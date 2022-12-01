Last week saw the launch of a new era for Sydney’s nightlife at a packed party at Fishburners in Sydney’s CBD, hosted by Investment NSW and emceed by comedian Matt Okine. Representatives from 24 Sydney districts – from Brookvale to Bondi and Blacktown – have just completed a five-week Uptown Accelerator program, in which they learnt everything from ‘district visioning’ to ‘place identity’, and how to submit grant applications and sponsorship proposals. At the event, a rep from each district used their new knowledge to give a 2-minute rapid-fire pitch about their group’s vision for their area, in an effort to seek sponsorship and support from those in the audience.

18 HOURS AGO