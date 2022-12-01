ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Alt 95.7

Made in Missoula: 5 Gift ideas for Those Who Shop Local

One thing I love about Missoulians is the pride we have for our city. That's because we really do live in a fantastic place, and as a way of giving back lately I've put more effort into shopping local. I'm feeling sentimental just writing this, the Christmas spirt must be getting to me. Here's 5 Missoula-made gift ideas that'll jolly up your holiday:
MISSOULA, MT
hellgatelance.com

Illuminating Missoula: Annual Parade of Lights Returns for 2022

Every year, the Downtown Missoula Association holds the Parade of Lights, this year’s occurring on Saturday, Dec. 3. This annual celebration has been a longtime Missoula tradition that for the last 19 years has had an extreme local backing. The Parade of Lights, although primarily known for the floats...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America

Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Black ice reported on Highway 93

MISSOULA, Mont. — There are reports of several vehicles off the road on Highway 93 south between Missoula and Lolo. Please drive carefully and stay aware of black ice in the area.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Behind the Scenes – How Yellowstone Came to be Filmed in Montana

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The TV series Yellowstone has millions of viewers around the world, and much of the show is filmed right here in Montana, but how the series came to be filmed near Missoula is a story told to KGVO News by Allison Whitmer, Film Commissioner with the Montana Film Office at the Montana Department of Commerce in Helena.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Area Mountain Winter Wildlife Restrictions in Place Now

Watch where you step! As of today (December 1), you, and your dogs, need to be mindful of wintering elk on certain mountain trails overlooking Missoula. Missoula Parks and Recreation announced that parts of both Mount Jumbo and Mount Dean Stone are now off limits to hikers and/or pets. These are annual closures that have been in effect for some time.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Elk move in for winter, Jumbo closed

The elk moved onto Mount Jumbo a few weeks ago, but Friday marks the official closure date to protect Missoula’s urban winter range residents. Public access to most of Mount Jumbo north and south zones is closed to recreational use and hiking above the “L” and the Saddle Road trailhead to allow elk and other wildlife to graze there undisturbed. Dogs must be on a leash for “L” visits and travel on the trail above Interstate 90.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Subsidized Rent at Creekside Could Be as Low as $650 Per Month

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After receiving an award of $5.5 million to build or renovate for affordable housing, subsidized rent at the Creekside Apartments on West Broadway could be as low as $650 per month. Homeword has Received $5.5 Million to Renovate Creekside Apartments. KGVO News spoke with Cheryl...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

UPDATE: Missing Missoula Teen Found Safe

(UPDATE: December 1 at 5:35 p.m.) The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Isabel Henderson has been canceled. Isabel has been located safely. The Missoula Police Department thanks you for your assistance. (First report: December 1 at 1:54 p.m.) Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 1, 2022, at approximately 1:54...
MISSOULA, MT
eagle933.com

No, Joann Fabrics Isn’t Closing in Missoula

There's a story circulating in the vast expanse of the internet about Joann Fabrics. Since it's from the other side of the country and plenty of yahoos are sharing it, of course there's confusion surrounding the status of the crafts chain, especially since they have seven Montana locations in Missoula, Kalispell, Great Falls, Helena, Billings, Bozeman, and Butte.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Advice From MHP on What to Do if You Get Into a Winter Accident

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - You’ve just slid off the icy road and into a guardrail. Should you get out and check the damage, or should you stay inside and wait for help?. Sergeant Jay Nelson with the Montana Highway Patrol spoke to KGVO News on Thursday morning as the latest winter storm brought snow and icy roads to western Montana.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Celebrate New Year’s Eve With ‘Missoula On Main’

It's time to look ahead to New Year's Eve and get ready to have a party in Downtown Missoula. For the past 28 years Arts Missoula has put on the "First Night Missoula" celebration held in multiple venues throughout Missoula. Over the past few years we have seen many live events change and evolve, so it shouldn't be a surprise that "First Night Missoula" has evolved too.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Ballet Without Borders Returns To Montana This January

The Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre of Missoula will be hosting the annual Ballet Beyond Borders from January 11th - 14th 2023, offering up a dance competition and cultural exchange with dancers from all over the world. This will be the 9th year that RMBT will host the event at the University of Montana Dennison Theater.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Crash reported north of Lolo

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on U.S. 12 north of Lolo. The crash is partially blocking the roadway, and is located 2.50 miles north of Junction US 93 South-Lolo.
LOLO, MT
eagle933.com

Who Will End Up In This Old Montana Computer Repair Building?

From 2010 to October of 2022, Missoula Computes occupied this standalone building in Tremper Shopping Center, offering custom personal computer builds and PC repairs at Malfunction Junction. The company has been in business since 2007, but now that they've moved to their new location on Holborn Street the question is...what will become of their old building?
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
