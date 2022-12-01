ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

COVID-19 cases spike across Florida after Thanksgiving holiday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Northeast Florida counties have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases following the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Florida Department of Health. Across Florida, FDOH reported 18,761 new cases this week, which is unlikely to include people who test themselves at home. St. Johns and Nassau...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Saturday evening brings pleasant weather

Whether you spend your Saturday night indoors or outside it will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies. Saturday evening the temperatures will drop into the mid 60s. There is no chance for rain in Florida or the FL/GA border. However, for those living in central and northern Georgia there is a chance for rain.
FLORIDA STATE
Great Saturday with rain chances increasing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – We are seeing some great weather across the area today, and the nice weather will continue into the afternoon. A stray sprinkle will be possible, with highs pushing int the upper 70s. A few showers will be possible tonight as a cold front moves into...
GEORGIA STATE
Nevada toad in geothermal power fight gets endangered status

RENO, Nev. – A tiny Nevada toad at the center of a legal battle over a geothermal power project has officially been declared an endangered species, after U.S. wildlife officials temporarily listed it on a rarely used emergency basis last spring. “This ruling makes final the listing of the...
NEVADA STATE
Photo gallery: University Christian, Clearwater Central Catholic meet in the Class 1M state semifinals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – University Christian was the lone high school football playoff game in the city on Friday night. The Christians faced off with Clearwater Central Catholic in the Class 1M state semifinals and treated fans to a classic in a 34-29 loss. Photographer Kevin Nguyen captured the game in photos. Click through the gallery above to check out those pictures.
CLEARWATER, FL
‘It was the right time’: Darrell Sutherland calling it a career after more than two decades at Bartram Trail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the longest-tenured high school football coaches in the area is calling it a career. Bartram Trail head coach Darrell Sutherland, who has been at the program since the spring of 2000 and built it into one of the most consistent in the state, announced his resignation on Friday afternoon. Sutherland still plans to teach at Bartram, but he’s clocking out of football responsibilities to focus more on family, time with his wife, Mary, and eventually, some grandchildren.
SAINT JOHNS, FL

