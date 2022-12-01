Read full article on original website
One thing I love about Missoulians is the pride we have for our city. That's because we really do live in a fantastic place, and as a way of giving back lately I've put more effort into shopping local. I'm feeling sentimental just writing this, the Christmas spirt must be getting to me. Here's 5 Missoula-made gift ideas that'll jolly up your holiday:
Montana comes through with over $42,000 to help KYSSMAS kids
In a response that surprised even long-time KYSS employees, Western Montana residents come through with over $42,000 in donations to help kids living in economically challenged families have gifts for this Christmas. It's amongst the highest totals ever in the history of the 26 years of KYSSMAS for Kids, and...
hellgatelance.com
Illuminating Missoula: Annual Parade of Lights Returns for 2022
Every year, the Downtown Missoula Association holds the Parade of Lights, this year’s occurring on Saturday, Dec. 3. This annual celebration has been a longtime Missoula tradition that for the last 19 years has had an extreme local backing. The Parade of Lights, although primarily known for the floats...
Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America
Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
NBCMontana
Black ice reported on Highway 93
MISSOULA, Mont. — There are reports of several vehicles off the road on Highway 93 south between Missoula and Lolo. Please drive carefully and stay aware of black ice in the area.
Behind the Scenes – How Yellowstone Came to be Filmed in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The TV series Yellowstone has millions of viewers around the world, and much of the show is filmed right here in Montana, but how the series came to be filmed near Missoula is a story told to KGVO News by Allison Whitmer, Film Commissioner with the Montana Film Office at the Montana Department of Commerce in Helena.
Breathtaking Video Shows Missoula as a Stunning Winter Wonderland
We all know that Missoula is a special place. But, sometimes we take it for granted. Sometimes we need to take a step back and realize just how special this place we call home is. Each year, thousands of students from all over the world enroll at the University of...
Missoula Area Mountain Winter Wildlife Restrictions in Place Now
Watch where you step! As of today (December 1), you, and your dogs, need to be mindful of wintering elk on certain mountain trails overlooking Missoula. Missoula Parks and Recreation announced that parts of both Mount Jumbo and Mount Dean Stone are now off limits to hikers and/or pets. These are annual closures that have been in effect for some time.
montanarightnow.com
Elk move in for winter, Jumbo closed
The elk moved onto Mount Jumbo a few weeks ago, but Friday marks the official closure date to protect Missoula’s urban winter range residents. Public access to most of Mount Jumbo north and south zones is closed to recreational use and hiking above the “L” and the Saddle Road trailhead to allow elk and other wildlife to graze there undisturbed. Dogs must be on a leash for “L” visits and travel on the trail above Interstate 90.
Subsidized Rent at Creekside Could Be as Low as $650 Per Month
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After receiving an award of $5.5 million to build or renovate for affordable housing, subsidized rent at the Creekside Apartments on West Broadway could be as low as $650 per month. Homeword has Received $5.5 Million to Renovate Creekside Apartments. KGVO News spoke with Cheryl...
WATCH Missoula Driver Learn Hard Lesson Why You Never Brake Check
It is always so odd to be randomly wandering through the internet only to stumble across a trending video from Missoula. I have always been a fan of dashcam footage because it shows undeniable proof of how stupid people can be when behind the wheel. With the winter weather rolling...
UPDATE: Missing Missoula Teen Found Safe
(UPDATE: December 1 at 5:35 p.m.) The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Isabel Henderson has been canceled. Isabel has been located safely. The Missoula Police Department thanks you for your assistance. (First report: December 1 at 1:54 p.m.) Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 1, 2022, at approximately 1:54...
eagle933.com
No, Joann Fabrics Isn’t Closing in Missoula
There's a story circulating in the vast expanse of the internet about Joann Fabrics. Since it's from the other side of the country and plenty of yahoos are sharing it, of course there's confusion surrounding the status of the crafts chain, especially since they have seven Montana locations in Missoula, Kalispell, Great Falls, Helena, Billings, Bozeman, and Butte.
Watch Missoula Born Actor in New ‘Cocaine Bear’ Movie Trailer
Montana is bear country, and bear encounters are a part of everyday life. That is why we always spread the advice to always be "bear aware." Just recently, many Montanans have had close bear encounters. So much so that MCPS has asked parents not to allow their kids to walk home from school due to multiple black bear sightings.
Advice From MHP on What to Do if You Get Into a Winter Accident
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - You’ve just slid off the icy road and into a guardrail. Should you get out and check the damage, or should you stay inside and wait for help?. Sergeant Jay Nelson with the Montana Highway Patrol spoke to KGVO News on Thursday morning as the latest winter storm brought snow and icy roads to western Montana.
Celebrate New Year’s Eve With ‘Missoula On Main’
It's time to look ahead to New Year's Eve and get ready to have a party in Downtown Missoula. For the past 28 years Arts Missoula has put on the "First Night Missoula" celebration held in multiple venues throughout Missoula. Over the past few years we have seen many live events change and evolve, so it shouldn't be a surprise that "First Night Missoula" has evolved too.
How to Help in Hard Times: KYSSMAS for Kids returns in Missoula
Think back to your most memorable Christmas. It likely happened when you were a child, with memories of loved ones, and a favorite toy, usually obtained with surprise, and sacrifice. For many Western Montana families, our harsh economy is dashing those dreams. Higher prices for everything have put on the...
Ballet Without Borders Returns To Montana This January
The Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre of Missoula will be hosting the annual Ballet Beyond Borders from January 11th - 14th 2023, offering up a dance competition and cultural exchange with dancers from all over the world. This will be the 9th year that RMBT will host the event at the University of Montana Dennison Theater.
NBCMontana
Crash reported north of Lolo
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on U.S. 12 north of Lolo. The crash is partially blocking the roadway, and is located 2.50 miles north of Junction US 93 South-Lolo.
eagle933.com
Who Will End Up In This Old Montana Computer Repair Building?
From 2010 to October of 2022, Missoula Computes occupied this standalone building in Tremper Shopping Center, offering custom personal computer builds and PC repairs at Malfunction Junction. The company has been in business since 2007, but now that they've moved to their new location on Holborn Street the question is...what will become of their old building?
Newstalk KGVO
Missoula, MT
