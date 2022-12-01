Read full article on original website
arlnow.com
Arlington home hunt highlights for Dec 2, 2022
We have new list of open houses to browse this weekend, whether you’re looking to rent of buy. Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place this weekend:. 4714 20th Street N., North Arlington — The Clark*. 2 BR, 2 BA single-family detached. Noteworthy:...
Here’s what an AI had to say about the Rosslyn-to-Georgetown gondola proposal
(Updated at 10:35 a.m.) The proposal to build a Rosslyn-to-Georgetown gondola remains just a gleam in the eye of aerial lift transport fans and Georgetown business owners. But it has captured the imagination of Arlington residents to a degree few issues have. With interest in the gondola far from fading...
Change from HOV-2 to HOV-3 on I-66 in Northern Virginia starts Monday, Dec. 5
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) reminds travelers that starting Monday, Dec. 5, vehicles will need three or more occupants to qualify as a High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) on I-66 in Northern Virginia. This change from HOV-2+ to HOV-3+ will apply across the entire I-66 corridor in Northern Virginia from Haymarket to the D.C. line.
Ten citations issued in an hour along deadly stretch of Little Falls Road
(Updated at 4:10 p.m.) Police issued a traffic ticket every six minutes, on average, during an enforcement effort in front of Nottingham Elementary on Thursday afternoon. The several block stretch of Little Falls Road near the school, in the Williamsburg neighborhood, has seen three fatal pedestrian crashes since 2014, including an elderly woman who was struck and killed by the driver of an SUV in October. That driver is not facing criminal charges.
DAR announces student scholarships
Arlington House Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution www.arlingtonhousedar.org For Immediate Release Contact: Jacqueline Quigley, Regent [email protected]. The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, Arlington House Chapter, is pleased to announce scholarship opportunities for students living in Arlington County. Over thirty-five scholarships are awarded nationally in fulfillment of the Society’s goal to support General Washington’s desire to foster “an enlightened public opinion”.
Annual Handmade Holiday Workshop Series at Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington!
Join us December 10 & 11 for our Annual Handmade Holiday Workshop Series. We have a myriad of fun and festive programs from linoleum block wrapping paper printing and buttonhole book making workshops led by Eliza Clifford to a meditative grid workshop and Calligraphy Card Making with Anjelika Deogirikar. Join these wonderful artists and get creative this holiday season!
