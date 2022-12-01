WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A nice warm up to the 40s for the second day of December. Though, mild weather conditions won’t last long as a cold front rebounds our temperatures. Some sunshine to start Friday morning, but clouds will increase throughout the daytime ahead of a cold front arriving during the night. Highs near 40. Winds will be breezy out of the south during the daytime, but a south wind won’t feel terrible. Though Friday night for the Wausau Holiday Parade will feature some brisk winds with temperatures in the upper 30s with wind chills in the mid to upper 20s. Be sure to dress in at least a couple of layers to stay warm.

