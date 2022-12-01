Read full article on original website
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois nearly stuns No. 5 Indiana on the road
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The times are changing. New Illinois women’s basketball head coach Shauna Green has the program heading in the right direction, as evidenced by nearly a historic upset Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. The Illini came one shot away from beating undefeated No. 5 Indiana, losing 65-61...
testudotimes.com
Takeaways from No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball’s dramatic win over No. 16 Illinois
In the first Big Ten men’s basketball game of the 2022-23 season, No. 22 Maryland started off with a bang, winning its eighth straight game to start the season in a 71-66 victory over No. 16 Illinois. Not only did Friday mark the Terps’ first win over a ranked opponent and begin their conference campaign on the right note, it also provided some legitimacy to Maryland’s ranking and proved that it has the potential to compete with the top teams in the league in year one under Kevin Willard.
Illinois football lands first portal transfer for next season in Nicario Harper
WCIA — Illinois football landed its first portal transfer for next season on Saturday with defensive back Nicario Harper pledging to play for the Illini in his final year of eligibility. Harper comes to Champaign from Louisville where he played a small role for the Cardinals this season before announcing his intent to transfer in […]
thechampaignroom.com
How Illinois responds now will tell us everything
There is something beautiful and poetic about the way Terrence Shannon Jr. plays basketball. He dunks like he’s angry at the rim. He plays with a mix of effervescent joy and visible scowling that makes him a scary cover. He has the natural length and leaping ability that NBA...
saturdaytradition.com
Sencire Harris has status confirmed for Maryland game, per Brad Underwood
Sencire Harris will be able to play against Maryland Friday per Brad Underwood. Harris suffered what was believed to be a leg injury through the first half against Syracuse on Tuesday. The injury happened when Harris and Syracuse center Jesse Edwards bumped into each other. Trainers started treatment on Harris’...
thechampaignroom.com
How to Watch Illinois at Maryland: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds
How to Watch Illinois at Maryland: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds
2023 St. Rita DB Johnny Schmitt commits to Illini as preferred walk-on: 'I just couldn’t pass it up'
Johnny Schmitt finally relented. The St. Rita senior safety said he “fell in love at first site with Illinois” during a spring visit, and with his St. Rita teammate Pat Farrell consistently his ear about the Illini, Schmitt on Friday decided it was time. Schmitt, a two-star Class...
advantagenews.com
Pierce wins opening night at Dome race
Oakwood, Illinois' Bobby Pierce led all 30 laps of the Late Model stock car main event en route to an opening night win at the 7th annual Gateway Dirt Nationals Thursday night in St. Louis. With the win, Pierce earn $5,000 and is locked in to Saturday night's $30,000 to win main event.
25newsnow.com
ISU’s Hancock Stadium among 4 possible sites to host future IHSA football title games
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bloomington-Normal leaders want to bring back the Illinois High School Association’s state football championship games for the next five years, but three other communities are also hoping to land the premier event that’s held each Thanksgiving weekend. ISU’s Hancock Stadium was the venue...
Rantoul, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
WCIA
Huge Construction Sale at Champaign Jewelers
Construction sale at Champaign Jewelers is in full swing! – New designers arriving this week include AGI and Jye featuring beautiful color gemstones amazing designs. Construction sale, up to 50% off in stock items. 25% off all New Featured designers!. 2223 S Neil St, Champaign, IL, United States, Illinois.
foxbaltimore.com
UNCLAIMED CASH | Maryland lottery looking for holder of $50,015 ticket sold in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Someone became $50,015 richer this week. The Maryland Lottery said they are looking for the player with the top-prize winning ticket from the Nov. 29 drawing. The winning ticket was sold at the Inner Harbor Exxon at 1800 Russell Street, the Lottery said. The Lottery said...
WAND TV
Pawnbroker: New bill could put pawnshops out of business
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Decatur Jewelry & Pawn owner Perry Lewin says a move in the Illinois legislature to possibly cap interest rates on pawnshop loans at 36% could force him to close his doors. “It would virtually put me out of business almost immediately and every other pawnshop...
agupdate.com
Illinois farmer helps others navigate FSA programs
Tim Berry will be taking 12 acres of his of land marked with gullies near a river tributary out of corn and putting it into the Conservation Reserve Program this year. The eastern Illinois farmer knows exactly how and why to use the USDA Farm Service Agency’s conservation program that will help prevent erosion and improve soil health.
fordcountychronicle.com
McDermaid promoted to principal of PBL High School, her alma mater
PAXTON — Four months into her new job as assistant principal of Clara Peterson Elementary School in Paxton, Hannah McDermaid already has another job lined up. She is not leaving the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district, though. After all, she loves it here. Rather, McDermaid will be relocating her office to...
decaturian.com
Millikin’s Old Gym to be Replaced with a New $6.7 Million Athletic Building
On September 27th, Millikin began the destruction of the Old Gymnasium, which will soon be replaced with a new and improved $6.7 million athletic facility to fulfill the immediate needs of both the football and track programs. Originally known as the new Gymnasium when it was built in 1912, Old...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Champaign, IL
Champaign in Champaign County, Illinois, is more than just one of the nation's best college towns. This famous city may be known for its charming neighborhood and lively atmosphere, but it's also a fantastic food destination. Champaign has a diverse culinary scene, which you can taste from its local restaurants...
wglt.org
Bloomington woman dies in crash on Rivian Motorway
A Bloomington woman died Friday morning following a three-vehicle crash in west Normal. According to a news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder, the crash happened at the intersection of Rivian Motorway and West College Avenue. Yoder said Charlene Jones, 57, of Bloomington, was the sole occupant in a...
wglt.org
McLean County reports 4 COVID deaths; returns to medium COVID transmission
McLean County has risen to medium community level COVID-19 transmission. The McLean County Health Department (MCHD) on Friday reported four COVID-related deaths in the last two weeks. They include two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s. None were associated with long-term care.
Multiple fires in two vacant buildings on same Champaign street
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There have been multiple fires over the past week in two vacant apartment buildings on Mattis Avenue. The Champaign Fire Department has responded to two fires at a 14-unit vacant apartment building at 1101 South Mattis Avenue. Around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, fire crews quickly extinguished the fire inside the two-story […]
