San Diego, not SDG&E, must pay to move gas pipelines for Pure Water project, judge rules

The Pure Water project is the most expensive infrastructure effort ever undertaken by the city of San Diego. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Four years ago, when the San Diego City Council approved paying tens of millions of dollars to relocate utility pipes and other equipment to make room for the ambitious Pure Water project, city officials insisted they would recover the money from San Diego Gas & Electric.

That didn't happen.

The city sued San Diego Gas & Electric in 2020, saying that the company violated its franchise agreement by refusing to pay to move its equipment.

Now a Superior Court judge has ruled that San Diego taxpayers are responsible for those costs, which already total more than $35 million and could add $65 million or more to the price tag.

In a final order released late Tuesday, Judge Eddie Sturgeon granted a motion by San Diego Gas & Electric to dismiss the case before trial.

He ruled the water program was “proprietary” rather than “governmental,” meaning that the utility should not pay the cost of moving gas pipelines and other equipment to make room for the multibillion-dollar sewage-recycling and purification system.

“Even if the (Pure Water project) involves wastewater treatment, the purpose of the project is primarily to supply water and therefore remains proprietary under California case law,” the judge wrote.

SDG&E has said the relocation costs for phase 1 of the project by itself are close to $100 million.

The decision is a notable setback for Mayor Todd Gloria and City Attorney Mara Elliott, neither of whom sought to resolve the 2020 lawsuit during negotiations over the long-term franchise agreement sought by the utility.

Former Mayor Kevin Faulconer had begun negotiations with SDG&E over new gas and electricity service agreements but was not able to secure council approval before leaving office in late 2020.

The following year, Gloria rolled out a deal to replace the previous 50-year franchise agreement — some 16 months after the city had filed its lawsuit against the utility. Such agreements allow private companies access to public rights of way in order to deliver electricity, cable or other services.

The mayor’s office Wednesday did not respond to questions about why the dispute was not part of negotiations for the new agreement, which is expected to generate tens of billions of dollars in revenue for SDG&E over the next 20 years.

“Due to the potential for an appeal, we refer you to the city attorney’s office,” a statement from mayoral spokesperson David Rolland said in its entirety.

Elliott’s office declined to discuss the decision but issued a brief statement.

“We disagree with the ruling and intend to discuss it with the city council and seek direction,” spokesperson Leslie Wolf Branscomb said by email.

SDG&E was quick to praise the judge’s decision.

“We are pleased with the outcome and are committed to working collaboratively with the city of San Diego on existing and future infrastructure projects to improve our communities,” the utility said in a statement.

In court filings, lawyers for the city argued that state law calls for private utilities like SDG&E to pay for relocating facilities and equipment to make room for public infrastructure improvements.

“The grantee shall remove or relocate without expense to the municipality any facilities installed, used and maintained under the franchise if and when made necessary by any lawful change of grade, alignment or width of any public street, way, alley or place … by the municipality,” part of the California Public Utilities Code states.

But the judge ruled that the utilities code section was not pertinent, because the city and SDG&E had agreed in 1986 that any dispute over relocation costs would be resolved by determining whether the proposed development was “governmental” or “proprietary.”

“The (Public Utilities Code) section is irrelevant because the basis for removal or relocation provided therein is not present on the facts of this case,” Sturgeon wrote. “This court sees no reason to apply Sec. 6297 to this case, particularly where the parties have specifically bargained for the governmental-proprietary distinction in determining relocation costs.”

Activists who opposed the franchise agreement Gloria negotiated last year said the ruling this week is more evidence that San Diego should be investing in publicly owned electricity.

"We already had more than a million reasons every day to get out of this terrible franchise agreement," said Craig Rose, a member of Public Power San Diego, referring to SDG&E's daily profit of more than $1 million each day in the city. "Now we have one more."

Rose, a former energy reporter for The San Diego Union-Tribune, said a public power system would save money for residents.

"With skyrocketing rates, the climate crisis and now these additional costs, the only way forward is to dump our for-profit utility — our city council can do that — and begin organizing a community-owned, nonprofit electric company,” he said.

The Pure Water project is the largest and costliest infrastructure program ever undertaken by the city of San Diego.

In a multi-phased development that began last year and is scheduled to take until 2035, Pure Water would convert millions of gallons of sewage into potable water through a series of transfers and treatments.

At a cost of $3 billion or more, the project is expected to deliver millions of gallons of water a day to satisfy the region’s growing need for water and at the same time reduce its reliance on outside agencies for decades to come.

Construction on the initial phase began last year. It includes a purification plant in Miramar and is expected to supply 34 million gallons a day when completed. A second phase in Mission Valley is designed to produce 53 million gallons a day.

As the Pure Water planning effort moved forward, city and utility officials bickered for months over the cost of relocating equipment, estimated at almost $100 million for the first phase alone. Moving utility equipment for phases 2 and 3 would cost tens of millions more.

But the two sides could not agree on who should pay those costs. In 2018, then-Mayor Faulconer recommended the council agree to pay the first $35 million needed to begin moving SDG&E equipment to keep on schedule.

Faulconer administration officials insisted at the time that the money would be recovered.

“The franchise agreement is crystal clear on this issue,” then-deputy chief operating officer Johnnie Perkins said at the time. “We’re confident that SDG&E is not playing by the rules but we don’t have time to play games with taxpayer dollars.

“We have a major timeline as it relates to Pure Water as to our construction and design,” he said.

The decision from Sturgeon is not the first hit to the rising cost of the sewage-recycling plan.

Earlier this year, city officials acknowledged that persistent flooding at a pump-station site near Morena Boulevard would add at least $20 million to that investment.

The money will pay for building a dam-like structure around the pump station to prevent constant flooding. Officials also conceded that the delay could further increase costs if the long-planned construction schedule is not met.

It was not clear Wednesday whether the city plans to appeal the decision, or when the mayor might ask the council for an additional appropriation to relocate SDG&E equipment.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .