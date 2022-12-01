Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wwnytv.com
Strong winds result in fallen trees and power lines in the North Country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fire crews were busy Saturday as winds of up to 60 miles per hour ripped through the North Country. Throughout the day, there were several calls for power lines and trees that had fallen, including a tree which fell onto a house on Palmer Street in Watertown.
informnny.com
High winds lead to monstrous waves, damage along Lake Ontario
CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — December 1 is considered the first day of meteorological winter, which was fitting for the North Country. A lake effect snowstorm hit parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties, leading to heavy snow accumulations on the Tug Hill Plateau and high wind gusts. On Lake...
wwnytv.com
House damaged by falling tree
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A tree damaged a porch at a house on South Main Street in West Carthage Wednesday night. The tree fell on the front porch of the home around 10:30 p.m. and took down power lines going to the house. The tree also caused a...
informnny.com
Copenhagen man publishes ‘Fishes of Northern NY and the Adirondacks’
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Douglas M. Carlson, a biology research associate at SUNY Potsdam, has released “Fishes of Northern New York and the Adirondacks,” a study published by Northeastern Naturalist. The 50-page illustrated booklet is a complete guide to the fish species in the region, based on...
wwnytv.com
Holiday parades take over the North Country Saturday night
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Some North Country communities took time to celebrate the Christmas holiday Saturday night. The Village of Clayton held it’s annual Christmas parade down Riverside Drive. This year’s theme was Christmas through the years. It was followed by fireworks. People could be seen lined...
Lake effect snow and wind closes, delays some area schools
Lake effect snow and winds have caused some schools in Oswego and Oneida counties to delay or close today. Winds 15 to 25 mph are forecast, with gusts up to 45 mph possible in some places, according to the National Weather Service. Some areas are predicted to experience more lake effect snow.
wwnytv.com
City of Watertown Fire Department is hurting for ladder trucks
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “We need ladder trucks right now to be able to do our jobs, and the two that we need to use are both out of service,” said Matt Timerman, Chief of the City of Watertown Fire Department. The City of Watertown Fire Department...
informnny.com
Heavy lake snows south of Watertown
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — While most of us are getting buffeted by strong winds, for some of us it’s lake-effect snow. It’s south of Watertown and north of Syracuse. West-southwest winds will set the lake snows up across northern Oswego, southern Jefferson and Lewis Counties. The Tug...
wwnytv.com
Glen Park motorcycle club collects toys for Toys for Tots
GLEN PARK, New York (WWNY) - A Glen Park motorcycle club did it’s part Sunday to make sure nobody goes without food or Christmas presents this year. The Muleskinners Motorcycle Club hosted a Christmas toy drive and open house at it’s new location on Main Street in Glen Park.
‘Christmas Through the Years’: 60th Annual Clayton Christmas Parade & Fireworks on Dec. 3
CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 60th Annual Christmas Parade & Fireworks in Clayton takes place Saturday, December 3 beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is “Christmas Through the Years.” Downbeat Percussion, the official drum-line for the Buffalo Bills, will be returning again this year. In addition to participating in the parade, they will also […]
localsyr.com
Lake snow has tapered and wind is relaxing
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – There is a new snow winner east of Lake Ontario. Highmarket, in Lewis County reported between 12 and 15 inches of snow. Hello December! We started the new month on the blustery side with lake effect snow for areas north of Syracuse. Lake snow and...
wwnytv.com
Watertown celebrates the Christmas season with a tree lighting and parade
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city flipped the switch Friday night, turning on the lights on its Christmas tree. With a cheer, the city celebrated the start of the most wonderful time of the year. This year, the decorated tree is on Washington Street at City Hall, rather than...
wwnytv.com
Stewart’s Shops cuts ribbon at new Watertown store
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stewart’s Shops officially opened its new location on Washington Street in Watertown. Joined by elected officials from both the state and the city, representatives from the convenience store cut the ribbon Friday morning to celebrate the new shop. The store at 715 Washington Street...
Take the (Polar) Plunge in Oneida Lake!
BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In need of a quick dip? The Oneida Shores Polar Plunge hosted by Special Olympics New York is returning for its 16th year. You can “take the plunge” on Sunday, December 4, at 9:30 a.m. The Polar Plunge happens annually in an effort to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics […]
wwnytv.com
Deadline to donate to Toys for Tots is fast approaching
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Toys for Tots donation deadline is fast approaching. The tables are continuing to fill up at Top of the Square Plaza in Watertown with new, unwrapped toys, but the need for some specific age groups like newborn to 1 years old, or teenagers aged 12-16 is still in a high demand.
localsyr.com
Quiet before strong winds and heavy lake snow return
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Nice and calm and dry out there now, but that changes soon. Find out all about it below. It turns breezy and cloudy tonight with temperatures rising into the low to mid 40s by daybreak Wednesday. MIDWEEK:. The rain and gusty winds are expected to...
informnny.com
Sheriff: Indian River school bus monitor arrested after allegedly fighting students
PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown man has been arrested following an incident on a school bus affiliated with the Indian River Central School District, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said that on November 29, a physical altercation took...
wwnytv.com
Decking the halls in Lyons Falls as Florissante the Mansion opens its doors for holiday cheer
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A Lewis County fixture for nearly 200 years, Florissante the Mansion, has opened its doors for some holiday cheer. Co-Owner Stuart DeCamp says he’s excited to share the space with the public. “I don’t know whether we own the property or the property...
wwnytv.com
Robert M. “Bunny” Shelmidine, 96, of Belleville
BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Robert M. “Bunny” Shelmidine, 96, Belleville, passed away Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at his home with his family at his side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County. Funeral arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. A complete obituary with...
wwnytv.com
Cynthia L. Foster, 58, of West Potsdam
WEST POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Services for Cynthia L. Foster, 58, a resident of 542 County Rt. 34, Canton, NY, will be held privately for the family. Cynthia passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her family at her side after a long battle with cancer.
