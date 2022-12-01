ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandt Manor, NY

'A Dream Come True': New Restaurant To Open In Cortlandt Manor

By Ben Crnic
 3 days ago
K&P Lounge, located in Cortlandt Manor at 276 Watch Hill Rd., will open on Thursday, Dec. 8. Photo Credit: Events To Remember PR

A new Southern-inspired restaurant in Northern Westchester will soon celebrate its grand opening.

K&P Lounge, located in Cortlandt Manor at 276 Watch Hill Rd, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to the restaurant's owners.

The business will serve up authentic southern and Puerto Rican dishes, and will also provide a comfortable space for visitors to enjoy their meals, the owners said.

"We look forward to providing delicious and authentic southern and Puerto Rican cuisine to the Northern Westchester area, along with providing a warm and welcoming space for all to enjoy a meal and the company of others," said co-owner Pamela Tiru.

In addition to a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the grand opening celebration will include a tour of the lounge, samples of food from the southern soul food and Puerto Rican-inspired menu, and a warm hot chocolate station to keep the occasion warm and toasty, the owners said.

A full bar will also be available for attendees as well.

"Opening K&P Lounge has been a dream come true, and we can’t wait to share our lounge with all of our guests. We look forward to providing a home away from home experience with our delicious menu and inviting atmosphere," said co-owner Katrina Harris.

Those wishing to attend the grand opening can RSVP by clicking here.

