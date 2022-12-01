Folkema, Kuhnke sign national letters of intent

Wednesday, Nov. 16, was a big day for both Grace Folkema and Julia Kuhnke.

That was the day Folkema, a senior at Rush City High School, signed a national letter of intent to continue her softball career in college, signing to play at North Dakota State College of Sciences.

Folkema said her signing day experience was very exciting.

“After that day, it’s official: You’re a college softball player, and you’re going to play with that school,” she said. “It was crazy, actually. I’m excited to move on to the next thing, though.”

That same day, just a few miles down the road, Kuhnke, a senior at Braham, signed to run track and cross country at Minnesota-Duluth.

For Kuhnke, signing day was a dream come true.

“I wanted to do that my whole life,” she said. “Growing up, and seeing other people sign, I thought that was the coolest thing ever. And realizing that dream was pretty cool.”

A helping hand for Folkema

Sometimes it’s hard to get someone to catch for a pitcher who wants to work on her pitches.

Fortunately Folkema has a live-in catcher: Her sister Bella is a sophomore at Rush City.

“Some days, it was super-easy [to get her to catch me],” Grace Folkema said of her younger sister. “Some days, I had to bribe her a little bit. I would buy her Dairy Queen.”

All that work on the mound – and those ice cream trips – have paid off for Folkema, as last spring she became a leader for a Tiger softball team that posted a 17-6 overall record and tied for the top spot in the Great River Conference with an 11-1 mark.

In 2022 Folkema posted a 1.34 ERA with a whopping 119 strikeouts and just 34 walks in 57.2 innings of work.

While Folkema also played first base and shortstop when she was not pitching, her favorite place was on the mound.

“I’ve played first base, shortstop – in my career, I’ve played just about all [of the positions] at Rush City,” she said. “When the ball is in my hands, I can control the pace of the game, and I like that. …

“There’s a lot of pressure, and at times it can be very stressful. But between each pitch I take a deep breath, count to three, and imagine the pitch I’m supposed to throw next. That relaxes me a lot.”

Folkema signed with North Dakota State College of Science, one of the top junior college programs in the country. The Wildcats have advanced to the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III National Tournament in each of the last two seasons.

“Bud Joyce, the Proctor softball coach, brought my name to their coaches,” Folkema said. “I started talking to them, and I went to one of their camps, and I watched them play.

“Once I went there, it felt like a good fit.”

Folkema, who plans to major in elementary education or child psychology, said there are a number of people she wanted to thank for helping her earn a college scholarship.

“I really want to thank my parents for everything,” she said. “I want to thank Jim Feldman, who has been my pitching coach since third grade. I thank my coaches, Kim Erdman [who retired as Rush City varsity coach] and Bud Joyce [her summer coach].

“I’ve always felt supported at Rush City; no matter what you do, there are multiple people backing you. Kim is very positive with everyone.

“And I thank my sister for always catching me.”

A strange route for Kuhnke

The track Julia Kuhnke took to excelling in the 800 meters was not a straight one – nor was it filled strictly with left-hand turns.

In fact, Kuhnke was not on the track at all during her seventh and eighth grade years, instead playing softball.

“I kind of knew softball wasn’t really for me, even though softball runs in my family,” said Kuhnke, whose mom played the sport in college. “So I made the decision [to switch to track].

“My dad was up for anything I wanted to do. When I told my mom, it was a bit of a surprise, but she was excited to see what I could do. And she has been very supportive as well.”

So as a freshman, Kuhnke became a sprinter, focusing on short distances and relays. Then late in her sophomore year, she tried the 800 for the first time – on a whim.

“One day I was looking to add some points to my total, and I looked at the 800 – and there weren’t many girls running, so I thought I could place pretty high,” Kuhnke said. “So I asked my coaches if I could run it. And after I ran it, my coaches said, ‘You’re not going to quit the 800.’”

Kuhnke said she quick fell in love with that race.

“I had never run a race that was that hard and yet that rewarding,” she said. “I love sprinting, but I found I had the endurance to run hard for a longer time. I had never trained for it until last year.

“I set the school record the second or third time I ran it, so with the small amount of experience I had, I knew I had something.”

So Kuhnke prepared to run the 800 as a junior and was quickly rewarded for her work. Last year she placed third in the Section 5A Championship with a time of 2:21.30 to earn a berth in the state meet, where she placed seventh with a school-record time of 2:20.05.

“I realized it was a lot more than running two laps [around the track],” Kuhnke said. “There’s a lot of strategy, a lot of preparation that goes into it.

“My junior year was a lot of fun. I like to learn, and there was a lot of things I learned last season.”

Kuhnke’s strong season caught the attention of college coaches and led to her signing with the Bulldogs.

“After visiting, it was obvious Minnesota-Duluth was going to put me as a person first and athlete second, and that really stood out to me,” Kuhnke said. “To them, my academics was way more important than my athletics, and it was clear they were going to take care of me as a person.”

Kuhnke, who plans to major in communications sciences and disorders, thanked her parents, Shawn and Staci, and her three sisters, older sister Ella and younger sisters Ava and Grace, for their support.

“My family has been with me through everything,” Kuhnke said. “There are a lot of things that go into track, and I’ve had to switch my lifestyle when I became 100% dedicated to it. But they have been very supportive of that. They have been amazing.

“And my coaches have always been there for me – not just my track coaches, but also my volleyball, basketball and softball coaches. There have been a lot of adults who have worked with me, making extra time to help me. And I’m grateful for all of them.”