Mordechai Czellak
3d ago

when we had stop and frisk all these thugs were searched and knives and guns were confiscated and they were jailed.Now they're free to roam the streets with guns and all sorts of weapons. Such a shame

nj65
3d ago

It’s a Democrats America! Take the power away from the police elect incompetent mayors and governors and that’s what you get!! Oh and it’s only going to get worse!

NBC New York

Shocking Video Shows Man Walloped in Back of Head in NYC Bat Attack

A senseless sidewalk attack involving a baseball bat has police looking for the violent assailant seen on disturbing new surveillance video swinging at an unsuspecting man. The NYPD released the shocking piece of video days after the Tuesday morning attack along Amsterdam Avenue in Harlem. Police said it happened around 8 a.m.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Man slashed during robbery on NYC subway platform, cops say

A man was hospitalized after he was slashed on a subway platform in Queens Sunday morning, cops said. The 41-year-old man was standing on a platform for the southbound F train at the Kew Gardens/Union Turnpike station around 6 a.m. when the attacker slashed him with a sharp object, cops said. The attacker demanded the victim’s property, cops said. The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital. The attacker fled south on the subway. It wasn’t clear if anything was taken from the man, cops said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Man Wounded in Bronx Shootout With Police After Brief Pursuit: NYPD

Two men are in police custody following a brief pursuit of a reportedly stolen car and a shootout in the Bronx with the officers who gave chase, the NYPD said Sunday. Police responding to a report of a car break-in late Saturday stumbled upon a separate crime in progress when they spotted a car driving recklessly a few minutes before midnight, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said at an overnight briefing.
BRONX, NY
BronxVoice

Photos of Gunmen who Fatally Shot 14-year-old in Bronx

BRONX - The NYPD released photos of two men they say ambushed and fatally shot a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx. The new video shows the suspects dressed in black walking to the place they would hide to ambush the victim and his brother. The photos of the suspects shows two men dressed in black hoodies. One wore a face mask and hood. The other wore a black balaclava. Neither suspects’ face could be seen clearly in the phots.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Three injured in overnight NYC shootings, cops say

Three people were shot in separate incidents across the city overnight, police said. A man walked into Lincoln Hospital shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday after being shot in the left leg in Harlem, cops said. The victim said he heard gunshots and felt pain while walking along Eighth Avenue and West 135th Street, authorities said. There are no arrests. Previous 1 of 2 Next Earlier, a 31-year-old man was critically hurt after being shot in the chest on 3rd Avenue and East 157th Street in the Bronx at around 1:30 a.m., cops said. The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital. Police are looking for two men wearing black clothing and black surgical masks, cops said. Late Friday, a 41-year-old man walked into Jacobi Medical Center shortly after 11:30 p.m. after being shot in the left hand, police said. The victim was uncooperative, cops said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man fired multiple shots outside a laundromat in the Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) – Police have asked for the public’s help finding an individual who fired multiple shots outside a laundromat last month in the Bronx. The suspect was walking near a Clean Rite Center at 2241 Blvd. around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 11 when he fired several shots at an unknown target before running away, police said on Saturday. […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

60-year-old man punched in face, knocked out in unprovoked attack in Manhattan

NEW YORK – A 60-year-old man was knocked out after being attacked unprovoked by an unknown suspect in New York City’s financial district. The attack happened in front of 16 William Street in lower Manhattan earlier this month. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect. According to police, the suspect approached the 60-year-old man and punched him in the face. The man fell to the ground, temporarily losing consciousness. He was treated for head trauma and was in stable condition. His attacker, a black male in his 20s, fled the scene. The post 60-year-old man punched in face, knocked out in unprovoked attack in Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Woman burned in face in unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack

An unidentified attacker threw caustic liquid on a hospital worker’s face in a Brooklyn subway station Friday, police said. The assailant, also a woman, said nothing as she tossed the substance into the 21-year-old victim’s face at 1 a.m. as the worker exited the Winthrop St. station, a few blocks from her job at Kings County Hospital, cops said. The victim had just gotten off a No. 2 train ...
BROOKLYN, NY
BronxVoice

Pet Carrying Muggers Rob Man in Chelsea

MANHATTAN - Police are searching for a pair of muggers who were carrying boxes of live animals when they robbed a man in Chelsea. The NYPD released surveillance video of the two suspects who were going through a subway turnstile following the robbery. Both suspects each held a cardboard PetSmart animal carrier.
MANHATTAN, NY

