ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaumont, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
informnny.com

High winds lead to monstrous waves, damage along Lake Ontario

CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — December 1 is considered the first day of meteorological winter, which was fitting for the North Country. A lake effect snowstorm hit parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties, leading to heavy snow accumulations on the Tug Hill Plateau and high wind gusts. On Lake...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
wwnytv.com

House damaged by falling tree

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A tree damaged a porch at a house on South Main Street in West Carthage Wednesday night. The tree fell on the front porch of the home around 10:30 p.m. and took down power lines going to the house. The tree also caused a...
CARTHAGE, NY
informnny.com

Copenhagen man publishes ‘Fishes of Northern NY and the Adirondacks’

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Douglas M. Carlson, a biology research associate at SUNY Potsdam, has released “Fishes of Northern New York and the Adirondacks,” a study published by Northeastern Naturalist. The 50-page illustrated booklet is a complete guide to the fish species in the region, based on...
COPENHAGEN, NY
wwnytv.com

Holiday parades take over the North Country Saturday night

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Some North Country communities took time to celebrate the Christmas holiday Saturday night. The Village of Clayton held it’s annual Christmas parade down Riverside Drive. This year’s theme was Christmas through the years. It was followed by fireworks. People could be seen lined...
CLAYTON, NY
informnny.com

Heavy lake snows south of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — While most of us are getting buffeted by strong winds, for some of us it’s lake-effect snow. It’s south of Watertown and north of Syracuse. West-southwest winds will set the lake snows up across northern Oswego, southern Jefferson and Lewis Counties. The Tug...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Glen Park motorcycle club collects toys for Toys for Tots

GLEN PARK, New York (WWNY) - A Glen Park motorcycle club did it’s part Sunday to make sure nobody goes without food or Christmas presents this year. The Muleskinners Motorcycle Club hosted a Christmas toy drive and open house at it’s new location on Main Street in Glen Park.
GLEN PARK, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

‘Christmas Through the Years’: 60th Annual Clayton Christmas Parade & Fireworks on Dec. 3

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 60th Annual Christmas Parade & Fireworks in Clayton takes place Saturday, December 3 beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is “Christmas Through the Years.” Downbeat Percussion, the official drum-line for the Buffalo Bills, will be returning again this year. In addition to participating in the parade, they will also […]
CLAYTON, NY
localsyr.com

Lake snow has tapered and wind is relaxing

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – There is a new snow winner east of Lake Ontario. Highmarket, in Lewis County reported between 12 and 15 inches of snow. Hello December! We started the new month on the blustery side with lake effect snow for areas north of Syracuse. Lake snow and...
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Stewart’s Shops cuts ribbon at new Watertown store

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stewart’s Shops officially opened its new location on Washington Street in Watertown. Joined by elected officials from both the state and the city, representatives from the convenience store cut the ribbon Friday morning to celebrate the new shop. The store at 715 Washington Street...
WATERTOWN, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Take the (Polar) Plunge in Oneida Lake!

BREWERTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In need of a quick dip? The Oneida Shores Polar Plunge hosted by Special Olympics New York is returning for its 16th year. You can “take the plunge” on Sunday, December 4, at 9:30 a.m. The Polar Plunge happens annually in an effort to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics […]
BREWERTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Deadline to donate to Toys for Tots is fast approaching

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Toys for Tots donation deadline is fast approaching. The tables are continuing to fill up at Top of the Square Plaza in Watertown with new, unwrapped toys, but the need for some specific age groups like newborn to 1 years old, or teenagers aged 12-16 is still in a high demand.
WATERTOWN, NY
localsyr.com

Quiet before strong winds and heavy lake snow return

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Nice and calm and dry out there now, but that changes soon. Find out all about it below. It turns breezy and cloudy tonight with temperatures rising into the low to mid 40s by daybreak Wednesday. MIDWEEK:. The rain and gusty winds are expected to...
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Robert M. “Bunny” Shelmidine, 96, of Belleville

BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Robert M. “Bunny” Shelmidine, 96, Belleville, passed away Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 at his home with his family at his side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County. Funeral arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. A complete obituary with...
BELLEVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Cynthia L. Foster, 58, of West Potsdam

WEST POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Services for Cynthia L. Foster, 58, a resident of 542 County Rt. 34, Canton, NY, will be held privately for the family. Cynthia passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital with her family at her side after a long battle with cancer.
CANTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy