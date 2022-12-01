Syracuse, N.Y. — Average home sale prices have risen at least $30,000 from this time last year in six Onondaga County towns, including two where prices are up over $200,000. Prices are up at least $30,000 in Onondaga, Manlius, Pompey and Cicero. They’ve risen over $200,000 from this time last year in Skaneateles and Spafford, according to the latest data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO