Saturday, December 3 – Sunday, December 4, 2022
The Locker Room presented by County National Bank. Extensive highlights from Lumen Christi’s State Championship win at Ford Field. Josh Burgett talks with Head Coach Herb Brogan after the Titans win their 12th football state title. The Ductz of Mid-Michigan High School Scholar Athlete of the Week. Food Circus:...
JSO Guild Holiday Ball 12-3-22 | Photo Gallery
Jackson Symphony Orchestra Guild Holiday Ball, Country Club of Jackson. 12-3-2022. Photos by Sara Scaife, JTV.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
Michigan is getting another new Cookies dispensary
The California-based cannabis company will open its newest location in Jackson
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train visits metro Detroit later than expected
The decked-out Canadian Pacific Holiday Train, an annual cross-continent hunger awareness tour set to pass through Michigan, turned out to be a few hours late Thursday evening, dashing — and disappointing — some metro Detroit folks' plans to see it. "What a bust!" an Allen Park resident posted...
Colip wins 40th Annual Alro Steel Bowling Open
Brady Colip, right, of Jackson, won the 40th annual Alro Steel Open bowling tournament at JAX 60 on Sunday. (December 4, 2022 6:12 PM) It was head coach against assistant coach in the final of the Alro Steel Open bowling tournament on Sunday at JAX 60. Spring Arbor University head...
Events of December 2, 3, and 4, 2022
Hanging of the Greens. 7 to 10 PM. Spring Arbor University will host the 22nd annual Hanging of the Greens tonight! It’s a fun night filled with Christmas music, candle lighting, fireworks, and a community reception that includes horse and wagon rides, balloon artists, kids’ activities, roasted almonds, cookies, cocoa, and more! The event begins with a concert at The Arbor Church featuring students from our music department. Following the concert, everyone will walk to the university plaza for a candle lighting and “Silent Night” sing-a-long. Fireworks will follow the candle lighting and kick off the community Christmas party. The School of Education faculty and students will provide fun Christmas activities for kids, horse and wagon rides will carry guests through campus, cookies, cocoa and other yummy Christmas treats will be served, and more! All events are free and open to the general public. All ages are encouraged to attend. Parking is available at The Arbor Church.
GVSU vs. Ferris State post-game scuffle
As the players were shaking hands, a scuffle ensued shortly after the game. The NCAA is investigating. (Dec. 3, 2022) As the players were shaking hands, a scuffle ensued shortly after the game. The NCAA is investigating. (Dec. 3, 2022) Michigan beats Purdue for Big Ten crown. Michigan headed to...
2 shot near Battle Creek Friday evening
Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened near Battle Creek Friday evening.
Emily Moorhead Named New President of Henry Ford Jackson Hospital
(December 2, 2022 10:29 AM) Henry Ford Health System today announced the new president for Henry Ford Jackson Hospital. Emily Moorhead, FACHE, has accepted the position, effective immediately. Moorhead has served as interim president since February 2022, and prior to that, her role was chief operating officer. Moorhead will lead...
Shooting near WMU injures Lansing resident
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police are investigating an early morning shooting on Sunday, December 4 near the campus of Western Michigan University. It happened in the 1300 block of Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street with officers responding around 4:20 a.m. Western Michigan University...
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard December 3, 2022
Hanover-Horton 37, Perry 28: Olivianna Watkins scored 11 points and Morgan Kuhl added 10 points at Olivet College in the GLAC/Cascades Conference Challenge. The Comets are 2-1 on the season with the win. Napoleon 56, Lansing Christian 34: Karson Fairbanks scored 16 points and pulled down five rebounds for Napoleon....
Lansing JW Sexton High School new mascot now J-Dubbs
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - JW Sexton High School has a new mascot again. The Lansing School Board of Education voted Thursday to make J-Dubbs the new Sexton mascot and team name. The vote comes three weeks after they voted unanimously to approve changing the J.W. Sexton High School mascot name to the Scorpions.
Emergency Rooms across Michigan at capacity
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hospitals across Michigan are sending out a warning as emergency departments reach full capacity. And the situation is only getting worse as flu activity picks up. Doctors said it’s the worst they’ve seen in months. As of Friday, McLaren Greater Lansing has about 110...
Imagine If Michigan State Kept A Player Active For 2 Months Following A Felony Charge
Well, well, well. It turns out that all the worst people in your life who've been lecturing you about class, morality, and doing things "the right way" for the last several weeks are completely full of shit. Who could have possibly seen that coming?. Mazi Smith, star defensive lineman and...
Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals
Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
Wood County structure up in flames Friday, crews on the scene
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters responded to a property in the 13000 block of Five Point Road in Middleton Township after a structure caught fire Friday morning. The structure appeared to be a storage barn, according to a Perrysburg Public Information Officer. The Fire Chief of Middleton told WTOL...
I-94 closing in Jackson County for sign truss installation
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – I-94 will close again for construction in Jackson County. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing eastbound I-94 between Airport Road and U.S. 127/M-50/West Avenue at 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, for the placement of a sign truss, officials said. The highway is expected to reopen at 8 a.m. the same day.
Michigan family seeks living donor for dying father
That includes one family from west Michigan looking for a living donor for their father, who is dying.
