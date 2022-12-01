ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

thechampaignroom.com

Illinois nearly stuns No. 5 Indiana on the road

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The times are changing. New Illinois women’s basketball head coach Shauna Green has the program heading in the right direction, as evidenced by nearly a historic upset Sunday afternoon in Bloomington. The Illini came one shot away from beating undefeated No. 5 Indiana, losing 65-61...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
testudotimes.com

Takeaways from No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball’s dramatic win over No. 16 Illinois

In the first Big Ten men’s basketball game of the 2022-23 season, No. 22 Maryland started off with a bang, winning its eighth straight game to start the season in a 71-66 victory over No. 16 Illinois. Not only did Friday mark the Terps’ first win over a ranked opponent and begin their conference campaign on the right note, it also provided some legitimacy to Maryland’s ranking and proved that it has the potential to compete with the top teams in the league in year one under Kevin Willard.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
thechampaignroom.com

How Illinois responds now will tell us everything

There is something beautiful and poetic about the way Terrence Shannon Jr. plays basketball. He dunks like he’s angry at the rim. He plays with a mix of effervescent joy and visible scowling that makes him a scary cover. He has the natural length and leaping ability that NBA...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Sencire Harris has status confirmed for Maryland game, per Brad Underwood

Sencire Harris will be able to play against Maryland Friday per Brad Underwood. Harris suffered what was believed to be a leg injury through the first half against Syracuse on Tuesday. The injury happened when Harris and Syracuse center Jesse Edwards bumped into each other. Trainers started treatment on Harris’...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
thechampaignroom.com

How to Watch Illinois at Maryland: Game Time, TV Channel, Online Streaming & Odds

CHAMPAIGN, IL
advantagenews.com

Pierce wins opening night at Dome race

Oakwood, Illinois' Bobby Pierce led all 30 laps of the Late Model stock car main event en route to an opening night win at the 7th annual Gateway Dirt Nationals Thursday night in St. Louis. With the win, Pierce earn $5,000 and is locked in to Saturday night's $30,000 to win main event.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Highschool Basketball Pro

Rantoul, December 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Huge Construction Sale at Champaign Jewelers

CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Pawnbroker: New bill could put pawnshops out of business

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Decatur Jewelry & Pawn owner Perry Lewin says a move in the Illinois legislature to possibly cap interest rates on pawnshop loans at 36% could force him to close his doors. “It would virtually put me out of business almost immediately and every other pawnshop...
DECATUR, IL
agupdate.com

Illinois farmer helps others navigate FSA programs

Tim Berry will be taking 12 acres of his of land marked with gullies near a river tributary out of corn and putting it into the Conservation Reserve Program this year. The eastern Illinois farmer knows exactly how and why to use the USDA Farm Service Agency’s conservation program that will help prevent erosion and improve soil health.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

McDermaid promoted to principal of PBL High School, her alma mater

PAXTON — Four months into her new job as assistant principal of Clara Peterson Elementary School in Paxton, Hannah McDermaid already has another job lined up. She is not leaving the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district, though. After all, she loves it here. Rather, McDermaid will be relocating her office to...
PAXTON, IL
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Champaign, IL

Champaign in Champaign County, Illinois, is more than just one of the nation's best college towns. This famous city may be known for its charming neighborhood and lively atmosphere, but it's also a fantastic food destination. Champaign has a diverse culinary scene, which you can taste from its local restaurants...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington woman dies in crash on Rivian Motorway

A Bloomington woman died Friday morning following a three-vehicle crash in west Normal. According to a news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder, the crash happened at the intersection of Rivian Motorway and West College Avenue. Yoder said Charlene Jones, 57, of Bloomington, was the sole occupant in a...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Multiple fires in two vacant buildings on same Champaign street

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There have been multiple fires over the past week in two vacant apartment buildings on Mattis Avenue. The Champaign Fire Department has responded to two fires at a 14-unit vacant apartment building at 1101 South Mattis Avenue. Around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, fire crews quickly extinguished the fire inside the two-story […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

