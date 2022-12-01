ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EDUCATION FRONTLINES: Teaching status reaches 50 year low

The teaching profession is “...at or near its lowest levels in 50 years” according to a November study just published by Matthew Kraft of Brown University and Melissa Lyon at University at Albany. While plenty of studies have documented the recent dramatic loss of teachers across the nation, their study uses a wide array of long term surveys and data going back a half century.
