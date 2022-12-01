ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chalkbeat

Struggling during COVID, I helped my school develop a class about mental health

By Dashawn Sheffield
Chalkbeat
Chalkbeat
 3 days ago

I went to 19 funerals during the first year of COVID. When I wasn’t saying goodbye to people I cared about, I was in front of a screen that was my connection to school and friends for a year and a half.

I was used to greeting my friends and teachers with an enthusiastic “Hiiiii” and taking part in lively class discussions — experiences I couldn’t replicate on a computer. During online school, I struggled with grief and depression, and a general sense of being overwhelmed. I was trying to learn while dealing with spotty internet and helping my three younger god-siblings with their studies. During this time, I turned to a longtime hobby: journaling. It helped me get in touch with myself and work through what was being thrown at me.

As I was jotting down some ideas in my notebook one morning, a question came to mind: When will we ever talk about mental health here ? At the height of COVID, with so many of us suffering in isolation, it was definitely needed.

I was already in the process of starting a wellness council, a club where students could share their struggles and hear about what others are going through. If we could start this club, why not a class about mental health built into the school day?

My research began online. I read studies about the benefits of social and emotional learning and thought about its real-world application. I watched lectures on YouTube about the importance of lessons on mental health. I even spoke with curriculum developers. Personal struggles, together with this research, underscored the need for a mental health class at my Newark high school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OiBNm_0jThZz2k00

So I scheduled a meeting with my principal, Mr. Michael Mann, and began to work on a presentation that included testimonials from current and former students and staff. I had sent out surveys to students — freshmen through seniors — asking them about their mental health needs. They said a class that focused on student mental health would not only reduce the stigma surrounding mental health, but would also help foster social and leadership skills, self-awareness, and caring connections with those around them.

My principal seemed surprised at how passionately I advocated for this class, and he offered his wholehearted support. Next, I reached out to Ms. Julie Jackson, one of the co-CEOs of Uncommon Schools. (My school, North Star Academy Washington Park High School in Newark, is part of the Uncommon Schools charter network.) Soon, I was sitting down with one of the most powerful people in my school’s network. Ms. Jackson started the meeting by praising my efforts, and she assured me that it would be a casual conversation. Turns out, she was onboard, too.

Next, I created a working group made up of educators and North Star students. Our goal: To start a class where students could learn about the causes and symptoms of mental health challenges, and how to advocate for themselves and their peers.

Students tell me how this outlet helps them find their inner voice and relieve stress, making them less likely to experience burnout.

The summer between my freshman and sophomore years, I worked on lesson plans and brainstormed ideas for final projects. A lesson I’m especially proud of is about consent. Here’s one of the assignments: “Over the next week, please log two situations in which you were asked to give permission to someone else for something and at least three situations in which you asked someone else for permission to do something.” This lesson centers on the three R’s of consent: Rights, Respect, and Responsibility. Another lesson asks students about the evolution of their ideas about mental health, and a third helps students understand the difference between sex and gender.

The result of all this planning is a real-life class called Health and Wellness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZyMW3_0jThZz2k00

Because the class was piloted during COVID’s peak, it started off virtual so attendance and class participation initially lagged. However, since last school year, the class has been in person. Dr. Shaniqua Fitzgerald, who now teaches Health and Wellness, welcomes students into her cozy corner classroom with a wide smile. The smell of cocoa butter fills the entire room. It’s warm and serene inside. Just walking by on my way to class, I often hear students excitedly screaming out different answers whenever Dr. Fitzgerald poses a question.

Students tell me how this outlet helps them find their inner voice and relieve stress, making them less likely to experience burnout. They say they have a better sense of autonomy and agency thanks to lessons on sexual health. (Now, Dr. Fitzgerald and I are talking about bringing this class to other schools in the charter network.)

During remote learning, struggling with grief and depression, I wanted to develop something that would help me feel better and empower others. I’m proud of what Health and Wellness has become, a class that destigmatizes difficult conversations, and fosters knowledge, openness, empathy, and care.

Dashawn Sheffield is a senior at North Star Academy Washington Park High School . He aims to educate students and faculty on the symptoms of mental health issues, and promote school-based mental health support.

Comments / 0

Related
Chalkbeat

NYC extends application deadline for middle, high school

After New York City’s middle and high school applications portal crashed the night before the Dec. 1 deadline, the education department extended the deadline to Dec. 5, officials said Thursday.Many parents of fifth and eighth graders across the five boroughs, already stressed out by the application process, felt frustrated to see that MySchools was inoperable — though for those familiar with the system, it came as no surprise. The application portal has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Newark teachers, staff to get $1 million in back pay, sick days, union says

A Newark Public Schools directive that required teachers union members, including teachers, aides, and other school staff, to use sick or personal days for COVID-related absences violated a collective bargaining agreement, an arbitrator ruled last week.Now, more than a year after a grievance was filed by the union, the American Federation of Teachers Local 481, the district will have to pay roughly $1 million in back pay and sick or personal...
NEWARK, NJ
Chalkbeat

NYC’s ‘gifted and talented’ applications open earlier this year

Families vying for kindergarten spots in New York City’s “gifted and talented” program next fall will submit applications and receive admissions decisions earlier than in previous years, under changes announced Wednesday by the education department.In a departure from the past timeline, applications for the coveted gifted and talented seats are slated to open Dec. 7, at the same time as applications for traditional kindergarten programs. Families will have until Jan. 20...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

