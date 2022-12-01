ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisholm, MN

Tomassoni memorial fundraising in full swing

By By STAFF REPORT MESABI TRIBUNE
 3 days ago

CHISHOLM—Lake Country Power and Great River Energy partnered to donate $60,000 for the Senator David J. Tomassoni Bridge of Peace Memorial being built in honor of the late Senator’s 30 years of work in the region. A memorial arch and recreational plaza is scheduled to be built on the Longyear Lake causeway in Chisholm in the summer of 2023.

The archway honoring the late Senator is two-fold, to continue to honor Iron Range Veterans and to serve as a “thank you” for Senator Tomassoni’s work and all the economic injections he directly and indirectly championed in area industry, and the people of his district.

Mark Bakk, Lake Country Power general manager stated in a news release that, “Senator Tomassoni was a highly effective legislator and a tireless advocate for issues important to northern Minnesota and Minnesota’s rural electric cooperatives, like Lake Country Power. I will miss walking into his office in St. Paul knowing that I would be greeted by a friendly face and a firm handshake. We’re honored to be able to support this memorial for such a great man and a personal friend.”

The Chisholm Community Foundation is receiving contributions for this memorial project budgeted at $400,000. The City of Chisholm will act as project manager.

“On behalf of Senator Tomassoni and our family,” said Dante Tomassoni, “we want to express our heartfelt gratitude for this donation and the partnership Lake Country Power and Great River Energy has provided over the years, today and in the future.”

Contributions can be sent to Chisholm Community Foundation, 4 SW Third Avenue, Chisholm MN 55719 with the designation “Senator David J. Tomassoni Bridge of Peace Memorial”.

Virginia, MN
