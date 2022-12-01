ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Green County, TX

Tom Green County jail logs: December 1,

By Jeff Caldwell
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cn5Eo_0jThbQv300

Over the past 24 hours, 10 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

  • *GO OFF BOND* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1 <1G: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • *GO OFF BOND* THEFT PROP $2500<$30K ENH IAT: 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS): 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2): 1
  • *MOTION TO REVOKE* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • CAPIAS PRO FINE: 2
  • DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES: 1
  • DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER: 1
  • EVADING ARREST DETENTION: 1
  • POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G: 1
  • POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: 1
VALDEZ, STEVE Booking #: 442635 Booking Date: 12-01-2022 – 1:58 am Charges: MISC CPF X 4 Bond: Bond No Bond
MARTINEZ, FERNANDO Booking #: 442634 Booking Date: 12-01-2022 – 1:10 am Charges: 35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
48010017 EVADING ARREST DETENTION
55999999 POSS/DEL OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MISC CPFX14 Bond: Bond $662.00
GALVAN, ALEXIS Booking #: 442633 Booking Date: 11-30-2022 – 10:40 pm Charges: 54040012 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED/OPEN ALCH CONTAINER Bond: Bond $1000.00
UBER, JERAMY Booking #: 442632 Booking Date: 11-30-2022 – 9:23 pm Charges: 22990001 *MTR*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) Bond: Bond No Bond
ROBERTS, WILLIAM Booking #: 442631 Release Date: 11-30-2022 – 8:13 pm Booking Date: 11-30-2022 – 6:32 pm Charges: 54990067 DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O FIN RES Bond: Bond $500.00
PEREZ, ASHLEY Booking #: 442630 Booking Date: 11-30-2022 – 6:26 pm Charges: 22990002 *MTR*BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2) Bond: Bond No Bond
LOPEZ, JUAN Booking #: 442629 Booking Date: 11-30-2022 – 3:04 pm Charges: 13990031 *GOB* ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE Bond: Bond No Bond
DURHAM, CHRISTINA Booking #: 442628 Release Date: 12-01-2022 – 1:43 am Booking Date: 11-30-2022 – 3:03 pm Charges: 35990014 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1 <1G Bond: Bond No Bond
LINK, EMALEY Booking #: 442627 Booking Date: 11-30-2022 – 2:16 pm Charges: 35990247 *MTR*POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond $30000.00
FLORES, JOSEPH Booking #: 442626 Release Date: 11-30-2022 – 3:28 pm Booking Date: 11-30-2022 – 12:30 pm Charges: 23990208 *GOB* THEFT PROP $2500<$30K ENH IAT
35990247 *GOB* POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G Bond: Bond No Bond

Disclaimer : Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.
Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office
Contact information
Address : 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903
Phone: (325) 659-6597

