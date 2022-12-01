Read full article on original website
Ethereum initiates recovery, but sellers still await profit booking
Despite maintaining a dominant stance in a smart contract and supporting the decentralized application, Ethereum has gained several competitors eyeing for better market position. The latest market value of $154 billion remains a mountain to be breached by low-value projects. Crypto projects are facing drastic challenges after the LUNA and...
Solana (SOL) is likely to increase by around 50% once it crosses $70
The technical chart shows a potential downtrend in the next few months, but many Solana enthusiasts expect a Santa Rally to regain the previous support at the end of this year. At the time of writing this post, SOL/USD is trading around $14, at least 50% down from its recent...
Polkadot (DOT) crashes 92% since October 2021 peak value!
Polkadot operates on the novel idea of connecting multiple blockchains to facilitate cross-chain transactions, which could later be upscaled as a web 3.0 technology, decentralized internet. Learning from the challenges of leading blockchains, Polkadot created its code, allowing it to be capable of autonomously updating its code without needing a fork. It has been possible through the governance feature of its token DOT, which allowed holders to direct the change-making decisions by the token community.
Shiba Inu manifests a bull run: Price surge of more than 5%
Shiba Inu is one of the tough competitors of Dogecoin. Both meme coins provided a good return in the last two years. At the time of writing this post, the SHIB price is trading around $0.000009, which has taken support around that level. After the FTX liquidity crisis, it has broken the previous support of $0.000011, and now it is consolidating below that level.
Stellar creates a downward flat bottom pattern; What next?
Stellar Lumens (XLM) has become a new-age competitor in the financial transaction domain. XLM has peaked, but the market scenario showcases a decreasing demand for disruptive technologies. Stellar focuses on reducing the time and resources required for cross-border or inter-currency transactions. The Stellar protocol converts the native currency first into...
Cross-chain giants to watch closely in this next crypto cycle
Innovation of Web3 technology continues to proliferate. During the last bull market (starting just before DeFi Summer 2020), a significant number of projects with novel applications emerged, receiving the attention of venture capital’s attention and wider community support. Technology and markets in Web3 move rapidly, and the latest bull...
MEXC is the 1st exchange to launch a zero maker fee event for futures orders
In September of this year, blockchain media outlet, Cointelegraph, reported that cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC has ranked as the world’s top liquidity provider. Recently, MEXC announced the growth of its contract businesses, and its average daily trading volume has reached an increase of 1,200%. 「Users first, MEXC’s Changing for...
Aptos (APT), Quant (QNT), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) headed towards double-digit growth?
This year appears to be the year of small guys in cryptoverse. Almost every major cryptocurrency has crashed, sometimes leaving a long trail of devastation in its wake. We’ve witnessed the likes of Terra being wiped out of the market. We’ve also seen over $2 trillion lost from the crypto industry. However, there are islands of light in this sea of darkness. Against all odds, some of the small-time cryptos are shining brighter than their large counterparts. Today, we’ll look at some of them.
Oryen Network next crypto to explode; APE and MANA also make the list
Finding the next cryptocurrency to explode is what every investor hopes to achieve, but it’s far simpler to say than to do. However, it might be challenging to make a firm selection, given the abundance of cryptocurrency initiatives on the market. We’ll examine the next big cryptocurrency and outline...
Virgo Review 2022: Best Exchange for Australians!
Virgo started in 2018 when the Virgo cryptocurrency trading platform started its operations in Australia. The trading site is committed to providing convenience and security regarding cryptocurrencies. They understand that people from different economic backgrounds should invest in crypto and diversify their portfolios. Virgo Summary. Official Website https://virgo.co/au/. Headquarters Toronto.
