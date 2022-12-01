Read full article on original website
COVID-19 cases spike across Florida after Thanksgiving holiday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Northeast Florida counties have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases following the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Florida Department of Health. Across Florida, FDOH reported 18,761 new cases this week, which is unlikely to include people who test themselves at home. St. Johns and Nassau...
Are Florida’s red flag laws preventing the next mass shooting or a breach of rights?
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Preventing the next mass shooting. That’s what Florida lawmakers were hoping to do when they passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act in 2018. Among the many measures in place since that bipartisan bill became law is strict red flag laws that...
Florida lawmakers representing Jacksonville share thoughts on ‘resign to run’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High rents, skyrocketing insurance premiums and inflation are hot topics with the Florida Legislature. The Duval delegation, which is made up of the state lawmakers representing Jacksonville, met Friday to learn what residents think should be the priorities for the state Legislature next year. The meeting...
Family seeks answers to find St. Johns County man missing for 4 months
ST. JOHN COUNTY, Fla. – Four months have passed since 40-year-old Tyrone Harris was reported missing to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office created a missing person flyer a week after his disappearance in August, which instantly started making rounds on social media. He...
In wake of more record early voting, Georgia prepares to wrap U.S. Senate runoff
Georgia voters continued strong turnout each day last week during early voting for the U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. While Warnock got more votes in last month’s general election, neither candidate got more than 50% of the votes, triggering a runoff...
Saturday evening brings pleasant weather
Whether you spend your Saturday night indoors or outside it will be pleasant with partly cloudy skies. Saturday evening the temperatures will drop into the mid 60s. There is no chance for rain in Florida or the FL/GA border. However, for those living in central and northern Georgia there is a chance for rain.
Group makes final push to draw voters to polls ahead of Georgia runoff Tuesday
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Representatives with the “New Georgia Project Action Fund” plan to do some door knocking in Brunswick on Saturday afternoon – a final push to encourage voters to head to the polls Tuesday in Georgia’s runoff election for the U.S. Senate seat still up for grabs.
Great Saturday with rain chances increasing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – We are seeing some great weather across the area today, and the nice weather will continue into the afternoon. A stray sprinkle will be possible, with highs pushing int the upper 70s. A few showers will be possible tonight as a cold front moves into...
Nevada toad in geothermal power fight gets endangered status
RENO, Nev. – A tiny Nevada toad at the center of a legal battle over a geothermal power project has officially been declared an endangered species, after U.S. wildlife officials temporarily listed it on a rarely used emergency basis last spring. “This ruling makes final the listing of the...
Photo gallery: University Christian, Clearwater Central Catholic meet in the Class 1M state semifinals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – University Christian was the lone high school football playoff game in the city on Friday night. The Christians faced off with Clearwater Central Catholic in the Class 1M state semifinals and treated fans to a classic in a 34-29 loss. Photographer Kevin Nguyen captured the game in photos. Click through the gallery above to check out those pictures.
Warnock, Walker making their final pitches to voters in Georgia Senate runoff
KINGSLAND, Ga. – It’s the final countdown in the Georgia runoff election as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock hopes to keep his seat as Republican Herschel Walker vies for the spot. While Warnock got more votes in last month’s general election, neither candidate got more than 50% of the...
‘It was the right time’: Darrell Sutherland calling it a career after more than two decades at Bartram Trail
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the longest-tenured high school football coaches in the area is calling it a career. Bartram Trail head coach Darrell Sutherland, who has been at the program since the spring of 2000 and built it into one of the most consistent in the state, announced his resignation on Friday afternoon. Sutherland still plans to teach at Bartram, but he’s clocking out of football responsibilities to focus more on family, time with his wife, Mary, and eventually, some grandchildren.
Late comeback leads to heartbreak for University Christian in Class 1M state semifinal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Orel Gray did everything Friday night to get University Christian into the state championship game, rolling up 348 all-purpose yards. But the difference between 348 and 349 is the difference between staying home and playing in the Class 1M state title game. With the host Christians...
These are so cool! Snow sculptures make this town the place to be in winter
All the inches of snow the Upper Peninsula of Michigan gets in the winter might not be appealing to some, but one university/town way up in the U.P. certainly makes the best of it each year. For more than 100 years, Michigan Tech University has staged what’s known as the...
