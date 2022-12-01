Kaleida holding hiring event in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Kaleida Health is holding a hiring event Thursday in Buffalo. They’re looking to fill a number of positions, including the following:
- registered nurses
- patient care assistants
- pharmacy technicians
- sterile processing technicians
- respiratory therapists
- IT help desk support
- clinical lab scientists
The jobs are at the following locations:
- Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute
- Oishei Children’s Hospital
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
- DeGraff Medical Park
The hiring event is happening on the second floor of the Larkin Building (726 Exchange St.) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume.
Free one-hour parking can be found in the visitor lot on Exchange Street. More information about the event can be found here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .
