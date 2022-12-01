Read full article on original website
mopardrew
3d ago
Great idea! As long as it’s ok for public to be afforded the same opportunity. I buy property that I’d like demolished I could have the fire dept burn for training? As long as it goes both ways.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnycentral.com
Micron & Onondaga County officials address neighbors' concerns over chip plant in Clay
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. — Neighbors in Central New York got the opportunity Thursday evening to ask questions and raise concerns about the planned Micron chip manufacturing plant to be built at the White Pines Commerce Park on Route 31 in the Town of Clay. Micron announced it had...
$825K home in Lysander: See 111 home sales in Onondaga County
111 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Nov. 21 and Nov. 23. No sales were recorded on Nov. 24 and 25 due to the holiday. The most expensive home sold was a 3-bedroom, 3½-bath contemporary in the Town of Lysander that sold for $825,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home sits on a .88-acre waterfront lot.
whcuradio.com
Former Lansing firefighter passes away
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Lansing Fire Department is remembering a former firefighter. Authorities say Toby Walker recently passed away. They say he was an entertainer who loved making people smile and laugh. Walker also served as a firefighter in Harford. He was 44 years old. A celebration of...
House of the Week: 22-acre Weedsport property, with two ponds, was its owner’s idea of ‘paradise’
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. – Dawn Hart chuckles when asked to describe her feelings about her late husband Robert’s plans in 2009 for their new home. He wanted to move out to the country and design and build his own house.
PennLive.com
Man dies from tree stand fall while hunting in N.Y. with his dad
Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, New York, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
WKTV
Temporary parking ban on Whitesboro Street near Nexus Center
UTICA, N.Y. -- Starting Friday, the Utica Police Department has enacted a temporary, No Parking Ban on the north side of Whitesboro Street, to increase pedestrian safety. Specifically, the ban will run on Whitesboro Street from Washington Street to Auditorium Drive and on the east side of Broadway from Whitesboro Street to Auditorium Drive, in an effort to keep pedestrians around the Adirondack Bank Center and Nexus Center safe.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department discusses amber alerts, stolen items, and Sheriff's Department
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses amber alerts, stolen items, and Sheriff's Department . Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant...
See 6 Onondaga County towns where home prices are up at least $30,000
Syracuse, N.Y. — Average home sale prices have risen at least $30,000 from this time last year in six Onondaga County towns, including two where prices are up over $200,000. Prices are up at least $30,000 in Onondaga, Manlius, Pompey and Cicero. They’ve risen over $200,000 from this time last year in Skaneateles and Spafford, according to the latest data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
Mary Fox: Mom, nurse, volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood
Mary Fox, 1925-2022: Mom, nurse, parish volunteer and the heart of her Tipp Hill neighborhood. Editor’s note: This is a weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. The very Irish eyes of Mary Fox smiled on Syracuse’s Tipperary Hill neighborhood for...
Waterloo man throws punch at Geneva Christmas Tree Lighting, headbutts officer
The officer was treated at a local medical facility and released. Bailey was transported to Ontario County Jail for arraignment.
wwnytv.com
Strong winds result in fallen trees and power lines in the North Country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Fire crews were busy Saturday as winds of up to 60 miles per hour ripped through the North Country. Throughout the day, there were several calls for power lines and trees that had fallen, including a tree which fell onto a house on Palmer Street in Watertown.
Lowlife Abandons Dog That Had Puppies on Side of Cold CNY Road
What kind of human being leaves a dog that just had puppies on the side of a Central New York road in the freezing cold?. There needs to be a special place in Hell for people like that. This poor little momma was found at 5:30 in the morning on...
whcuradio.com
What’s next for Lansing Market property?
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — What will become of the Lansing Market property after it closes?. Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler hopes the building will be sold. Earlier this week, majority owner Andy Sciarabba announced the independent grocery store will close later this month after 11 years in business. FULL...
Police in standoff with man in Syracuse’s Skunk City
Update 2:23 p.m.: Bellevue Avenue has been cleared. Only two police cars remain at the scene. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Police have been in a standoff with a man in Syracuse’s Skunk City for around 4 hours Saturday. Police have blocked off Bellevue Avenue between Summit Ave and Bellevue Terrace.
Don’t let frivolous lawsuits stop the Interstate 81 project (Editorial Board Opinion)
It’s no surprise that opponents of the Interstate 81 community grid plan would sue to stop it. The surprise is that state Supreme Court Judge Gerard J. Neri agreed to hear their shambolic case — and then compounded the error by halting all work on the$2.25 billion project until he rules sometime in the new year.
Liverpool Central School District awarded Micron grant
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool Foundation for Education has been awarded a $40,000 grant from the Micron Foundation to implement Chip Camp in the district. Micron Chip Camp is a day camp filled with hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities related to semiconductor manufacturing and engineering jobs. Camp attendees will learn and […]
Julie Holcomb, Ithaca’s institutional memory, steps away
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca’s City Hall has lost one of its most longstanding familiar faces, as Julie Holcomb retired last month from her position as Ithaca City Clerk and Director of Public Information and Technology. Since Oct. 16, 1989, Holcomb has walked through the doors of City Hall ready to tackle a myriad of roles, serving as Deputy City Clerk and then City Clerk under five different mayors of Ithaca.
1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it
The New York State legislature passed a bill earlier this year that could have a big impact on Upstate New York hunters. The bill would allow counties to opt-out of the new ‘holiday hunt’ season, which went into effect only last year. Gov. Hochul has until the end...
Syracuse University Event Parking goes cashless on December 6
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All Syracuse University Event Parking will go cashless starting on Tuesday, December 6. On the day of the Syracuse University men’s basketball game against Oakland University, fans will no longer need cash to pay for parking at campus events. All event parking in the future won’t require cash for parking. The […]
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 9