Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Seattle in the Winter: 17 Unique And Fun Things To DoOutside NomadSeattle, WA
Seattle is The Best City for SinglesAmancay TapiaSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Many people talk about Seattle being a dreary and rainy place, but I, for one, can vouch that that’s not always the case. Seattle has its fair share of nice days, and I mean REALLY nice days.
monovisions.com
Vintage: Regrading in Seattle (1900s)
Seattle’s first 58 regrades “consisted largely of cutting the tops off high places and dumping the dirt into low places and onto the beach”. The most dramatic result of this was along that former beach, filling the land that constitutes today’s Central Waterfront. Today’s Western Avenue and Alaskan Way lie on this landfill.
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Dec 2-4, 2022
This weekend is full of events that are holly and jolly and cheap and easy, from the 36th Annual Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition to Ballard HolidayFest and from Lusio Lights Renton to S.U.B.E. Children’s Book Day. Looking for more ideas for this weekend and beyond? Get a glance at the month ahead with our complete guide to December events.
secretseattle.co
The 10 Most Festive Bars In Seattle To Visit This Holiday Season
Now that we’re in December, Seattle has begun to fully embrace the holiday season. There are several holiday pop-up bars in Seattle that have returned this year for over-the-top Christmas spirit, and many other Seattle bars are adding festive cheer to their menus and decor. Whether you want to be surrounded by in-your-face holiday cheer or just want to find a cozy Seattle bar with mulled wine, we have an option on this list for you.
KUOW
Another La Niña winter arrives in Seattle and the Puget Sound region
After starting fall off on an unseasonably dry and warm note, the Seattle area is ushering in the coldest start to December in nearly four decades. If the recent snow was any indication, that third consecutive La Niña forecasters have been promising is here. State climatologist Nick Bond spoke with KUOW's Angela King about what's in store for the region.
Yakima Herald Republic
‘Friends’ experience coming to Seattle
Sad that the hit sitcom of the 1990s starring Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe and Joey is no longer on Netflix?. "Friends" will be there for you just in time for Valentine's Day. The touring "FRIENDS" experience will be coming to Seattle's Pacific Place at 600 Pine St. from Feb....
ArtSEA: Minimalist pleasures in a maximalist holiday season
We’ve arrived at the last days of 2022, with the holidays coming in hot and heavy and draped with perhaps a little too much tinsel. Whether or not you’re a fan of the festive elfin business, I encourage you to celebrate the real-world magic of the creative process — as seen in several current shows around town.
Out & Back: Activist Alison Mariella Désir finds her PNW community
When I moved to Seattle in January 2021, one of the first things I wanted to do was learn the city’s history. In part because I’m a nerd: I believe that the history of a place and its people not only informs the present but lays the foundation for the future. And also because it's simply in my nature; I have powdered feet.
KING-5
Washington salvage company discovers location of famous shipwreck nearly 150 years later
In November of 1875 the steamship S-S Pacific was traveling from Seattle to San Francisco when it collided with another ship. It is believed that 325 people died.
focushillsboro.com
Cold Weather Pattern Expected In December To January In The Northwest, Bringing More Snow To Seattle, Portland, And Oregon
Cold Weather: The most recent weather predictions indicated that Seattle, Oregon, and Portland might get snow throughout the months of December and January due to an upcoming cold weather pattern. Heavy rain, high winds, tornadoes, and snow greeted the arrival of December on the calendar. On the same day, December...
a-z-animals.com
10 Adorable Puppies in Seattle to Adopt for Christmas
This Christmas, bring home an extra bundle of joy by adopting an adorable puppy in Seattle! With so many local shelters and rescue organizations offering puppies for adoption, it’s easy to find the perfect pup to share a lifetime of love with you and your family. Whether you’re looking for a small lap dog or a big cuddly companion, adopting a dog is sure to bring the holiday spirit into your home and heart. So, let’s look at ten adorable puppies in Seattle to adopt for Christmas!
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend
Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
“Kids Seem to Be a Paycheck”: How a Billion-Dollar Corporation Exploits Washington’s Special Education System
Universal Health Services collected more than $38 million in tax dollars for special education services that families and former teachers say it largely didn’t provide
KING-5
The Seattle market where your groceries are always free
SEATTLE — It looks like a typical neighborhood grocery store because it is — with one big exception. "The only difference is you don't pay," said Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds. The SODO Community Market not only gives free food to anyone who needs it, but it also...
KOMO News
North Seattle business blasts music to deter growing homeless camp
SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business fed up with a growing homeless encampment, has been blasting music to get the people who are living there to leave. The encampment is stationed on a side street at N 128th St. and Stone Ave. North. Nearby business owners said the...
This Is Washington's Best Pie
Tasting Table has the scoop on every state's most delicious pie.
The Stranger
Seattle Is Back from the Brink of Dying?
Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat agrees with Mayor Bruce Harrell. The "crime wave" is finally breaking. And, as a consequence, new stores are opening in the downtown area, a Christmas star shines again on the facade of Macy's former building, the McDonald’s on Pine has "finally emerged from its hardened plywood shell." Westneat describes the criminal activity that dominated Third and Pine as "a scene from a medieval back alley, playing out in the heart of a modern city."
q13fox.com
Early snow Saturday, more on the way Sunday
After a snowy start to the weekend, sunnier and drier weather is on the way for Saturday afternoon. Though a lot of snow will melt this afternoon, any leftover water and slush will refreeze overnight. Another round of lowland snow sweeps through the South Sound on Sunday, but this event looks minor overall.
everout.com
This Week in Seattle Food News: Pizza and Pasta Arrive in Burien, The London Plane Closes, and Melissa Miranda Plans a New Restaurant
This week brings a slew of exciting openings to look forward to, from an upcoming Melissa Miranda joint to new locations of Doe Bay Wine Company, Holy Mountain Brewing, and Ben's Bread in Phinney. Plus, read about a new pizza and pasta destination in Burien from the team behind Lupo, as well as upcoming closures from Pioneer Square fixtures The London Plane and Cafe Nordo. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
secretseattle.co
5 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss The Dinos Alive Exhibit in Seattle
Calling all dino lovers! You won’t want to miss the Dinos Alive walkthrough adventure happening in Seattle right now. With over 80 specimens of life-sized moving replicas, from the mighty T. Rex to the massive Brachiosaurus, this exhibit promises to give you an out-of-this-world Jurassic experience. Here’s five reasons why you don’t want to miss out on this thrilling dino adventure.
