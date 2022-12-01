ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay, NY

Comments / 9

mopardrew
3d ago

Great idea! As long as it’s ok for public to be afforded the same opportunity. I buy property that I’d like demolished I could have the fire dept burn for training? As long as it goes both ways.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

$825K home in Lysander: See 111 home sales in Onondaga County

111 home sales were recorded at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office between Nov. 21 and Nov. 23. No sales were recorded on Nov. 24 and 25 due to the holiday. The most expensive home sold was a 3-bedroom, 3½-bath contemporary in the Town of Lysander that sold for $825,000, according to Onondaga County real estate records. The home sits on a .88-acre waterfront lot.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Former Lansing firefighter passes away

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Lansing Fire Department is remembering a former firefighter. Authorities say Toby Walker recently passed away. They say he was an entertainer who loved making people smile and laugh. Walker also served as a firefighter in Harford. He was 44 years old. A celebration of...
LANSING, NY
PennLive.com

Man dies from tree stand fall while hunting in N.Y. with his dad

Brutus, N.Y. — A Camillus man died Saturday when he fell from a tree stand while hunting with his father in Cayuga County, New York, authorities said. Michael S. Rinaldo, 33, died of head injuries when he fell about 18 feet, hitting his head on the way down, according to Jomo Miller, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Temporary parking ban on Whitesboro Street near Nexus Center

UTICA, N.Y. -- Starting Friday, the Utica Police Department has enacted a temporary, No Parking Ban on the north side of Whitesboro Street, to increase pedestrian safety. Specifically, the ban will run on Whitesboro Street from Washington Street to Auditorium Drive and on the east side of Broadway from Whitesboro Street to Auditorium Drive, in an effort to keep pedestrians around the Adirondack Bank Center and Nexus Center safe.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police Department discusses amber alerts, stolen items, and Sheriff's Department

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discussed Syracuse police department discusses amber alerts, stolen items, and Sheriff's Department . Watch the video for his full response. Lieutenant...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

See 6 Onondaga County towns where home prices are up at least $30,000

Syracuse, N.Y. — Average home sale prices have risen at least $30,000 from this time last year in six Onondaga County towns, including two where prices are up over $200,000. Prices are up at least $30,000 in Onondaga, Manlius, Pompey and Cicero. They’ve risen over $200,000 from this time last year in Skaneateles and Spafford, according to the latest data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

What’s next for Lansing Market property?

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — What will become of the Lansing Market property after it closes?. Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler hopes the building will be sold. Earlier this week, majority owner Andy Sciarabba announced the independent grocery store will close later this month after 11 years in business. FULL...
LANSING, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Liverpool Central School District awarded Micron grant

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Liverpool Foundation for Education has been awarded a $40,000 grant from the Micron Foundation to implement Chip Camp in the district. Micron Chip Camp is a day camp filled with hands-on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities related to semiconductor manufacturing and engineering jobs. Camp attendees will learn and […]
LIVERPOOL, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Julie Holcomb, Ithaca’s institutional memory, steps away

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca’s City Hall has lost one of its most longstanding familiar faces, as Julie Holcomb retired last month from her position as Ithaca City Clerk and Director of Public Information and Technology. Since Oct. 16, 1989, Holcomb has walked through the doors of City Hall ready to tackle a myriad of roles, serving as Deputy City Clerk and then City Clerk under five different mayors of Ithaca.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse University Event Parking goes cashless on December 6

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All Syracuse University Event Parking will go cashless starting on Tuesday, December 6. On the day of the Syracuse University men’s basketball game against Oakland University, fans will no longer need cash to pay for parking at campus events. All event parking in the future won’t require cash for parking. The […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy