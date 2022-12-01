ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Boy In The Box' Could Be ID'd Next Week: Reports

Boy in the Box Photo Credit: NCIC

A boy who was well-groomed with a fresh haircut found dead in a box in 1957 in Philadelphia now has a name, multiple media outlets are reporting.

And it's not just "The Boy in the Box" or "America's Unknown Child."

The boy's body was found in February 1957 stuffed in a bassinet box along Susquehanna Road. Retired Det. Sgt. Bob Kuhlmeier previously said that the cause of death was blunt force trauma, according to CBS3.

According to CBS3, officials plan on releasing the name of the young victim sometime next week.

A recent DNA sample linked the boy, between ages 4 and 6, to a family in Delaware County, NBC10 reports.

