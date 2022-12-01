For thousands of years, grizzly bears wandered the North Cascades, spreading plant seeds through their poop and otherwise making their mark on the approximately 13,600-square-mile ecosystem spanning Washington and British Columbia. But over the past few centuries, humans hunted these vending-machine-sized carnivores to near-extinction. There has not been a confirmed grizzly sighting in the North Cascades since 1996, and the bears have been listed as endangered in Washington since 1980.

