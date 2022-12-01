ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

5 things to know this Thursday, December 1

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SpKoX_0jThbsRH00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Happy first day of December, everyone! The most joyous month of the year has finally arrived. Appropriately enough, Meteorologist Jill Szwed said snow showers will ring in the month . The Adirondacks will pick up several inches of lake-effect snow, while everyone else may see a quick coating.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after a shooting outside the Queensbury Walmart. And in Troy, the police department has received federal funding for a new threat assessment and management team, to fight domestic terrorism. Those stories headline today’s five things to know.

1. Arrest made in Queensbury Walmart parking lot shooting

An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting that occurred in the Queensbury Walmart parking lot on Sunday . Adrian Simental, 33, faces multiple charges.

Arrest made in Queensbury Walmart parking lot shooting

2. Troy receives funding for new Threat Assessment and Management (TAM) team

The Troy Police Department receiving federal funding for a new Threat Assessment and Management team known as TAM, to prevent domestic terrorism. This comes after Governor Hochul’s Executive Order 18 That was signed into law just days after the mass shooting in Buffalo on May 14 of this year.

Troy receives funding for new Threat Assessment and Management (TAM) team

3. Three injured following a home invasion in Hudson

On Tuesday night, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a large, disorderly group at the Hudson Terrace Apartments. Police say they had initially received a report that several people had broken into an apartment and physically assaulted a 16-year-old female and that the disorderly group was a byproduct of that.

Three injured following a home invasion in Hudson

4. New York proposes a Thruway toll price hike

The New York State Board of Directors will be “continuing to review and adjust its current toll rates to sufficiently fund its capital program, operations, and debt services,” according to New York State Officials. According to the Thruway Authority’s Agenda , there could be a possible increase in toll prices by nearly 15 percent by 2024.

New York proposes a Thruway toll price hike

5. Cobleskill man sentenced for 2021 murder

A 55-year-old man was sentenced to prison on Thursday for a 2021 Cobleskill murder. Raymond George was found guilty of murder in September after driving his car into a motel, killing James Williams.

Cobleskill man sentenced for 2021 murder

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Community Policy