ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 11

Ana C
3d ago

It's time the Cuban mafia running Miami be stopped. This city deserves more representation than these old Cuban ideas of how the world should be.

Reply(4)
7
Manny MASTERDADDY
2d ago

very racist comment and post!!! because they don't agree with your liberal left way of thinking we are a "banana republic" and you ignore the sovereign people's democratic decision!!! you always can move to other cities!!!

Reply
3
 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Miami football making size a priority for 2023 linebacker commits

The Miami football program has made recruiting bigger linebackers a priority under Mario Cristobal. The 2023 Miami commits at LB average 6’2.5 and 219 pounds. Backups Avery Huff at 6’3 and Chase Smith at 6’2 are the only Miami LBs taller than 6’1. Only two Miami scholarship LBs with eligibility remaining weigh more than 219.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

'It's been horrendous,' Art Week visitors deal with South Florida traffic

MIAMI - Visitors in town for Miami's Art Week are learning what South Florida residents already know. "Traffic has been horrendous we've been spending two hours a day in Ubers it's crazy!" says Kristina Schneider, who's visiting Miami. Schneider like many coming in for Art Week and Art Basel have been hit with long lines of vehicles. Even artists are struggling to make their way around to shows, but they say that's just Miami. "We're pretty much just used to it we come every year so, we know what to expect. Yeah, we know the deal, it's just Miami. I mean you know, it's...
MIAMI, FL
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
FLORIDA STATE
Ash Jurberg

Two brothers are giving away millions in Miami

John and James Knight were newspaper publishers and editors who owned several publications across the United States, including the Miami Herald. The brothers were very successful and wished to give back to the communities that supported them. So in 1950, they established the Knight Foundation, an American non-profit foundation that provides grants for journalism, communities, and the arts.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Car slams into restaurant in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car plowed through the front of a restaurant in southwest Miami-Dade Saturday morning. Surveillance video captured the terrifying moment that the vehicle crashed through the front of The Spotted Gallo on West Flagler Street. “We heard a loud bang and then the wall shook,...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Miami Art Week at 20: Less digital hype, more artistry - and bigger than ever

Every year, for one week, Miami transforms into the center of all things art, design, music and culture. This year the flagship institution, Art Basel, turns 20. Hundreds of galleries, collectors and art lovers are strolling through countless international satellite fairs and locally-based art exhibitions throughout Miami-Dade. Your generous support...
MIAMI, FL
floridapolitics.com

Miami-Dade to re-sign three lobbying firms for state, federal transportation advocacy

Officials waived competitive bidding requirements to allow the renegotiations without outside proposals. Miami-Dade will soon decide whether to continue paying for the services of three lobbying firms that for years have advocated for the county’s transportation interests in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C. On Thursday, the county’s transportation planning board...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Hyperallergic

Why Is There No Spanish at Art Basel Miami?

“Art isn’t about who is a good artist or who is a bad artist. It’s about luck,” Rolán Gastell, the Uber driver who picked me up at Art Basel on Wednesday afternoon, tells me in Spanish as we progress inchmeal down a congested Collins Avenue. “Sometimes, a bad painter with better luck gets famous.” He says he studied agricultural engineering in Cuba and arrived in Miami just a few months ago, and that his uncle is artist Jesús Gastell Soto, whose paintings have been shown in and outside Cuba; Rolán wishes they were on view at Art Basel. I ask him if he plans on visiting the show or any of the other events taking place this week.
MIAMI, FL
themiamihurricane.com

Miami Icon and Restauranter Passes Away

Founder of famous Cuban restaurants La Carreta and Versailles, Felipe Valls Sr. passed away on Nov. 26 at the age of 89. Valls fled from Cuba and the Castro regime in 1960 to Miami where he set aside money until he could afford to open his first restaurant, Badia’s. He later sold Badia’sto to create his most famous dining destination, Versailles.
MIAMI, FL
biscaynetimes.com

The Great Corporate Migration

Miami-Dade County’s leading economic development wing is riding high. Established in 1985, the Beacon Council is an official public-private partnership responsible for driving new business investments throughout the county. The organization helps companies relocate to Miami-Dade by assisting in market research, site selection and workforce recruitment, as well as by negotiating new business deals to incentivize community benefits.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
wlrn.org

Florida gambling regulators delay sale of Magic City Casino

Florida gambling regulators on Thursday refused to sign off on the sale of Magic City Casino, one of the state’s oldest pari-mutuels, to the Poarch Creek Indians, bowing to objections that the public needs to know more about the transaction before final action is taken. But the Florida Gaming...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Former Air Force pilot finds new heights with comedy act

(WSVN) - An Air Force pilot who grew up in Miami is now flying high in a different career. 7’s Karen Hensel introduces us to this homegrown funnyman in tonight’s 7 Spotlight. Jose Sarduy: “Yeah, my name is Jose, and nobody believes me.”. Believe him. He is...
MIAMI, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Matthew Ciminero, M.D., joins Baptist Health as an Orthopedic Surgeon

December 1, 2022 – Orthopedic surgeon Matthew Ciminero, M.D., joins Baptist Health Orthopedic Care, part of Baptist Health. Dr. Ciminero specializes in orthopedic trauma and adult reconstruction. Dr. Ciminero joins Baptist Health Orthopedic Care after completing his orthopedic trauma fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco. “I’m pleased...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes hoping to keep talented Chaminade-Madonna players close to home

While the Hurricanes try to shore up their 2023 recruiting class, the UM staff also has eyes on some of the top players in the 2024 class. It helps that some of that year’s top players are not far from the Miami campus. Chaminade-Madonna prospects Zaquan Patterson, Jeremiah Smith, Joshisa Trader and more helped lead the Lions to their seventh straight trip to the state championship with a ...
MIAMI, FL
usf.edu

Miami-Dade resident files legal challenge to block contentious wetlands boundary move

A controversial vote to move Miami-Dade County’s urban development boundary to make way for a warehouse logistics center about a mile from a mangrove preserve and Biscayne Bay is being challenged by a nearby homeowner. Nita Lewis, an associate chemistry professor at the University of Miami, filed a petition...

Comments / 0

Community Policy