The Meta Quest Pro’s latest update has delivered some major improvements that I wish the Oculus Quest 2 was getting, too. The first, and my favorite, is the introduction of background audio. Now when you’re sitting at your virtual desk in Horizon Worrkrooms, or if you’re playing a round of Walkabout Mini Golf, you can enjoy audio that’s playing from the Browser app in the background. Log into your music streaming service of choice, or stick on a podcast, and if the background audio feature is on, you should be able to hear the audio while using a different app.

2 DAYS AGO