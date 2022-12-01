Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Colder times to start the weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Here’s the trade-off for the first weekend of December. Yes, there will be a decent amount of sunshine for both days, but temperatures have taken a step back to rather chilly for this time of the year. A cold front has shifted off to the east, ushering in colder conditions. Temperatures on Saturday will struggle to rise much higher than the 10s, while wind chills will range from -10° to 10° during the day with a brisk westerly wind.
First Alert Weather: Mild weather Friday before turning cold & windy for the weekend!
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A nice warm up to the 40s for the second day of December. Though, mild weather conditions won’t last long as a cold front rebounds our temperatures. Some sunshine to start Friday morning, but clouds will increase throughout the daytime ahead of a cold front arriving during the night. Highs near 40. Winds will be breezy out of the south during the daytime, but a south wind won’t feel terrible. Though Friday night for the Wausau Holiday Parade will feature some brisk winds with temperatures in the upper 30s with wind chills in the mid to upper 20s. Be sure to dress in at least a couple of layers to stay warm.
Warm winter accessories to be placed in downtown Wausau Friday evening for the taking
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - What initially started as a way to fuel a knitting hobby has now grown into a mission to distribute winter accessories to those who need them. For the last seven years, Sarah and Kip Kreager and a team of volunteers have placed homemade scarves, hats and mittens along the Wausau Holiday Parade route.
Lights of the Northwoods begins tonight
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Lights of the Northwoods will light up Hodag Park in Rhinelander tonight starting at 5 p.m. The lights will be on nightly from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. from Dec. 2 through Jan. 1. Santa will make four appearances at Lights of the Northwoods. Santa will be...
Wausau Fire Department conducts annual ice rescue training
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wausau Fire Department is preparing for another winter season by performing their annual ice rescue training. Each year firefighters practice rescuing each other using watercraft boats, an inflatable boat, and insulated suits. One important thing they wish people would know, is when the ice is safe...
Merrill High School goes into “soft hold” Friday morning
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Merrill High School went into a soft hold Friday morning. According to an email sent to parents, a soft hold is conducted when school administration needs to limit student movement in the building. This can be done for a variety of reasons. Once a soft hold is announced, teachers shut and lock their doors and continue normal instruction.
Willow Springs Gardens host 14th Annual Old Fashion Christmas Festival
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - December is here and that means the countdown to Christmas has commenced. With 22 days left until the big holiday, Willow Springs Gardens isn’t wasting any time spreading some holiday cheer. The event venue held its annual Old Fashion Christmas Festival on Saturday. For 14...
Wausau West hockey falls in high-scoring contest with University School of Milwaukee
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Coming off a thrilling 5-4 double overtime victory Friday night, Wausau West was unable to keep the momentum rolling on the ice Saturday, falling to the University School of Milwaukee 8-5. The Warriors got the first goal of the game, leading 2-1 after the first period. However, a flurry of goals by the Wildcats did Wausau West in late, taking the loss.
Merrill hosts tour of lights holiday decorating contest
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Merrill and the Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering to present Merrill’s first Holiday Decorating Contest for Merrill residents and businesses. Prizes will be awarded from first to third place and participants must enter the contest by Dec. 12. The judges...
Aspirus MedEvac adds new advanced helicopter to its fleet
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The need for air medical transport is critical for many patients facing life-threatening medical situations. To assure ongoing service at the highest level, a new advanced aircraft is joining the Aspirus MedEvac fleet. The twin-engine Airbus H135 helicopter arrived at the MedEvac hangar at Central Wisconsin...
Police Lights of Christmas event puts smiles on faces
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County is once again participating in the “Police Lights of Christmas” campaign along with 55 other police and sheriff’s departments across the state. So far this year, over $165,000 has been raised statewide. Lt. Joe Johnson from the Stevens Point Police...
Marshfield Clinic facing financial difficulties, as pandemic ripples impact health care industry
WIAA to sanction lacrosse starting in 2024
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The WIAA has voted to approve a plan to sanction boys and girls lacrosse starting in the spring of 2024. Lacrosse has been a club sports at local schools for a number of years, with D.C. Everest and Wausau supporting teams dating back to 2005.
Three area basketball teams pick up wins in Dec. 2 prep highlights
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Iola-Scandinavia and Amherst girls basketball picked up wins on Friday, while D.C. Everest boys basketball topped Ashwaubenon. The Amherst Falcons were able to continue their dominance of Weyauwega-Fremont, beating them 61-40. In Iola, the Thunderbirds hosted Manawa and edged the the Wolves 48-46 to move to 4-1.
Wausau Firefighter publishes first book to inspire next generation of EMT’s
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Coach, teacher, firefighter, and now author. Wausau firefighter-EMT Marc Hill has taken his wide range of experiences over the last two decades and written it all in his new book “Two Dark Thirty,” which has already received nationwide praise. “Different fire chiefs from California...
Attempted Murder Charges Filed Against Plymouth Man Arrested in Clark County
A 26-year-old Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend in the head after a birthday party at his home, and then attempting to flee to Wisconsin. Austin Robert LeClaire's 23-year-old girlfriend remains in critical condition as of Friday, with "permanent, serious, life-threatening injuries" following the shooting on Nov. 25. according to an update from the Plymouth Police Department.
Simmy Foundation helps veterans in need
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Veterans Services Commission, the Simmy Foundation, and the Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin have announced an initiative to help Portage County-area vets in crisis. The money will be used to help veterans with issues like housing. The foundation recognizes the increased need...
Christmas in July receives $10k donation supporting Marshfield Children’s Hospital
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - With support from the community, Axis Insurance Agency has officially awarded a $10,000 donation to Christmas in July. The donation will help Christmas in July renovate the Child Life Getaway Space, a room in the Marshfield Children’s Hospital dedicated to welcoming patients, families, and caretakers and helping them socialize and support one another.
Telehealth department dissolving, Marshfield Clinic Health System facing financial difficulties
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Another department within the Marshfield Clinic Health System has been dissolved as of Thursday. The Telehealth team of 18 employees was told in a meeting Oct. 27 that their positions were being eliminated due to “business reasons,” effective Dec. 1. It is a change...
Dog spends more than 1,000 days at the Oneida County Humane Society
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - A dog at the Oneida County Humane Society (OCHS) has been at the shelter for more than 1,000 days. Five-year-old Ladybug was found as a stray and was brought into the OCHS on Mar. 4, 2020. Lady had a face full of porcupine quills and she was also heartworm positive.
