Frankfort, NY

WKTV

Two charges dropped in Taberg murder case

Taberg, N.Y.-- The Oneida County District Attorney's office announced Friday that they'd be dropping the attempted murder and assault charges against Michael Westcott. The charges stemmed from the September, 2021 shooting of Westcott's brother James at their family home on Route 69 in Taberg by their other brother Matthew. Michael...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police charge Lowville resident with petit larceny

LOWVILLE- A village resident is accused of a theft offense, authorities say. Adela J. Edick, 19, of Lowville, NY was arrested Thursday afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). Edick is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of petit larceny. Troopers say the arrest stems from larceny complaints in...
LOWVILLE, NY
New York Post

Teachers sue Albany school district over pervy coworker Patrick Morgan’s hidden bathroom cam

At least 17 teachers filed lawsuits against an Albany school district after they were filmed in a co-ed bathroom by a pervy teacher who installed a hidden camera. The teachers claim the district knew that teacher Patrick Morgan had a history of inappropriate behavior and an outstanding disciplinary record before he was arrested in February for installing the camera in the Sand Creek Middle School bathroom, according to the slew of lawsuits filed this week in Albany.  The lawsuits come after Morgan pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful surveillance in early November. He was initially charged with 22 counts after...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Police: Public not in danger after Latham domestic dispute

A domestic dispute prompted a large police presence in Latham on Thursday evening. However, police say there is no threat to the public. Officers were called to a home on Fiddlers Lane. One person was hurt, say police, and the investigation is ongoing. NewsChannel 13 will pass along any new...
LATHAM, NY
WNYT

Schenectady County DA now investigating missing girl case

The Schenectady County District Attorney is now involved with the police investigation of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey, who hasn’t been seen since Nov. 25. Ever since she vanished from Riverside Park, it’s been agony for the family, and an ongoing mystery for police. Police are taking this case very...
NEWS10 ABC

Troy “love triangle” suspect sentenced for murder

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced the sentencing of Joseph Dominquez-Carle, 27, of Troy to 25 years in prison and five years post release supervision. Donnelly reports Dominquez-Carle is sentenced for his role in the murder of Michael McMahon.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Colonie Police tape off home on Fiddler's Lane

COLONIE, NY (WRGB) - CBS 6 News cameras captured police on the scene at a home on Fiddler's Lane in Colonie on Thursday, December 1st. Footage shows an active scene. We have calls and emails out to Colonie Police to try to learn what officers were investigating, we have not heard back at this time.
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

St. Johnsville nursing home employee accused of hitting resident

A nursing home employee is facing charges, accused of hitting an elderly resident. Shaunta Williams hit a resident at the Saint Johnsville Nursing Home in her backside, knocking her into another resident, say police. Williams is charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person. She was given an appearance...
SAINT JOHNSVILLE, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Resident Charged With DDS Fraud

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Service have arrested 34 year old Amy E. Santos of Cortland for DDS Fraud on November 30th. Through an investigation by both departments, it was determined Santos filled fraudulent paperwork in the month of September 2021 with the county Department of Social Services regarding her household composition.
CORTLAND, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

