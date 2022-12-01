ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast | Emily Carr painted PNW forests as they were

As a painter in early 20th-century British Columbia, Emily Carr approached her subject matter through a colonial lens and expressed what she saw with a modernist style developed in the studios of London and Paris. She earned renown for her early depictions of Indigenous cultures, work that would later be criticized as appropriative.
Bear with us: Grizzlies may be coming back to the North Cascades

For thousands of years, grizzly bears wandered the North Cascades, spreading plant seeds through their poop and otherwise making their mark on the approximately 13,600-square-mile ecosystem spanning Washington and British Columbia. But over the past few centuries, humans hunted these vending-machine-sized carnivores to near-extinction. There has not been a confirmed grizzly sighting in the North Cascades since 1996, and the bears have been listed as endangered in Washington since 1980.
As the Pacific Northwest’s independent, reader-supported, nonprofit news site, Crosscut strives to provide readers with the facts and analysis they need to intelligently participate in civic discourse, and to create a more just, equitable and sustainable society.

