Car fire after crash shuts down lane of I-69 in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — A car fire following a crash has shut down one lane of I-69 southbound in Fishers. According to the Fishers Fire Dept., one vehicle crashed on Interstate 69 near the 207-mile marker. The vehicle then caught fire. All of the car’s occupants, FFD said, have gotten out of the car and suffered […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
TPA Park Festival Of Lights Video
Popular Video of the lights at TPA park in Frankfort, Indiana from our archives. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy the light display at TPA park with family. Over a million lights await your visit to TPA park. Free will offering. No gate charge. All donations help offset the...
casscountyonline.com
Crash injures two and closes roadway for helicopter landing
Last Updated on December 2, 2022 by Cass County Sheriff’s Department. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at approximately 3:39 p.m., Cass County Central Dispatch was notified of a two-vehicle crash at County Road 300 South and State Road 25. Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Clymers Fire, Logansport Fire, Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and Cass County Emergency Medial Services responded to the crash. Initial scene assessment found a southeast bound Jeep was struck in the driver’s door by a southwest bound Nissan pickup truck. Both vehicles came to rest in the median of State Road 25 at County Road 300 South.
clintoncountydailynews.com
INDOT Holding Public Information Meeting on Proposed I-65/US 52 Interchange
The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a public information meeting will be held Thursday, December 15 for the proposed I-65 and U.S. 52 Interchange Improvement Project. This project extends approximately 1.62 miles north and 0.45 mile south along I-65, from the existing I-65 and U.S. 52 Interchange. The meeting will...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Christmas Tree Light Up Winner
7 year old Reese Nicole Ferrel colored this picture and won first place for a chance to flip the switch tonight at the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in downtown Frankfort. It will take place at 6:30 Saturday evening. Congratulations Reese. She will share the switch duties with Frankfort Mayor Judy Sheets.
Knox Co. man flown to Indy hospital with severe burns
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Knox County man was severely burned after a planned burn turned into a brush fire. According to Juan Fuller, a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Harrison Township Fire, the call came in at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived they found a man who had been severely burned […]
6-hour standoff leads to the arrest of one in Parke Co.
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A nearly six-hour standoff in Parke County resulted in the peaceful arrest of one Indiana man. The Indiana State Police attempted to serve an active Porter County warrant for Brandon Crockett, 43, of Lebanon Indiana. Upon the arrival of troopers, Crockett barricaded himself in a Kingman, Indiana home. All other […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Christmas Parade Downtown Frankfort
This year there were over 60 wonderful units in the parade with the streets lined with so many people and kiddos waiting on the parade and Santa to arrive. Winners of this year’s Christmas Parade were 1st place. F.U.N GROUP. 2nd place Frankfort Eagles Lodge #976. 3rd place Frankfort...
WISH-TV
I-70 EB reopens after serious crash near Cloverdale
CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WISH) — I-70 eastbound will be closed due to a serious crash through about 8:30 p.m., according to INDOT. Indiana State Police are responding to a serious crash on I-70 eastbound at the 45 mild marker. All lanes of I-70 eastbound are closed between S. 650 E. and S. 1000 E.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Christmas Tree Lighting Festival Downtown Frankfort A Big Hit With Community
On a cold and breezy night, The first annual Christmas Tree Festival entertained hundreds of families for a night of song, music and games. The evening started out with movies and cookie decorating at the Frankfort Library. From there it continued on to the Tree Lighting Ceremony where the tree...
'They don't fit' City streets damaged by detouring North Split traffic
Concerned homeowners and businesses say the North Split construction is taking its toll— detouring cars and trucks are causing damage to city streets, light poles and crosswalks.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort Christmas Parade Arrives At 3PM Saturday: LIVE on Hoosierland TV
The Frankfort Christmas Parade in downtown Frankfort will have an impressive 60 units this year. According to Main Street Director and Parade organizer Kim Stevens, 60 units will be a record number of units in the parade, at least in recent history. Typically 30 to 40 units participate in the parade. 52 units is the most Kim Stevens remembers so 60 units will set a record in recent history.
Current Publishing
Riverview Health implementing flu restrictions
Riverview Health plans to implement flu restrictions starting Monday due to an increase in cases. The hospital said it will implement the following temporary restrictions:. No visitors with influenza-like illness, fever or cough. No visitors under the age of 16, unless special arrangements are made. No visitors except immediate family,...
WTHI
Man arrested after standoff ends peacefully in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A standoff situation in rural Parke County ends with a man facing drug charges. Indiana State Police troopers were trying to serve an active warrant out of Porter County on Brandon Crockett (43) of Lebanon, Indiana. The warrant was being served at 6929 West Kates,...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Many Christmas Events This Weekend
There are several Christmas themed events going on this weekend through Clinton County and surrounding towns. Christmas Tree Lighting in Frankfort will take place on Saturday, December 3, around 5:30-6. The annual Christmas Parade will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. The Clinton County Family YMCA has the angel tree plus you can adopt a YMCA employee.
6 arrested on OWI charges in 3 days
Six people were arrested for preliminary drug- and alcohol-related charges between Wednesday and Friday. Alexandra Shelton, a 21-year-old Lafayette resident, was arrested Wednesday about 5:30 a.m. West Lafayette police reportedly took her to jail on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering...
WISH-TV
Private cadaver search for Fox Hollow Farm victims
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cadaver dogs will search “Fox Hollow Farms” in Westfield – looking for potential victims of a serial killer from the early 90s. The Hamilton County Coroner’s office confirms the search, although they are not a part of it. WISH-TV confirmed through the...
Atlas Obscura
Hanging Rock National Natural Landmark
Hanging Rock National Natural Landmark is a unique feature along the Wabash River near Lagro, Indiana. Hanging Rock rises approximately 65 feet above the river and provides a spectacular view of the surrounding area and river. It has been recognized as a National Natural Landmark since 1986. Prior to this, Hanging Rock served as a river navigational landmark and a lookout point.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort Police Chief Talks Crisis Management
Crises show up in many forms. Almost every crisis handled by police is unexpected. Every crisis must have an immediate response by Police. Frankfort Mayor Judy Sheets introduced Frankfort Chief of Police Scott Shoemaker who spoke to Frankfort Rotary Thursday about the various ways the Frankfort Police Department is preparing for the unexpected.
1987: End of the line for the ‘Kessler Can Opener’
Neighbors called the former Monon Railroad bridge over Kessler Boulevard the ‘Kessler Can Opener’ for the way it ripped open the oversized vehicles that tried to pass beneath it.
