXT Weather: Warmer end to week, but snow, cold ahead
MINNEAPOLIS -- The next couple of days will bring slightly warmer temperatures, but more snow and bitter cold are on the way.Thursday will top out around 32 in the Twin Cities, though it'll feel cooler than that due to breezes up to 25 mph.Friday will be even warmer, with highs approaching 40 degrees in the metro. Up north will be cloudy in the morning hours, while the southern half of the state should see some sunshine.Snow will move into northern Minnesota in the afternoon and reach the Twin Cities by early evening. It'll be a quick-moving system that should only drop an inch or so.Temperatures will fall to the teens on Saturday, and stay below average for several days.More snow is possible on Monday.
Big Lake and Becker make Top 20 safest cities
BECKER (WJON News) - Both Becker and Big Lake have a spot in a new list of the safest cities in Minnesota. SafeWise, a national crime, and safety website, has released its 2022 State of Safety survey, and it finds Big Lake is the 13th safest city in the state, and Becker sits at #18.
Meteorological winter starts December 1, what the winter forecast shows for Massachusetts
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with a look at when winter will officially arrive.
Wow! Rare Animal Spotted in Minnesota. Take a Look, can You See It? [Photo]
When you hear the word rare, what is the first thing that comes to mind? I'm sure there is an animal in your mind that you have conjured up that you would like to spot, but I have a feeling it's still not the animal that was captured on photo the other day in Minnesota.
Gas Prices At Lowest Level Since January
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Average price of gasoline has fallen below its year-ago level, dropping for the fourth straight week to its lowest level since January. In Minnesota, gas prices fell 12.5 cents in the last week averaging $3.21. The national average fell 15.8 cents to $3.36. The national average price of diesel has fallen 13.6 cents and stands at $5.06.
Get An Abundance Of Food Today In St. Joseph For Under $40!
Fare For All is back! They are going to be in St. Joseph today, and if you have a chance to get over there, grab your credit card, cash or checkbook and stop by today between 3:30 - 5:30 pm, to get a whole lot of food for your holidays for a savings of 40% or more on great holiday food options, that are available for anyone and everyone in central Minnesota.
27 First News
Windy and cold to lake effect snow: Where the heaviest will fall
(WKBN) — A powerful storm is moving through the region with strong gusty wind and falling temperatures. We will turn even colder tonight with lake effect snow showers developing off of Lake Erie. How high did the wind gust today?. Wind gusts ramped up as a cold front moved...
USPS Shares Holiday Shipping Deadlines for Minnesota
Do you have all of your holiday cards and packages ready to be mailed out? Now is the time to get that taken care of so you make sure the items get to their destination before Christmas. The United States Postal Service shared information on shipping deadlines for the 2022 season.
Hey Minnesota! Can You Safely Eat Spotted Cooked Ham?
I'm not trying to add worry if you've purchased your Christmas ham but one Minnesotan recently posted some pictures to a social media page, devoted to cottage food producers, of cooked and spotted ham. The question was asked, whether or not it was safe to eat, and what they should do with it. The answers were very educational, and I wanted to share them with you, in case this happens to you, which it could as it seems to be pretty common.
klcc.org
More wintry weather on the way for Oregon
Heavy wind and rain tapered off in the Portland metro area Wednesday morning, but they’ve already caused widespread power outages and traffic issues. U.S. 26 has reopened after downed power lines were cleared from the roadway between the Sylvan overpass and the Vista Ridge Tunnel. U.S. 30 is closed about halfway between Astoria and Clatskanie, due to a landslide. Traffic officials Wednesday morning had no estimate for when that highway would reopen.
FOX 28 Spokane
A STRONG winter storm is on the move!
A strong winter storm is set to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Plan on a slow morning commute and the possibility of school closures. The national weather service has issued a “Winter Storm Watch” for the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho, as well as the Spokane, CDA, Silver Valley, Lookout pass as well as the Palouse. In addition, a “Winter Storm Warning” is in place for Central Washington, including Okanogan, Methow and Wenatchee valleys and the Cascades mountain passes. Most warnings and watches are set to expire Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with early indications showing 2-4″ of snow in Spokane/CDA metro area overnight Tuesday and an additional 2-4″ throughout the day Wednesday.
Allegiant Flights Between St. Cloud, Punta Gorda Resuming
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Allegiant Airlines flights between St. Cloud and Punta Gorda, Florida will be resuming next week. The airline's twice-weekly flights will begin on Friday, December 16th, and are scheduled to continue through Sunday, May 14th. The price for a one-way ticket to Punta Gorda ranges...
St. Cloud Metro Area Annual Diaper Drive Underway
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud metro area end-of-the-year diaper drive is back again this year. Operation Baby New Year is underway now and runs through the end of the month. Spokeswoman Sarah Drake says since the drive began back in 2015 they've collected over one million diapers.
Can you pass a snow plow?
MINNEAPOLIS – It's that time of year, and a WCCO viewer D.J. from Shakopee asked us this Good Question: Can you pass plows? The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says there is some flexibility when it comes to their fleet.MORE: Snow Emergencies, School Closings & Delays"It's not a simple answer, but a majority of the time we tell you it's better to stay back. It's safer for you, and it's safer for our crews," said MnDOT's Anne Meyer.She says MnDOT has about 100 plow crashes a year. She says visibility and wing blades make passing a dicey decision. "You don't know really what's going on ahead of that snow plow, so that makes it challenging to pass," Meyer said.As for a lighter snow day?MORE: WCCO's NEXT Weather homepage"If it's a dry day, if they're on one side of the roadway, there's plenty of room to pass a plow, that's an OK situation," she said.But the ideal situation: "Stay back, stay alive."Meyer says she is speaking on plow rules for MnDOT plows, but says the rules may vary for county or city trucks.
Beat The Winter Blues With A ‘Binge Box’ From St. Cloud Library
As a kid (and even as a young adult), there were few things more fun than going to Blockbuster Video, grabbing a handful of movies and some popcorn and having an all-out movie binge night. The streaming thing is great, but you need a lot of subscriptions and it can...
NEXT Weather Alert: Tuesday could bring 6-plus inches of snow to parts of Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- After above average highs on Monday, Tuesday will be a NEXT Weather Alert day as a winter storm threatens parts of Minnesota with 6-plus inches of snow.The Twin Cities will stay dry Monday, with patchy sunshine and a high of 42 degrees. Winds will increase through the afternoon.Snow will arrive early Tuesday, potentially snarling the morning commute. The metro could see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches, depending on where the heaviest band of snow lines up. The southeastern edge of the storm is likely to see heaviest snowfall.That snow will stick around through the afternoon and potentially even the evening commute.Temperatures will fall to 32 degrees Tuesday, and Wednesday will be even colder, with highs in the low 20s.We'll warm enough to see some melting by the end of the week, then return to seasonal highs over the weekend.
MIX 94.9
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0