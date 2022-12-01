Kate Middleton, Prince William a Strongly Bonded Couple? Prince and Princess of Wales Don’t Need to Touch to Oversell Their Love, Expert Claims

Read full article on original website
CarQ
4d ago
If you are confident you don’t need to have your hands all over each other. Catherine and William are clearly in love but don’t need to put on a display every time they are in public.
Reply(1)
36
Darlene Rosario
4d ago
Excellent article. You don t need to be showy of your affections in public to know in your heart you love your spouse. I hace been married for 54 years and never had to show we were in love. Even when we were dating. If fact because we were all the time together and not being showy in affections people thought we were brother and sister. That is the classy way we were brought up.
Reply
22
Mary Warner
4d ago
HARRY AND NUTMEG ACT CREEPY AND TRASHY. WHY? WILLIAM and KATE are sophisticated, beautiful and classy.
Reply
23
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't Miss This Unique Holiday Celebration: A Lobster Trap Tree Lighting!Dianna CarneyCohasset, MA
In America, for Some Basketball Fans the ‘Royal’ Family Isn’t from Great Britain, but from Heaven.Matthew C. WoodruffBoston, MA
Free Festive Fun at Wayside's Winter Wonderland Celebration!Dianna CarneyBurlington, MA
Holiday Magic Comes to Life at Boston's New Immersive ExperienceDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Pooch Approved: 'South Shore Celebration of Lights' Promises Festive Fun For Everyone- Even Fido!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Comments / 26