‘School Colors’ event: Hear more about a derailed integration plan

A few months before the pandemic hit, New York City’s education department began an uphill battle to integrate middle schools in Queens, one of the most diverse corners of the nation.The backlash was swift — even before a plan was created. Families expressed outrage across District 28, where a north-south divide along race and class shaped schools in these Queens neighborhoods for generations.  ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

How a Queens charter school welcomed 70 asylum-seeking students

On a Friday night in early November, roughly two dozen families at VOICE charter school in Long Island City, Queens, were preparing for a New York winter — most for the first time in their lives.In the school’s ground floor gymnasium, parents who had recently migrated from Venezuela and other Latin American countries to seek asylum in the U.S. perused tables stacked high with warm winter gear, pots and pans, and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Newark aviation program coming to Shabazz in the spring

Malcolm X Shabazz High School students will have the chance to enroll in a new aviation program launching as a trial run this spring. Newark Public Schools has partnered with the Aviation Institute of Maintenance at Teterboro Airport to give current Shabazz seniors the opportunity to enroll in aviation courses designed to fulfill prerequisites for well-paying jobs as aircraft mechanics and technicians. During Tuesday’s board of education meeting, Superintendent Roger León said...
NEWARK, NJ
Chalkbeat

73% of NYC high schools don’t have a newspaper, new report finds

Emely Ou Feng dreams of being an investigative journalist one day. But the 16-year-old hasn’t had many opportunities to pursue that goal at school for a simple reason: Her Brooklyn campus doesn’t have a student newspaper.“Ever since I guess my freshman year I sort of knew that I want to be a journalist,” said Emely, a junior at John Dewey High School. “I should be supported by my school, you know,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

NYC educators are trying to make computer science courses equitable

Computer science teacher Shanua Newton-Rodriguez is hoping to lead by example. A woman of color who grew up in the Bronx, she wants to see more students who look like her learning Java, Python, web design, or other coding skills.But for many students in the nation’s largest school system — particularly girls, Black students, and Latinos — by the time they get to high school, it’s too late. Many get turned off before...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

NYC school bus delays reach highest level in five years

School bus delays spiked this fall to levels higher than any point in the last five years, according to figures revealed during a City Council hearing Monday, representing a growing hardship for families who depend on yellow buses to ferry their children to school.Last month alone, there were nearly 14,500 school bus delays, lasting 41 minutes on average. That’s up from about 10,600 delays averaging 37 minutes in October 2021.Both the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Newark senior found support during her college admissions journey

A normal day for Bernadette Asuquo means juggling duties as senior class president, keeping up with college-level classes, managing her event planning business, and finding time to work on college applications. Senior year of high school is often hectic but Asuquo, an 18-year-old senior at the Essex County Newark Tech High School, says she’s not stressed out. The Newark student keeps her cool mainly because of the support she’s found during her...
NEWARK, NJ
Chalkbeat

KIPP NYC charter school goes temporarily virtual over staff illnesses

A Manhattan charter school is temporarily switching to remote learning because 17 of its 54 staff members were out sick Tuesday, according to school officials.Administrators at KIPP Washington Heights Middle School told families in an email Tuesday that the school would go virtual Wednesday through Friday “due to staff shortages associated with staff quarantining and testing positive for COVID,” principal Eric Cato wrote.The school has a previously scheduled Thanksgiving break for...
Chalkbeat

Cuts to NYC schools will stand after appeals court overturns budget redo

More than $370 million in cuts this year to schools across the five boroughs will stand after an appeals court ruled Tuesday that New York City lawmakers won’t have to vote again on the education department budget.The ruling overturns a lower court’s high-profile decision asking for a budget redo because of a procedural violation.While the appeals court judges found that city officials violated state law in how they passed the budget for this fiscal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Newark grades itself high in state self-review

Newark Public Schools gave itself high marks in this year’s self-evaluation required by the New Jersey Department of Education to measure performance, state support, and oversight, if any, over local districts. The district submitted its performance review on Nov. 15 as part of the New Jersey Quality Single Accountability Continuum, or NJQSAC, the monitoring and district self-evaluation system used to assess school districts in five areas: instruction and program, fiscal, governance, operations,...
NEWARK, NJ
Chalkbeat

Field trips in NYC slowly return, championed by schools Chancellor Banks

It’s too cold to jump into the sea in November. But 7-year-old Sienna felt like she got the next best thing Tuesday when her Brooklyn public school took a field trip to the American Museum of Natural History’s Hall of Ocean Life on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. “I can’t go in the ocean right now, so it just makes me happy I could see shows about the ocean and images and things,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

NYC won’t expand prekindergarten for 3-year-olds next year

Mayor Eric Adams is not planning to expand New York City’s free prekindergarten program for 3-year-olds next year, as city agencies are facing calls to cut back on spending, education department officials confirmed Wednesday. City officials are planning to divert $568 million in federal COVID relief money that had been earmarked for 3-K expansion over the next two fiscal years to use elsewhere for the education department, Emma Vadehra, the school system’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

Chalkbeat

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
896K+
Views
ABOUT

Chalkbeat is a nonprofit news organization committed to covering one of America’s most important stories: the effort to improve schools for all children, especially those who have historically lacked access to a quality education. Our reporters cover education nationally and at the local level, in Chicago, Colorado, Detroit, Indiana, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, and Tennessee, with more locations to come.

 https://chalkbeat.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy