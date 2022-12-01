Read full article on original website
Jerry Ivey pond, Smoky Hill River trail among Salina City Commission agenda items
Jerry Ivey Memorial Park pond and the Smoky Hill River Greenway Trail are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
OCCK Transportation collecting fares for charities Thursday
OCCK Transportation is collecting fares for good causes next week. The organization's 2022 Holiday Give & Go charitable campaign is scheduled for Thursday. The Holiday Give & Go campaign is a community fundraiser. All monetary fares received by OCCK general public transportation, including CityGo, regional paratransit, GoAbilene, GoConcordia, 81 Connection and KanConnect, on Thursday will be donated to local charities. This year all funds raised will go to Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas, Neighbor to Neighbor in Concordia and Neighbor to Neighbor in Abilene. The amount donated will be determined by amount of fares and donations received in each region.
This Day in Weather History: Heavy snow in McPherson Co. in 1999
In 1999, an early season winter storm produced a 30-mile wide swath of six to 10 inches of snow across south-central Kansas from around Kingman, east northeast across the Wichita metropolitan area, to around Hillsboro. The greatest accumulations occurred across northern Sedgwick, Harvey and McPherson counties. The snow was convective, with thunder and lightning reported over most of these areas. The heavy wet snow also damaged many trees and power lines.
Great Bend City Administrator to be hired in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis will be hired as the Hutchinson City Administrator, pending the approval of his contract by the Hutchinson City Council in their meeting on Tuesday. According to the contract as printed in the meeting agenda documents, Francis will start in Hutchinson...
$20 Bill Challenge Arrives in Reno County
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army’s $20 Bill Challenge comes to the Reno County community this weekend, thanks to the generous support of four donors putting up a $6,500 challenge for every $20 bill dropped in a Red Kettle on Dec. 3. "The individual donors wanted to be...
Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center donation drive Saturday
The City of Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center (SDRC), located at 125 W. North Street, will be hosting the Recycling Generosity Donation Drive benefiting the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank and Salina Animal Services. This free event takes place Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. This family friendly event strives to encourage...
Hutch council will consider proposal for $18M hotel, event center
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A hotel proposal to address the city's needs for additional rooms to retain large events like the NJCAA Men's Basketball Tournament is on the agenda for the Hutchinson City Council on Tuesday. From the legal description of the land involved, it would be on parcels behind...
Grass fire under control east of Salina; cause revealed
A grass fire burned 300 acres east of Salina Thursday night.
Fire at Tyson Foods in S. Hutchinson Evacuation
The Tyson Foods in facility in South Hutchinson was evacuated due to a fire Friday night. Emergency crews from South Hutchinson, Hutchinson, and Reno County volunteer districts 3 and 8 responded t0 the scene to find the fire had gotten into the layers of the roof. Firefighters were able to...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 3
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Alexander, Eric Paul; 42; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Basgall, Tina...
Official resolution to increase Hutch water and sewer rates on Tuesday agenda
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will consider the official resolution to put in place the water rate changes they agreed upon earlier this year at its meeting on Tuesday. In May 2022, a water rate study was completed. The purpose of this study was to evaluate the...
UPDATE: Power restored to Salina area; SES basketball moved to KWU
UPDATE 7:45 a.m.: As of early Saturday morning, no outages were shown in our area, either on the Evergy map or the DS&O map. UPDATE 8:30 p.m. Friday: The Evergy outage map is no longer showing outages within the Salina city limits. . . . By LESLIE EIKLEBERRY. Salina Post.
Lindsborg Snowflake Parade: Fun for all
LINDSBORG - A number of people braved the chilly first Saturday of December to either participate in or watch the annual Snowflake Parade. The parade, which featured a variety of entries, made its way down Lindsborg's Main Street Saturday morning to the cheers and waves of the crowd lining the roadway.
Remember Me Tree at Home Health and Hospice in Herington
HERINGTON - Hospice of Dickinson County is sponsoring its annual Remember Me Tree, to honor the memory of loved ones during the holiday season. The tree will be on display through the end of December and can be found in the Home Health and Hospice office, 11 N. Broadway, in Herington.
Employees evacuated after fire at South Hutchinson Plant
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Windy conditions and potential crew fatigue caused multiple departments to come to assist South Hutchinson firefighters on a fire in the roof of Tyson Foods Friday night. Chief Shae Barajas-Brooks said they got the initial call a little before 7 p.m. "The fire was actually...
Kansas woman found guilty of estate sale theft
PAWNEE COUNTY — Judi Lynn Allison, 50 of Delphos, Kansas, faced a jury trial in Pawnee County District Court this week regarding a felony criminal complaint, according to County Attorney Doug McNett. The jury heard testimony that on September 28, 2019, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to...
South Hutchinson Tyson's food plant fire under control
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - The fire at a Tyson's food plant is now under control as firefighters continue to investigate. South Hutchinson Fire Department Fire chief Shae Barajas-Brooks says they were called to the scene of a roof fire at a Tyson's plan in Hutchinson Friday night. When crews arrived they found a 10 foot by 30 foot patch of roofing that was on fire as well as another smaller area of the roof.
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Nov. 26-Dec. 2
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: BARNES, CORRY ANTHONY; 20; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: BARTLEY,...
Deputies work a rollover accident in Geary County
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to I-70, mile marker 310 for a single vehicle rollover accident just after 5 a.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department, Jonathan Shelley, Grantsville, Maryland was westbound in a Ford F-150 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled twice before coming to rest in the median.
Downtown Salina: First Friday art shows, Saturday Holiday Art Market
The December First Friday will include two art exhibits. Subvert Studio, 116 E. Iron Avenue, is featuring the work of Matt Kline, Minneapolis, in an exhibit titled The Hello Show. The exhibit opening is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Friday in Subvert Studio. Kline's paintings consist of vibrant child-like illustrations paired...
