French robotics company opens North American HQ in Atlanta

A French company that builds autonomous robots to move inventory around warehouses opened a new North American headquarters Thursday in Atlanta.

Exotec opened its office near Armour Yards, where it will market its technology and grow its North American footprint. The office also includes a showroom and repair capabilities, a spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Founded in 2015, the startup currently employs about 50 workers in Atlanta and expects to double that by 2025, according to a news release.

Exotec recently built its 3,000th robot and raised $335 million in Series D funding at a $2 billion evaluation . CEO and co-founder Romain Moulin said he’s staking the company’s North American growth on its Atlanta office, located at 200 Ottley Dr.

“Our rapid growth in the North American market demonstrates a strong demand for scalable and high-performance warehousing robotics solutions,” Moulin said in the release. “We are proud to make Atlanta the home of our North American ambitions and we are already seeing a great response from the local market.”

The company developed multiple hardware and software products, including its Skypod robots that deliver goods and its Skypicker robots that use robotic arms to move up to 600 items per hour. Exotec has 550 employees worldwide and works with multiple brands, including Gap, Geodis, Ariat and Decathlon.

By 2025, Exotec expects 40% of its global business to come from North America.

