ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

What rooting against Ohio State taught me about negative partisanship

By Abdul El-Sayed
Detroit Metro Times
Detroit Metro Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tP9Kg_0jThXPX800
While rooting against the other team may be harmless in sports, it is far more caustic for our politics.

On Saturday, 17 million people tuned in to watch Michigan absolutely stomp Ohio State in “the Horseshoe,” the decidedly smaller and less impressive stadium in which Ohio State dabbles at football. It was a decisive 45-23 victory for the Wolverines, in which three big passes complemented Michigan’s potent ground games to secure victory for the second year in a row — the first in Ohio since 2000.

My love for Michigan football extends well beyond my time on campus in the mid-aughts. I’ve loved Michigan football since elementary school, a space of life when younger, more imaginative minds cast athletes as heroes and sports teams as good or evil incarnate. Which is why, for as long as I’ve loved Michigan, I’ve hated Ohio State.

I want Ohio State to lose almost as much as I want Michigan to win. Not just in The Game, but in every game. I even root against NFL players who went to Ohio State. I don’t feel that way about every rival. I want Michigan State to lose, sure — but only against Michigan. I root for their players after they leave East Lansing. But not Columbus.

I know my feelings aren’t logical. The fact that, by happenstance, I was born and raised in Michigan is probably the most important reason I hate Ohio State. I like to think that if I were born in Ohio, I’d have seen the light — but probably not. Far too many Ohioans I respect are misguided in this way to think I’d have been any different.

Honestly, despite our leg up on academics, better colors, more illustrious history, and better fight song, the two schools are similar (OK, no they’re not … but humor me). Both are large Big Ten schools in the midwest and proud football programs built on historic success.

Freud has a useful term for the rivalry: “the narcissism of small differences.” It’s the similarities that drive the need to distinguish between one’s self. Maybe, or maybe not. Perhaps it’s just the fact that Ohio State is lesser in every single way that drives my need to see them lose. I’m not proud of this. It’s just how I feel.

OK, of what relevance is my hatred for Ohio State to you? Because they suck. But also because sports are often a helpful metaphor for contentious zero-sum competitions that inspire strong emotions. Except for one gigantic difference. It’s possible to cover sports like an existential battle precisely because sports are socially and politically inert.

The outcomes don’t actually matter. If Saturday’s outcome went the other way, my day today would be — though slightly less satisfying — altogether no different. Sports offer all of the emotion, none of the consequences. Win or lose, we’ll do it again next year. It’s a harmless spit valve for the tribalism that seems hardwired into us — the seemingly irrepressible human tendency to organize people into us and them.

And if relatively meaningless rivalries can inspire such negative feelings against “them,” imagine what values-driven rivalries can do? Unlike sports, in politics, wins and losses have profound, lasting consequences — poverty, inequality, discrimination, and war.

“Negative partisanship” — the hatred for our political “them” — has emerged as one of the most powerful forces in American politics. Pew Research Center has been comparing cross-party attitudes since 2016. They’ve found massive increases in the proportion of partisans who believe that members of the other party are at least somewhat more dishonest, immoral, closed-minded, lazy, and unintelligent than the average American. The proportion of both Democrats and Republicans who endorse four or more of these has nearly doubled in the last six years.

While rooting against the other team rather than for your own may be harmless in sports, it is far more caustic for our politics. It degrades the entire system. Democracy is premised on the notion that we can persuade one another — that ideas can move us. Engaging in democracy with the goal of winning people to our side implies maintaining an ability to persuade them. That requires you to believe in their ability to change. Negative partisanship is antithetical to persuasion — antithetical to democracy.

Political scientists John Sides, Chris Tausanovitch, and Lynn Vavreck have documented a phenomenon in our politics they call “calcification.” It’s a state of play akin to trench warfare — a civic space where our negative partisanship has stymied any effort at persuasion, where elections are won at the margins of turnout.

And in a calcified political environment, beyond rejecting the other side — it’s only a matter of time until one of the parties rejects the system itself. Unlike sports, there are no objective referees in democracy. We’re supposed to call our own fouls. Negative partisanship leaves us equating hate for the other side as hate for the system itself. That’s already been weaponized for recruitment by Big Liars.

So what are we supposed to do? Look, I find the modern GOP’s political goals and beliefs odious — many of them don’t believe someone like me should be in this country, let alone have a platform to air my political beliefs. The issue is whether or not we allow ourselves to return hatred in kind.

And we simply cannot. Democracy itself cannot sustain it. Instead, we must stay committed to winning the future rather than punishing the past. Even if our opponents are from Ohio.

Originally published Nov. 29 in The Incision . Get more at abdulelsayed.substack.com .

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Michigan's J.J McCarthy Reacts To Not Facing Ohio State

The final College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Sunday afternoon. To nobody's surprise, Georgia and Michigan nabbed the top two spots but questions remained about who will get the third and fourth spots. A lot of fans and media members were hoping to see a Michigan-Ohio State rematch but...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans React To Michigan Quarterback's Message

With TCU and USC losing this weekend, Ohio State looks to be a lock for the College Football Playoff despite its loss to Michigan last week. Could the Buckeyes get another crack at the Wolverines? It depends on how the committee seeds the four playoff teams, which we'll know when the bracket is unveiled this afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Reveals How He Handled Losing To Michigan

Losing to Michigan is unacceptable in the eyes of Ohio State's fans and administration, let alone twice in a row. On Sunday, coach Ryan Day asked what it was like for him in the days that followed the Buckeyes losing in "The Game." And it doesn't sound too pleasant... "You...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football lives: Emergency Buckeye Talk

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Utah beat USC on Friday night, in much the same way Michigan beat Ohio State last week. The result?. The Ohio State Buckeyes are likely back in the College Football Playoff. With the way the selection committee described it last week, the Buckeyes were probably in with...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ryan Day Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Playoff Mood

At times, it looked like Ohio State wasn't going to be in this season's College Football Playoff. The team was behind USC heading into this weekend and needed a little bit of help in order to secure a spot. Luck was on its side as both USC and TCU lost their respective conference championships to Utah and Kansas State.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

ColumbusMediaInsiderPoliticalOutsider: Whodunit Grips Capitol as OSU President Quits

Nothing like a mysterious disappearance to get our minds off Ohio’s miserable political situation and Ohio State’s one-sided loss to Michigan. On Tuesday, dispatch.com broke the story that OSU President Kristina Johnson would be departing in the spring with more than two years to go on her contract that pays her upwards of $1 million in salary and benefits. The article contained a curious reference to staff complaints leading to an investigation by the trustees leading to her requested departure.
COLUMBUS, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp

Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
ANN ARBOR, MI
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Ohio

Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

What OSU president’s resignation could mean for Intel plant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dr. Kristina Johnson, who announced this week she is resigning as president of Ohio State University, is being applauded for her role in preparing Ohio for one of the state’s biggest projects. Steve Stivers, president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, said Johnson’s replacement will have to be the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Murder of OSU student, Reagan Tokes, on ‘Dateline’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The original 2019 “Dateline NBC” episode covering the murder of Ohio State student Reagan Tokes airs Wednesday at 3 p.m. on NBC4 in the syndicated daily time slot of the true-crime show. The official show description for “Dateline: Unchecked Evil” reads, “College student...
COLUMBUS, OH
Detroit Metro Times

Detroit Metro Times

Detroit, MI
2K+
Followers
537
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 30 years Metro Times has been Detroit’s premier alternative source for news, arts, culture, music, film, food, fashion and more.

 https://www.metrotimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy