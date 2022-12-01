ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Kate Middleton, Prince William a Strongly Bonded Couple? Prince and Princess of Wales Don’t Need to Touch to Oversell Their Love, Expert Claims

By Catherine Armecin
epicstream.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 26

CarQ
4d ago

If you are confident you don’t need to have your hands all over each other. Catherine and William are clearly in love but don’t need to put on a display every time they are in public.

Reply(1)
36
Darlene Rosario
4d ago

Excellent article. You don t need to be showy of your affections in public to know in your heart you love your spouse. I hace been married for 54 years and never had to show we were in love. Even when we were dating. If fact because we were all the time together and not being showy in affections people thought we were brother and sister. That is the classy way we were brought up.

Reply
22
Mary Warner
4d ago

HARRY AND NUTMEG ACT CREEPY AND TRASHY. WHY? WILLIAM and KATE are sophisticated, beautiful and classy.

Reply
23
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shefinds

Prince Harry Has Reportedly Decided To 'Walk Out' On Meghan Markle Because Of Their Constant Fights

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle *could* be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, Prince Harry, 38, reportedly decided to “walk out” on Meghan, 41, for a few days due to their ongoing fights. Wow – we weren’t expecting this!
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
shefinds

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Reportedly 'Frantically Asking Netflix' Not To Release Show Before Christmas After The Queen's Death

Things are tense in the royal family right now, as they await the bombshells Prince Harry may or may not drop in his explosive memoir, Spare, which will be released on January 10th, 2023. But before then, they will reportedly have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries to deal with, as reports are hinting that the streaming platform is keen to drop it as early as next month!
shefinds

Kate Middleton Is A Vision In A White Gown As She Wears A Tiara For The First Time In 3 Years

Kate Middleton just made her tiara debut as the Princess of Wales, and stunned us all in a white gown by Jenny Packham with glistening sleeve detailing. The royal family member, 40, donned the elegant ensemble for this week’s state banquet at Buckingham Palace, held as part of the first state visit of King Charles III‘s reign. The monarch welcomed the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, to the U.K., and Princess Kate wore her first tiara in nearly three years, specifically the symbolic Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot tiara.
Popculture

King Charles III's Requirements for Prince Harry's Kids Receiving Royal Titles Revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reported fury over delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving royal titles comes after Queen Elizabeth's death and the ascent of his father, King Charles III, to the throne. The move comes after the funeral and grief period in the U.K., and it seems the king might require a few items before allowing the change to go through.
The List

Royal Expert Reveals How Queen Elizabeth Actually Reacted To Prince Philip's Death

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The late Queen Elizabeth's marriage was almost as remarkable as her record-breaking 70-year reign. The queen's relationship with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, lasted 73 years, making them the longest-married couple in royal history (via People). Put another way, Elizabeth and Philip's marriage lasted through numerous wars, political and economic crises, terrorist attacks, and the divorces of three of their four children. It was said that the queen was never quite the same after Prince Philip died in 2021 at age 99, which is to be expected — losing him was like losing a part of her entire life. However, the way they spent their final years together might not be what you expect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy