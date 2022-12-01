ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX59

Car fire after crash shuts down lane of I-69 in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — A car fire following a crash has shut down one lane of I-69 southbound in Fishers. According to the Fishers Fire Dept., one vehicle crashed on Interstate 69 near the 207-mile marker. The vehicle then caught fire. All of the car’s occupants, FFD said, have gotten out of the car and suffered […]
FISHERS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

TPA Park Festival Of Lights Video

Popular Video of the lights at TPA park in Frankfort, Indiana from our archives. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy the light display at TPA park with family. Over a million lights await your visit to TPA park. Free will offering. No gate charge. All donations help offset the...
FRANKFORT, IN
casscountyonline.com

Crash injures two and closes roadway for helicopter landing

Last Updated on December 2, 2022 by Cass County Sheriff’s Department. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at approximately 3:39 p.m., Cass County Central Dispatch was notified of a two-vehicle crash at County Road 300 South and State Road 25. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Clymers Fire, Logansport Fire, Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and Cass County Emergency Medial Services responded to the crash. Initial scene assessment found a southeast bound Jeep was struck in the driver’s door by a southwest bound Nissan pickup truck. Both vehicles came to rest in the median of State Road 25 at County Road 300 South.
CASS COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

INDOT Holding Public Information Meeting on Proposed I-65/US 52 Interchange

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a public information meeting will be held Thursday, December 15 for the proposed I-65 and U.S. 52 Interchange Improvement Project. This project extends approximately 1.62 miles north and 0.45 mile south along I-65, from the existing I-65 and U.S. 52 Interchange. The meeting will...
LEBANON, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Christmas Tree Light Up Winner

7 year old Reese Nicole Ferrel colored this picture and won first place for a chance to flip the switch tonight at the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in downtown Frankfort. It will take place at 6:30 Saturday evening. Congratulations Reese. She will share the switch duties with Frankfort Mayor Judy Sheets.
FRANKFORT, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

6-hour standoff leads to the arrest of one in Parke Co.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A nearly six-hour standoff in Parke County resulted in the peaceful arrest of one Indiana man. The Indiana State Police attempted to serve an active Porter County warrant for Brandon Crockett, 43, of Lebanon Indiana. Upon the arrival of troopers, Crockett barricaded himself in a Kingman, Indiana home. All other […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Christmas Parade Downtown Frankfort

This year there were over 60 wonderful units in the parade with the streets lined with so many people and kiddos waiting on the parade and Santa to arrive. Winners of this year’s Christmas Parade were 1st place. F.U.N GROUP. 2nd place Frankfort Eagles Lodge #976. 3rd place Frankfort...
FRANKFORT, IN
WISH-TV

I-70 EB reopens after serious crash near Cloverdale

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WISH) — I-70 eastbound will be closed due to a serious crash through about 8:30 p.m., according to INDOT. Indiana State Police are responding to a serious crash on I-70 eastbound at the 45 mild marker. All lanes of I-70 eastbound are closed between S. 650 E. and S. 1000 E.
CLOVERDALE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Frankfort Christmas Parade Arrives At 3PM Saturday: LIVE on Hoosierland TV

The Frankfort Christmas Parade in downtown Frankfort will have an impressive 60 units this year. According to Main Street Director and Parade organizer Kim Stevens, 60 units will be a record number of units in the parade, at least in recent history. Typically 30 to 40 units participate in the parade. 52 units is the most Kim Stevens remembers so 60 units will set a record in recent history.
FRANKFORT, IN
Current Publishing

Riverview Health implementing flu restrictions

Riverview Health plans to implement flu restrictions starting Monday due to an increase in cases. The hospital said it will implement the following temporary restrictions:. No visitors with influenza-like illness, fever or cough. No visitors under the age of 16, unless special arrangements are made. No visitors except immediate family,...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHI

Man arrested after standoff ends peacefully in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A standoff situation in rural Parke County ends with a man facing drug charges. Indiana State Police troopers were trying to serve an active warrant out of Porter County on Brandon Crockett (43) of Lebanon, Indiana. The warrant was being served at 6929 West Kates,...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Many Christmas Events This Weekend

There are several Christmas themed events going on this weekend through Clinton County and surrounding towns. Christmas Tree Lighting in Frankfort will take place on Saturday, December 3, around 5:30-6. The annual Christmas Parade will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. The Clinton County Family YMCA has the angel tree plus you can adopt a YMCA employee.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

6 arrested on OWI charges in 3 days

Six people were arrested for preliminary drug- and alcohol-related charges between Wednesday and Friday. Alexandra Shelton, a 21-year-old Lafayette resident, was arrested Wednesday about 5:30 a.m. West Lafayette police reportedly took her to jail on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Private cadaver search for Fox Hollow Farm victims

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cadaver dogs will search “Fox Hollow Farms” in Westfield – looking for potential victims of a serial killer from the early 90s. The Hamilton County Coroner’s office confirms the search, although they are not a part of it. WISH-TV confirmed through the...
WESTFIELD, IN
Atlas Obscura

Hanging Rock National Natural Landmark

Hanging Rock National Natural Landmark is a unique feature along the Wabash River near Lagro, Indiana. Hanging Rock rises approximately 65 feet above the river and provides a spectacular view of the surrounding area and river. It has been recognized as a National Natural Landmark since 1986. Prior to this, Hanging Rock served as a river navigational landmark and a lookout point.
LAGRO, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Frankfort Police Chief Talks Crisis Management

Crises show up in many forms. Almost every crisis handled by police is unexpected. Every crisis must have an immediate response by Police. Frankfort Mayor Judy Sheets introduced Frankfort Chief of Police Scott Shoemaker who spoke to Frankfort Rotary Thursday about the various ways the Frankfort Police Department is preparing for the unexpected.
FRANKFORT, IN

